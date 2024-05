https://twitter.com/MichaelBensonn/status/1790020773815460350



His old man is a bigger c*nt than he is.



Had a pop at the smallest young fella in the room.Proper gypsies would laugh at the dinio mush.They are making enough coin sucking the saudi cock without all that crap.How that prick survived in nick without some c*nt chivving him I don't know.Have you seen the state of him boxing? Sparked on his last two outinga and swings like arl washer woman.