Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4201238 times)

Online nick_8589

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76280 on: Today at 08:33:54 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:27:25 pm
Its so sad really. Imagine how big this fight would be in a sold out Wembley Stadium or a Las Vegas arena. I guess the fights might not have happened without the offerings made by Saudi, but thats probably preferable to them happening without an atmosphere.

Can Fury fight in America currently? Its a shame because for me Vegas just seems like the place for fights as big as this, having them in Saudi definitely takes something away.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76281 on: Today at 08:34:49 pm »
He can...Saudi just offered more dough.
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76282 on: Today at 08:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:21:52 pm
Yeah, I watched that Snooker tournament recently. There were about 10 people sat in big armchairs with cup holders. Grim. The crowd and the atmosphere are integral to these big events.

Yep. It's sad. Makes me long for the days of a coked up Mcgregor strutting ringside. The sooner the Saudis get bored of this interest in sport - the better. 
Online Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76283 on: Today at 08:36:39 pm »
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 08:35:43 pm
Yep. It's sad. Makes me long for the days of a coked up Mcgregor strutting ringside. The sooner the Saudis get bored of this interest in sport - the better.

I don't think they will get bored. They just keep going after more sports. Is tiddlywinks safe to follow?
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76284 on: Today at 08:37:45 pm »
The atmosphere was often shite in Vegas as well to be fair.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76285 on: Today at 08:39:54 pm »
That's two wins as underdog from Kabayel. He seems to be improving as a fighter.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76286 on: Today at 08:41:31 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:39:54 pm
That's two wins as underdog from Kabayel. He seems to be improving as a fighter.
Weird performance from Sanchez, wouldn't be surprised if there was an injury.
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76287 on: Today at 08:41:33 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:39:54 pm
That's two wins as underdog from Kabayel. He seems to be improving as a fighter.

Yeah some engine on him, just keeps piling on the pressure.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76288 on: Today at 08:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:41:31 pm
Weird performance from Sanchez, wouldn't be surprised if there was an injury.
Possibly but Kabayel looked decent.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76289 on: Today at 08:42:58 pm »
He's got a cracker of a bodyshot it seems. We need more Heavies doing bodyshots.
Offline Alf

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76290 on: Today at 08:45:25 pm »
Quote from: nick_8589 on Today at 08:33:54 pm
Can Fury fight in America currently? Its a shame because for me Vegas just seems like the place for fights as big as this, having them in Saudi definitely takes something away

I don't think Fury can fight in the US at the moment. ESPN seemed to be pushing him quite hard there after his comeback fights against Seferi & Pianeta.
Online Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76291 on: Today at 08:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:42:58 pm
He's got a cracker of a bodyshot it seems. We need more Heavies doing bodyshots.

Or low blows as they're called when fighting Usyk.  :P
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76292 on: Today at 08:52:43 pm »
Cordina vs Cacace isnt likely to get the atmosphere ramped up.
Online amir87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76293 on: Today at 08:55:39 pm »
What time is main event due to start Samuel?
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76294 on: Today at 08:58:13 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:55:39 pm
What time is main event due to start Samuel?

Anytime after 11 mate.  ;D
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76295 on: Today at 08:59:25 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:52:43 pm
Cordina vs Cacace isnt likely to get the atmosphere ramped up.

I'm not sure there's anything that would ramp this atmosphere up.
Online TipTopKop

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76296 on: Today at 09:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:36:39 pm
I don't think they will get bored. They just keep going after more sports. Is tiddlywinks safe to follow?
Is correct.

For years they've hired US/UK firms to help them diversify their investments, and sports was identified as one of the main areas to go to. They're actually going to host their Bud Crawford Aug. 3rd bill in the US, with their Saudi promotion.

Some think they'll be gone once their oil runs out, but the fuckers have hired firms to invest their money in alternate avenues for precisely this scenario.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76297 on: Today at 09:05:20 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:27:25 pm
Its so sad really. Imagine how big this fight would be in a sold out Wembley Stadium or a Las Vegas arena. I guess the fights might not have happened without the offerings made by Saudi, but thats probably preferable to them happening without an atmosphere.

Elite sport isn't for the masses, mate.  It sold it's soul, many years ago.  It's only about money.
Online Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76298 on: Today at 09:07:13 pm »
Why are they wearing sunglasses inside an arena?
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76299 on: Today at 09:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:07:13 pm
Why are they wearing sunglasses inside an arena?

You're not cool mate. Only cool ones do that.
Online Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76300 on: Today at 09:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:07:49 pm
You're not cool mate. Only cool ones do that.

It's not cool when you're walking into walls.  8)
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76301 on: Today at 09:09:40 pm »
This is terrible - this is a title fight, it's like a bloody library there.
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76302 on: Today at 09:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:07:13 pm
Why are they wearing sunglasses inside an arena?

3D glasses them, well ahead of the curve then Saudis
Online Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76303 on: Today at 09:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 09:09:47 pm
3D glasses them, well ahead of the curve then Saudis

 :D

Probably livestreaming a beheading for a better atmosphere.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76304 on: Today at 09:11:21 pm »
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 09:09:40 pm
This is terrible - this is a title fight, it's like a bloody library there.

It's the home of boxing, mate.  What are you talking about....?
Online amir87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76305 on: Today at 09:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:58:13 pm
Anytime after 11 mate.  ;D

Nice one beautiful
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76306 on: Today at 09:14:04 pm »
The Rumble in Riyadh
Online Trotterwatch

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76307 on: Today at 09:15:31 pm »
Got to love the ones at ringside seats just having a chat to each other or watching something on their phones.  Worse thing to happen to sport is the Saudis getting involved.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76308 on: Today at 09:17:25 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:08:18 pm
https://vipleague.im/boxing-schedule-streaming-links (sometimes you may have to disable your antivirus software until the video appears, then turn the antivirus back on)


and a few of the 60+ stream sites listed here for the footy, also do other sports too - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76309 on: Today at 09:18:25 pm »
Online The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76310 on: Today at 09:18:29 pm »
Welsh lad getting slapped
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76311 on: Today at 09:21:38 pm »
Did not expect this, Cordina is out of this.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76312 on: Today at 09:24:59 pm »
Nah he gone.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76313 on: Today at 09:26:52 pm »
Good scrap this.
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76314 on: Today at 09:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:10:48 pm
:D

Probably livestreaming a beheading for a better atmosphere.

 :lmao
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76315 on: Today at 09:29:02 pm »
Cacaces using a lot of energy here. If he doesn't stop Cordina soon, I can see this flipping on its head
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76316 on: Today at 09:29:27 pm »
Did PGMOL send this ref? He's shite.

Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 09:29:02 pm
Cacaces using a lot of energy here. If he doesn't stop Cordina soon, I can see this flipping on its head
Yes completely agree.
Online The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76317 on: Today at 09:31:03 pm »
Theyre calling it an arm wrestle? Matey is getting bashed up
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76318 on: Today at 09:31:48 pm »
Is this like a semi shit version of " Rope A Dope" from Cordina?  ;D
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76319 on: Today at 09:33:43 pm »
Best I've ever seen Cacace. Needs to finish it though.
