Those score cards are WILD. How can there be so much variation
Do they think Ball is Saudi or something??
It was close IMO. Vargas won the first 6 rounds and I thought he won round 10. Ball won the others with two 10-8 rounds.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
It's mad that they haven't thought of a better way of scoring fights. It's mental.
one of those knock-downs was in the 10th wasn't it?
Anyone have a working stream?
https://freestreams-live1se.nu/box/
Thanks, but not working for me
The 11th I think.
Fights have been decent but the crowd are giving 0 to the fighters. May as well be fighting at the emptyhad
Change the links on that mate. Steams 1-4 on there.
The future of boxing.
Are they actually developing any boxers though or just chucking money at the top fighters what happens when the current big fighters retire will they get bored of it
Chucking money mate. But the thing about Boxing is there will always be stars coming through, such is the nature of the sport.
