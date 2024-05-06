Can't really figure this fight out but that's what I keep coming back to. It all comes down to Usyk's feet though, he'll need to stop Fury getting in close and leaning on him to have a chance. I also think Fury's strengths are in straight lines, judging distance and timing etc. Usyk will need to fight like a 16 stone Manny Pacquaio constantly changing angles and coming in and out. Difficult to keep that up for 12 rounds.



Activity might work in Usyk's favour though, he's been in with the big boys in his last few fights, and Fury hasn't really had a proper opponent for 2 and a half years. He does look to be in really good shape though and the Ngannou fight seems to have given him a kick up the arse.



Fury by split decision I think, with at least one moody scorecard



Fury's lack of a real test in recent times could come back and haunt him though. He seems to have had an excellent camp and appears in fine shape. However, that will be put to the test against an opponent that will make him work constantly. For me, Fury needs to impose himself early and do damage to Usyk; if he does that, he can have the run of the fight and win. If not, I can see him gassing horribly in the later rounds. Look at when Usyk fought Bellew and most recent Dubois, both looked half dead by round 7 and I'd be surprised if Fury is in better shape than either of them were.Fury has only really fought opponents who come straight forward, have the hands down low, don't throw body shots and have crap conditioning in recent years. Usyk does none of those things and is a southpaw, so Fury does need to solve that riddle. One thing many people arent factoring in is the lack of atmosphere. I feel that Fury is a boxer who feeds off big events, so fighting in a morgue is not something he will like, maybe this partly explains his poor showing against Ngannou (among other factors).For all that though, Fury is unbeaten for a reason and I am finding it hard to call. I suspect Usyk finds a way to outbox Fury and leave him badly fatigued but I wouldn't be surprised if Fury once again gets it done somehow. He is an enormous man who knows how to use his size, boxes well for his size, and has a high boxing IQ. He also doesnt know when he's beaten and is well able to overcome adversity in a fight.