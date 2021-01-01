« previous next »
Boxing thread

Samie

  Reply #76360
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:46:17 pm
Michael Buffer being paid nearly $20m for this card.  ;D 8)
Lee-87

Reply #76361
Today at 10:46:41 pm
Better from Breidis, interesting to see whether he holds on for the points win now with how live Breidis still looked in that round
Bob Harris

Reply #76362
Today at 10:50:48 pm
May have to mute the commentary...
Tell you what "Fletch"
As I said 'Fletch "


Lee-87

Reply #76363
Today at 10:51:21 pm
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 10:50:48 pm
May have to mute the commentary...
Tell you what "Fletch"
As I said 'Fletch "

Bang a DAZN stream on
Bob Harris

Reply #76364
Today at 10:52:29 pm
Ah, will try that

Cheers
Red-Soldier

Reply #76365
Today at 10:52:33 pm
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 10:50:48 pm
May have to mute the commentary...
Tell you what "Fletch"
As I said 'Fletch "

Watch DAZN
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Reply #76366
Today at 10:53:37 pm
I would watch Arabic comms than Fletch. I'm suprised Macca is;nt there though.
Lee-87

Reply #76367
Today at 10:54:41 pm
Can be proud of himself there Breidis, finished the fight light he was the younger man
Red-Soldier

Reply #76368
Today at 10:57:36 pm
Breidis didn't do enough, early doors.  He had him going, in the final 3.
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Reply #76369
Today at 10:58:12 pm
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 10:54:41 pm
Can be proud of himself there Breidis, finished the fight light he was the younger man
Turned it into a war which suits him. He was a great champion and is as tough as they come but I think he should be calling time on his career. Probably still beats most fringe contenders though.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Reply #76370
Today at 10:58:16 pm
Breidis did well for an old man. But time for him to call it quits too.
Musketeer Gripweed

Reply #76371
Today at 10:59:09 pm
Good fight that. How long you think they'll keep us waiting now?
Red-Soldier

Reply #76372
Today at 11:03:33 pm
The crowd are going nuts!
hixxstar

Reply #76373
Today at 11:03:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:46:17 pm
Michael Buffer being paid nearly $20m for this card;D 8)
i remember reading he got $15 mill some years ago, and thought it was fake news  ;D

Brian Blessed would make a killing doing it..  :lmao
danuttah

Reply #76374
Today at 11:04:22 pm
It's insane out there - absolute scenes. Now we wait....
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Reply #76375
Today at 11:04:37 pm
Did Opetaia just swear? You'll be going to prison mate.
Red-Soldier

Reply #76376
Today at 11:06:28 pm
Saudi's pumping out Sweet Caroline!
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Reply #76377
Today at 11:06:43 pm
Quote from: hixxstar on Today at 11:03:53 pm
i remember reading he got $15 mill some years ago, and thought it was fake news  ;D

Brian Blessed would make a killing doing it..  :lmao

Aye he maks a killing. But you have to remember he also does the weigh-ins and will be asked to promote whatever location he's in too.
danuttah

Reply #76378
Today at 11:08:06 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:04:37 pm
Did Opetaia just swear? You'll be going to prison mate.
Yep - and he didn't personally thank the turkey - stoning at least.
Bob Harris

Reply #76379
Today at 11:09:33 pm
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 11:08:06 pm
Yep - and he didn't personally thank the turkey - stoning at least.

 :) :) Sheikh Turkey
