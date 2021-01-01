« previous next »
Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76200 on: Today at 12:21:16 am »
Al v Craig is RAWK's Undisputed. I need to get that made.  ;D
Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76201 on: Today at 01:11:35 am »
Al v Chopper lads. Some good fights out there for Al.
Offline danuttah

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76202 on: Today at 08:30:57 am »
So Uzyk's weight was a mistake, should have been 223lbs, probably more like 221 without the clobber. Professional job there.
Online HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76203 on: Today at 09:24:58 am »
I'm team Fury as always.  ;)

Think it will be a lot closer than I thought a few months back. I think Usyk will be happy for Fury to come to him where he can use his foot skills to change angles and disrupt Fury with his counter punches. We know he is a high volume puncher so Fury will need to adapt to this.

For me Fury should box off the back foot and keep the fight at  long range. Use the jab and pivot. It might be a borefest but there is no need for him to take the fight to Usyk from the offset and walk him down as I think that is what Usyk prefers his opponents to do. If Fury can control the outside/distance with his jab and make it difficult for Usyk to get in range, he will win the fight. Easier said than done though. 
Online Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76204 on: Today at 11:00:24 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm
People are ignoring the cut over Fury's right eye as well. That scar does not look fully healed at all and Usyk will target it and open it right back up. Might have a massive impact on the fight.

Good point. The skin around the eyes is really thin too, so I wouldn't be surprised to see it opened up again.

Is it true that Fury hasn't sparred since the cut??
Online capt k

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76205 on: Today at 01:29:26 pm »
any idea of the expected time of the fight?
Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76206 on: Today at 01:53:04 pm »
11pm or later.

Undercard starts at 5pm.
