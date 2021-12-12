That's a 2/1 shot versus 5/1.



Usyk doesn't have huge HW power really and Fury has a solid chin and great recovery. I'm going to have a bet on a draw or Usyk to win by DQ.



Fury coming in so light is an interesting one, hard to know who that benefits more.



I'd be rather surprised if Usyk won by stoppage (unless Fury gets cut) as it's the least likely outcome IMO. That being said, there's a danger that Fury will be weaker and have less punch resistance than expected if he is indeed light on the scale.Though it's a toss up on paper, I suspect one fighter will win easily, I just don't know who 🤣Great analysis William btw.