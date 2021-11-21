« previous next »
What a fight
He's got some ring craft that Usyk hasn't he

Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:32:58 am
Usyk leading but you never know with judges.
I think you absolutely 100% know with boxing judges though.

Who do people think won the last round?
6-6

Usyk wins with the knockdown
Dodgy split decision win for fury coming up. I had Usyk by 3 rounds.
Usyk by 2
Great fight, lived up to the hype for sure.

Think Usyk has done enough.
Usyk won that by 2 rounds I reckon - gave him a 10 8 for Round 9.
Usyk by 3. Utterly ridiculous recovery, he's a marvel. Fury was also superb but lost to a better fighter.
Usyk better get this decision
Brilliant fight that.

I'd like to see this again.
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:33:39 am
He's remarkable.



Credit to both of them though. I really enjoyed that. But Usyk won clearly.

Really good fight

Usyk just manages fights brilliantly, such an intellegent fighter and constantly suprises me with how high his level can go
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:33:40 am
Fury won 4 rounds maybe 5 in my book.
Yep. 4, 5, 6, 7 and you can give him the first if you want. Usyk everything else and a KD.

Close enough that Fury might get the decision though!
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:33:58 am
I think you absolutely 100% know with boxing judges though.

Who do people think won the last round?

Fury for me. He rocked Usyk
10-2 Usyk plus the knock down. 9-3 if Im being generous.
Usyk for me but with boxing judges the way they are it may end up being a split in fury's favour. That would be daylight robbery.
Fury needed to win the last 2 rounds. He didn't. Usyk won this one

Usyk by 2 points for me
Great thar
why does fury lkeep kissing usyk. stop it man,
At worst Usyk won by 3 rounds
Surely Usyk won that by a round or two, but no doubt the judges give it to Fury, or a draw.
Fucking stream was perfect until the 12th then died a death
Best fight in years that
Fury is a psychopath.
Usyk won it by 3 rounds. Draw incoming.
9-3 Usyk with a 10-8, at worst 8-4

Fury put nothing together after the 6th
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:35:32 am
Fucking stream was perfect until the 12th then died a death


Mine too
Some really tight rounds there. Usyk for me but it could be really close on the scorecards.
Usyk is a great fighter.  Fury faught well, but Usyk is an proper great.
Get Joshua in for a speech
Great fight, been ages since we saw a good heavyweight scrap like that
That 9th round was incredible.

No way Fury knew what he his body was doing staying on his feet
I say draw
Usyk is an all time great
Yes!!!!
deserved.
YESSSSSS
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:37:13 am
That 9th round was incredible.

No way Fury knew what he his body was doing staying on his feet

If the ref had stopped it it would have been hard to argue with.  I think he got the call right though.
How the fuck was that a split decision.
Split decision hhahaha how someone think he lost by 1 round. Madness least result right.

So close to getting the draw in.
