Re: Boxing thread
I think he's had his demons as well over the last couple of years. Sad to watch this kind of thing really.
Yes I think substance abuse problems among other things.

Kovalev's ma wouldn't even back this Kovalev.
Unless she's like Fodens ma.
Re: Boxing thread
 :D Not a woman you want to mess with mate.
Re: Boxing thread
Kovalev is soo fuckin' slow these days I reckon Fordy could slap him and run away.
Re: Boxing thread
Kovalev is soo fuckin' slow these days I reckon Fordy could slap him and run away.
Him sticking around to debate the merits of Charlie Adam would prove a fatal mistake.
Re: Boxing thread
Having said all this, Safar sure is getting hit a lot by the ghost of Sergei Kovalev. Not doing any damage but you wonder what will happen when he fights a live opponent.
Re: Boxing thread
I was just thinking the same mate. This lad can;t even get a washed Kovalev at 41 out of there. yeah he looks good but this is a Kovalev you should be stopping.
Re: Boxing thread
Having said all this, Safar sure is getting hit a lot by the ghost of Sergei Kovalev. Not doing any damage but you wonder what will happen when he fights a live opponent.
He'll get battered by the first good opponent he meets.

Any chance that Kov gets a dodgy decision? 😀
Re: Boxing thread
Put him in there with Opetaia.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
Kovalev still durable enough to take it to points but this other lad is getting sparked the first time he encounters a live fighter.
Re: Boxing thread
Any chance that Kov gets a dodgy decision? 😀

Only if the judges have been on the Shesha mate.
Re: Boxing thread
Only if the judges have been on the Shesha mate.
You're forgetting what sport this is mate!
Re: Boxing thread
You're forgetting what sport this is mate!

 ;D

True I guess.
