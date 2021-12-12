« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4197652 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76160 on: Today at 02:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:06:28 am
Breaking the law is still immoral. It was meant to be light hearted anyway.

I don't think the mind games will work with Usyk

I'd hope so! Went to the first AJ fight at the Spurs stadium and he's an absolute master of his craft, he's definitely got the tools to win

Chopping people up is immoral, executing children is fucking immoral, trying to put those in the same bracket as breaking any law, well that makes you look like a tool.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76161 on: Today at 02:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:06:28 am
Breaking the law is still immoral. It was meant to be light hearted anyway.


Some laws are immoral themselves.

Stinging people for £200 a month then making them pay £25 or £30 on top to watch a fight is more immoral in my view than paying someone £60 a year to watch TV.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76162 on: Today at 02:55:00 pm »
All this from a light hearted comment. You lot are a precious bunch aren't you?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76163 on: Today at 03:04:45 pm »
The internet is a very serious business.

No room for light heartedness here thank you very much.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76164 on: Today at 03:06:58 pm »
As I'm finding out, I'm sure I'll adjust to getting outraged over absolutely nothing in time
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76165 on: Today at 03:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:55:00 pm
All this from a light hearted comment. You lot are a precious bunch aren't you?

Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76166 on: Today at 03:40:52 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 02:05:10 pm
That's a 2/1 shot versus 5/1.  ;D

Usyk doesn't have huge HW power really and Fury has a solid chin and great recovery. I'm going to have a bet on a draw or Usyk to win by DQ.

Fury coming in so light is an interesting one, hard to know who that benefits more.
I'd be rather surprised if Usyk won by stoppage (unless Fury gets cut) as it's the least likely outcome IMO. That being said, there's a danger that Fury will be weaker and have less punch resistance than expected if he is indeed light on the scale.

Though it's a toss up on paper, I suspect one fighter will win easily, I just don't know who 🤣

Great analysis William btw.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76167 on: Today at 04:05:04 pm »
Best bet is Fury on points lads.  :wave
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76168 on: Today at 04:26:13 pm »
Lewis and Holyfield chilling watching sparring.  :D

Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76169 on: Today at 04:29:01 pm »
Undercard is semi decent too.

Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76170 on: Today at 04:42:40 pm »
Opetiaa v Breidis was a bit of a war the first time round wasn't it?  I didn't see it but saw Opetiaa won it with a broken jaw.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76171 on: Today at 05:13:53 pm »
Aye and Breidis isn;t what he used to be.
Offline Spezialo

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76172 on: Today at 05:15:00 pm »
Going for a Fury win. Points
Online jedimaster

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76173 on: Today at 06:14:51 pm »
When I grow up I want to be Usyk. I don't think anybody would want to emulate a Fury. Unless you are a twat.
Online smicer07

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76174 on: Today at 06:24:26 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 06:14:51 pm
When I grow up I want to be Usyk. I don't think anybody would want to emulate a Fury. Unless you are a twat.

What do you mean you dosser? You're a right sausage.

I agree by the way, the Fury family are all helmets.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76175 on: Today at 06:26:05 pm »
Online dikwad

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76176 on: Today at 07:13:12 pm »
Surprise with Usyks weight!
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76177 on: Today at 07:13:17 pm »
Fury is a weird case, he had such a poor showing against Ngannou when he should've blasted him out of there like AJ did, even without training. Going for Usyk majority decision.
Online jonnypb

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76178 on: Today at 07:17:32 pm »
Fury being a dick at weigh in by putting his head into Usyk. Really hope Usyk knocks him out, if it goes the distance then I think Fury wins, whether he deserves it or not. Fury will just turn it into a bore fest by trying to hold onto Usyk and wear him down with his weight.

Quote from: dikwad on Today at 07:13:12 pm
Surprise with Usyks weight!

Wouldnt be surprised if Usyk had some weights in his jeans when he was weighed!
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76179 on: Today at 07:35:15 pm »
Quote

Tyson Fury - 262lbs

Oleksandr Usyk - 233½lbs


 Fury 15.7lbs lighter than last fight.

 Usyk 12.6lbs heavier than last fight.
