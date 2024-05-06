« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4193333 times)

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76080 on: May 6, 2024, 09:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May  6, 2024, 08:45:06 pm

Reckon theyve just got this date booked for when it gets postponed again
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76081 on: May 8, 2024, 07:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May  6, 2024, 08:19:04 pm
Turkey Shake wants Crawford v Canelo.

Crawford's about to fight Madrimov for the WBA super welterweight title in August. And then to move another two divisions up to fight Canelo in 4 months? Nah, not gonna happen.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76082 on: May 8, 2024, 08:14:13 pm »
Canelo thinks he can come down to Middleweight again mate. I don't think it happens but Crawford trying to do a Duran here.  This man started at lightweight and he may move up to Middleweight.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76083 on: May 10, 2024, 04:42:36 pm »
Fury atleast training for Undisputed.  ;D

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76084 on: May 10, 2024, 04:44:26 pm »
Rig Magazine have now made Inoue P4P #1.

Quote

1️⃣🇯🇵 Naoya Inoue
2️⃣🇺🇸 Terence Crawford
3️⃣🇺🇦 Oleksandr Usyk
4️⃣🇲🇽 Canelo Alvarez
5️⃣🇷🇺 Artur Beterbiev
6️⃣🇷🇺 Dmitry Bivol
7️⃣🇺🇸 Errol Spence
8️⃣🇺🇸 Gervonta Davis
9️⃣🇺🇸 Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez
🔟🇯🇵 Junto Nakatani
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76085 on: May 11, 2024, 05:19:20 pm »
Lomachenko v Kambosos on tonight lads.  :wave
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76086 on: May 11, 2024, 10:16:38 pm »
enjoyed Nathaniel Collins vs Francesco Grandelli, good honest fight, cards where a bit wide though
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76087 on: May 11, 2024, 10:49:38 pm »
Crikey - state of her eye there!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76088 on: May 12, 2024, 01:28:39 am »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76089 on: May 12, 2024, 08:23:53 am »
Very convincing win for Lomachenko.

Next Saturday the WBO title is up for grabs, Navarrette fights Berinchyk.

Interesting times ahead in the lightweight division, Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis both have their titles to defend over the summer, but after that they can't avoid each other for much longer.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76090 on: May 12, 2024, 01:58:13 pm »
Lomachenko may be old but still showed he's a master. That fuckin' body shot was cold as fuck.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76091 on: May 12, 2024, 05:32:37 pm »
Sky and TNT both got the Fury fight on box office. That doesnt usually happen does it?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76092 on: May 12, 2024, 05:36:47 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May 12, 2024, 05:32:37 pm
Sky and TNT both got the Fury fight on box office. That doesnt usually happen does it?

DAZN Box Office have got it too, I think the Saudi's buy the whole show so can have TV rights on whatever platform they want.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76093 on: May 12, 2024, 06:42:18 pm »
The make exceptions for huge fights. Remwmber Lewis and Tyson was shown on HBO and Showtime? This is alos the first Undisputed Heavyweight title fight since 99.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76094 on: May 13, 2024, 03:33:43 pm »
john fury, what a piece of work. Initiates a headbutt against an Usyk team member and end up worst off. He should be done for assault.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76095 on: May 13, 2024, 03:57:13 pm »
https://twitter.com/MichaelBensonn/status/1790020773815460350

His old man is a bigger c*nt than he is.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76096 on: May 13, 2024, 06:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 13, 2024, 03:57:13 pm
https://twitter.com/MichaelBensonn/status/1790020773815460350

His old man is a bigger c*nt than he is.

Had a pop at the smallest young fella in the room.
Proper gypsies would laugh at the dinio mush.
They are making enough coin sucking the saudi cock without all that crap.
How that prick survived in nick without some c*nt chivving him I don't know.
Have you seen the state of him boxing? Sparked on his last two outinga and swings like arl washer woman.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76097 on: May 13, 2024, 06:05:11 pm »
Looks like a wwe blade job
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76098 on: May 13, 2024, 09:23:04 pm »
His mate goes to the other fella ' you've been splattered '  ;D What a tit head ! Surely that's a common assault charge there ?

I've deffo bought into getting the pay per view now as there is going to be a pwopper wumble . Wooopeeee can't wait.

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76099 on: May 13, 2024, 09:32:57 pm »
Quote from: kesey on May 13, 2024, 09:23:04 pm
His mate goes to the other fella ' you've been splattered '  ;D What a tit head ! Surely that's a common assault charge there ?

I've deffo bought into getting the pay per view now as there is going to be a pwopper wumble . Wooopeeee can't wait.

If either of us nutted somebody in Saudi land, we'd not see the right type of bars for 5yrs.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76100 on: Yesterday at 01:25:54 am »
I love how the little guy just looks at him like 'Wtf is wrong with you dude?'
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76101 on: Yesterday at 06:00:57 pm »
Undisputed fight week has started.  :D

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76102 on: Yesterday at 06:02:21 pm »
Undercard

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76103 on: Yesterday at 06:04:33 pm »
Should expect fight time around 10 or 11?

I'm up at 4.30am for a 7am flight on Sunday morning. Won't be arsed with the fight if it's much later than that.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76104 on: Yesterday at 06:06:08 pm »
After 10 mate. More like 11 probably though.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76105 on: Yesterday at 06:19:28 pm »
Pretty much neck and neck in the betting markets, I'm going to put a small bet on the draw. I can see Fury slowing the fight down and attempting to take it to points where the judges will be kind to him (if the Ngannou fight is anything to go by).
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76106 on: Yesterday at 07:58:13 pm »
If Fury is taking Usyk seriously and he should I think he will get it done on points. As they say " A good big 'un will always beat a good litle 'un".  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76107 on: Yesterday at 08:19:27 pm »
AJ v Ngannou started just after midnight, hope this doesn't go as long. Weird that it doesn't have that big fight feel that Tyson v Lewis did. Maybe because it's not in Vegas.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76108 on: Yesterday at 08:25:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 13, 2024, 09:32:57 pm
If either of us nutted somebody in Saudi land, we'd not see the right type of bars for 5yrs.

