Excellent, we'll see this fight again after summer!!!
Had it 113-113
For a domestic fight that was pretty damn good.
This is the date they'll want Joshua to fight for the vacant IBF belt on
He needs to hope that Dubois doesn't fight in the meantime. If he wins he'll probably go above Joshua in the rankings and then him and Hrgovic will have to fight for the vacant belt. There's enough money involved to find a fudge, but then IBF are absolute jobsworths with this kind of thing.
[/b]As they should be. If only the others were half of pedantic. Certain WBC/WBA Champions hadn't fought for years and got to keep their belt.
The WBU is where it's at lads. Why do you think Ricky HAtton held on it for years? Also big Audley was a champion, that's heritage.
Haney v Garcia PPV in UK. Lost their minds!
Dubois was the WBA mandatory when he faced Usyk, Hrgovic is the IBF mandatory with AJ ranked 3 and Dubois 4.
Canelo Alvarez has said he believes that the David Benavidez fight would be a lose-lose for him.
Matchroom v Queensberry 5 vs 5 on June 1st in Saudi Arabia:Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei ZhangFilip Hrgovic vs Daniel DuboisRay Ford vs Nick Ball Craig Richards vs Willy HutchinsonAmmo Williams vs Hamzah Sheeraz
FIGHT ANNOUNCED Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry BivolFor The Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Light-Heavyweight titlesJune 1st, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Neither Wilder nor Zhangs have the legs to last 12 rounds. It could go either way but definitely ends with a KO/TKO.
Wilder looks utterly shot. I suspect Zhang fells him inside the first couple of rounds. He has that puncher's chance but needs to throw it first! Hgrovic vs Dubois is interesting and can't call it because I don't rate either of them! Beterbiev versus Bivol is one of those top-level, mouthwatering fights that doesn't come around nearly enough. It looks like a good card on paper; such a shame it's taking place over there.
The Dubois hype has come a long way since everyone was saying he was much better than AJ.
Haney v Garcia going ahead this weekend as Garcia has been given his boxing license.
