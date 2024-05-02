« previous next »
amir87

Re: Boxing thread
May 2, 2024, 02:08:37 pm
Honestly the sport is becoming a farce. They're playing with people's lives here.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
May 2, 2024, 02:43:16 pm
Quote
The New York Commission will now investigate Ryan Garcia's positive drugs tests following the Devin Haney fight and could overturn his win to a no-contest.


Quote
Eddie Hearn has revealed that Devin Haney wants the Ryan Garcia loss to be changed to a no-contest.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
May 2, 2024, 02:45:32 pm
Quote from: Lusty on May  2, 2024, 08:05:10 am
Ryan Garcia fails a drug test in the least surprising news of all time.
Quote from: Samie on May  2, 2024, 01:45:00 pm
He's tested positive for 2 different PED's for weigh-in day and fight day against Haney.  One is a fat burner and the other is for the blood circluation to be better and endurance.  :butt
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May  2, 2024, 12:04:07 pm
Is it even boxing anymore? Shameful sport its become. There were red flags everywhere around this fight, but wellbeing a distant second nowadays
Quote from: amir87 on May  2, 2024, 02:08:37 pm
Honestly the sport is becoming a farce. They're playing with people's lives here.

Quote
Ryan Garcia has tested positive for Ostarine in VADA drugs tests taken on day before and day of his win over Devin Haney. Garcias test also screened positive for a Nandrolone metabolite.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Boxing thread
May 2, 2024, 04:21:14 pm
Apparently Garcia bet millions on himself as well, what happens there? Bet 2 mill and came away with 12, so he said

I mean that's pretty outrageous (if true) - act unhinged and methed out to drive up the odds, lay a huge bet, intentionally come in 3lbs over and juiced up, and win?

It's ... kind of genius actually
stewil007

Re: Boxing thread
May 2, 2024, 04:43:37 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on May  2, 2024, 04:21:14 pm
Apparently Garcia bet millions on himself as well, what happens there? Bet 2 mill and came away with 12, so he said

I mean that's pretty outrageous (if true) - act unhinged and methed out to drive up the odds, lay a huge bet, intentionally come in 3lbs over and juiced up, and win?

It's ... kind of genius actually

is it?  seems like what a stupid person would do because they think there's no comeback on them......they've played the system until the system fucks them up.
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
May 2, 2024, 04:57:48 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on May  2, 2024, 04:21:14 pm
Apparently Garcia bet millions on himself as well, what happens there? Bet 2 mill and came away with 12, so he said

I mean that's pretty outrageous (if true) - act unhinged and methed out to drive up the odds, lay a huge bet, intentionally come in 3lbs over and juiced up, and win?

It's ... kind of genius actually

Lets tell it how it is he is a fucking cheat.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
May 2, 2024, 05:15:51 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on May  2, 2024, 04:43:37 pm
is it?  seems like what a stupid person would do because they think there's no comeback on them......they've played the system until the system fucks them up.
'The system' in the case has a track record of doing absolutely fuck all in these cases.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
May 2, 2024, 05:18:31 pm
Aye, Baby Miller is still pissing green when he goes to the toilets.
stewil007

Re: Boxing thread
May 2, 2024, 06:51:51 pm
Quote from: Lusty on May  2, 2024, 05:15:51 pm
'The system' in the case has a track record of doing absolutely fuck all in these cases.
I was thinking more the gambling side of things - do drugs, whatever,  But mess with a bookies money......and who is taking a £2m bet? there is bound to be consequences
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
May 2, 2024, 06:57:53 pm
When you're a multi millionaire you can place any bets you like.  It's boxing too, large amounts are usually bet on by celebs.  :D
Eeyore

Re: Boxing thread
May 2, 2024, 07:10:30 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on May  2, 2024, 06:51:51 pm
I was thinking more the gambling side of things - do drugs, whatever,  But mess with a bookies money......and who is taking a £2m bet? there is bound to be consequences

The bookies would have been delighted that the outsider won. As for taking the bet. The bookmaker who took the bet would be laying most of it. Bookmakers don't make their money from the outcome but the margin they bake into the odds. The more you put on the shorter the price they will offer.
child-in-time

Re: Boxing thread
May 2, 2024, 07:19:53 pm
So Garcia was juiced up and still missed the weight?  ;D
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
May 3, 2024, 06:58:54 pm
Canelo v Munguia this weekend lads.  :wave
child-in-time

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:11:35 am
Beterbiev ruptured a meniscus during training, the fight with Bivol has been postponed. The rest of the card will go ahead though, including Zhang vs Wilder.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 01:51:41 pm
Ah fucks sakes.

Hopefully not too long a postponement.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:48:37 pm
Beterbiev out till September at the earlies. If the Bivol fight does happen this year we're looking at December date probably.

Bivol still might fight on June 1st though.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on May  3, 2024, 06:58:54 pm
Canelo v Munguia this weekend lads.  :wave
Is it crazy to suggest Munguia has a very decent chance?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:08:25 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm
Is it crazy to suggest Munguia has a very decent chance?

Only if you look at his record mate and that's without a close inspection.  :D
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:20:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:08:25 pm
Only if you look at his record mate and that's without a close inspection. 
He knocked out Spike O Sullivan, I mean, what more evidence is needed?  ;D

Yeah I suppose ginger wins easily unless he forgot to take his vitamins.
William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:15:44 am
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 10:11:35 am
Beterbiev ruptured a meniscus during training, the fight with Bivol has been postponed. The rest of the card will go ahead though, including Zhang vs Wilder.

Absolutely gutted Beterbiev has deliberately ducked Bivol like this, should be stripped of his title.

Really disappointed with Garcia, you cant say its surprising though, he did look very strong and fit including the 3 pound weight advantage, just shows the advantages the likes of roy jones, toney, tarver, Mosley, canelo, fury, Holyfield whyte, Benn etc etc and many many many more (even though not detected through piss poor drug testing) have experienced throughout their career, plus the huge cash cows that never got caught.

Furys touched down in Saudi, 2 weeks today, how we predicting this fight?

Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:06:13 am
jonkrux

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:01:32 am
What's the expected start time for the main fight anyone?
RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:06:30 am
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 02:01:32 am
What's the expected start time for the main fight anyone?
I keep seeing 4am ring walk.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:09:16 am
It will be after 4am mate. Canelo + Vegas fight never start on time.  ;D