Is that where it happend ? I don't following boxing although I did train and spar at the Fair and Feathers on Mab Lane as a kid. I was unfortunate enough to walk into a pub and seen some angry bellendish ego energy going on . 
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76109 on: Yesterday at 08:27:46 pm »
Yes mate. Most of the big fights nowadays are in Saudi. They have the money and they like to splash it.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76110 on: Today at 08:51:15 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:58:13 pm
If Fury is taking Usyk seriously and he should I think he will get it done on points. As they say " A good big 'un will always beat a good litle 'un";D
Can't really figure this fight out but that's what I keep coming back to.  It all comes down to Usyk's feet though, he'll need to stop Fury getting in close and leaning on him to have a chance.  I also think Fury's strengths are in straight lines, judging distance and timing etc.  Usyk will need to fight like a 16 stone Manny Pacquaio constantly changing angles and coming in and out.  Difficult to keep that up for 12 rounds.

Activity might work in Usyk's favour though, he's been in with the big boys in his last few fights, and Fury hasn't really had a proper opponent for 2 and a half years.  He does look to be in really good shape though and the Ngannou fight seems to have given him a kick up the arse.

Fury by split decision I think, with at least one moody scorecard ;D

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76111 on: Today at 09:32:09 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:19:27 pm
AJ v Ngannou started just after midnight, hope this doesn't go as long. Weird that it doesn't have that big fight feel that Tyson v Lewis did. Maybe because it's not in Vegas.

Tyson v Lewis was a fight between 2 all time great heavyweights.

Usyk v Fury is a fight between 2 heavyweights.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76112 on: Today at 09:45:40 am »
Tyson v Lewis was in Memphis or somewjere a bit random wasnt it? Fairly sure it wasnt Vegas anyway.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76113 on: Today at 11:14:36 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:51:15 am
Can't really figure this fight out but that's what I keep coming back to.  It all comes down to Usyk's feet though, he'll need to stop Fury getting in close and leaning on him to have a chance.  I also think Fury's strengths are in straight lines, judging distance and timing etc.  Usyk will need to fight like a 16 stone Manny Pacquaio constantly changing angles and coming in and out.  Difficult to keep that up for 12 rounds.

Activity might work in Usyk's favour though, he's been in with the big boys in his last few fights, and Fury hasn't really had a proper opponent for 2 and a half years.  He does look to be in really good shape though and the Ngannou fight seems to have given him a kick up the arse.

Fury by split decision I think, with at least one moody scorecard ;D
Fury's lack of a real test in recent times could come back and haunt him though. He seems to have had an excellent camp and appears in fine shape. However, that will be put to the test against an opponent that will make him work constantly. For me, Fury needs to impose himself early and do damage to Usyk; if he does that, he can have the run of the fight and win. If not, I can see him gassing horribly in the later rounds. Look at when Usyk fought Bellew and most recent Dubois, both looked half dead by round 7 and I'd be surprised if Fury is in better shape than either of them were.

Fury has only really fought opponents who come straight forward, have the hands down low, don't throw body shots and have crap conditioning in recent years. Usyk does none of those things and is a southpaw, so Fury does need to solve that riddle. One thing many people arent factoring in is the lack of atmosphere. I feel that Fury is a boxer who feeds off big events, so fighting in a morgue is not something he will like, maybe this partly explains his poor showing against Ngannou (among other factors).

For all that though, Fury is unbeaten for a reason and I am finding it hard to call. I suspect Usyk finds a way to outbox Fury and leave him badly fatigued but I wouldn't be surprised if Fury once again gets it done somehow. He is an enormous man who knows how to use his size, boxes well for his size, and has a high boxing IQ. He also doesnt know when he's beaten and is well able to overcome adversity in a fight.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76114 on: Today at 11:19:16 am »
Genuine question does John Fury have some kind of imbalance in his brain?

Some of the things ive seen the man do are insane and okay a lot of times previously you could say its just to hype up the fight and create headlines, get trending etc. the fact its now spilled over into actually striking someone (to me at least) shows things in a different light
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76115 on: Today at 11:21:13 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:19:16 am
Genuine question does John Fury have some kind of imbalance in his brain?

Some of the things ive seen the man do are insane and okay a lot of times previously you could say its just to hype up the fight and create headlines, get trending etc. the fact its now spilled over into actually striking someone (to me at least) shows things in a different light

Well he did get sent down for biting off a mans ear, it's why he's never seen the dosser fight in America.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76116 on: Today at 11:34:16 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:21:13 am
Well he did get sent down for biting off a mans ear, it's why he's never seen the dosser fight in America.

Wow, never knew that. So this is all just true to form for him then
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76117 on: Today at 12:09:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:21:13 am
Well he did get sent down for biting off a mans ear, it's why he's never seen the dosser fight in America.

Thought it was eye gouging?

Left the bloke partially blinded forever. Horrible c*nt.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76118 on: Today at 01:30:21 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:09:43 pm
Thought it was eye gouging?

Left the bloke partially blinded forever. Horrible c*nt.

You thought correctly.  :)
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76119 on: Today at 02:09:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:45:40 am
Tyson v Lewis was in Memphis or somewjere a bit random wasnt it? Fairly sure it wasnt Vegas anyway.

Yeah it was. They basically spent the cities council (or whatever equivlant) budget for the next decade just to win the rights to host it.  ;D
