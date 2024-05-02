Beterbiev ruptured a meniscus during training, the fight with Bivol has been postponed. The rest of the card will go ahead though, including Zhang vs Wilder.



Absolutely gutted Beterbiev has deliberately ducked Bivol like this, should be stripped of his title.Really disappointed with Garcia, you cant say its surprising though, he did look very strong and fit including the 3 pound weight advantage, just shows the advantages the likes of roy jones, toney, tarver, Mosley, canelo, fury, Holyfield whyte, Benn etc etc and many many many more (even though not detected through piss poor drug testing) have experienced throughout their career, plus the huge cash cows that never got caught.Furys touched down in Saudi, 2 weeks today, how we predicting this fight?