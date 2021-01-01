I'm team Fury as always.Think it will be a lot closer than I thought a few months back. I think Usyk will be happy for Fury to come to him where he can use his foot skills to change angles and disrupt Fury with his counter punches. We know he is a high volume puncher so Fury will need to adapt to this.For me Fury should box off the back foot and keep the fight at long range. Use the jab and pivot. It might be a borefest but there is no need for him to take the fight to Usyk from the offset and walk him down as I think that is what Usyk prefers his opponents to do. If Fury can control the outside/distance with his jab and make it difficult for Usyk to get in range, he will win the fight. Easier said than done though.