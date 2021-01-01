I think he's had his demons as well over the last couple of years. Sad to watch this kind of thing really.
Kovalev's ma wouldn't even back this Kovalev.
Kovalev is soo fuckin' slow these days I reckon Fordy could slap him and run away.
Having said all this, Safar sure is getting hit a lot by the ghost of Sergei Kovalev. Not doing any damage but you wonder what will happen when he fights a live opponent.
Any chance that Kov gets a dodgy decision? 😀
Only if the judges have been on the Shesha mate.
You're forgetting what sport this is mate!
