Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:32:46 pm
Those score cards are WILD. How can there be so much variation

Either you think they are corrupt mate or each judge scores fights' in a diffrent way.  ;D
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 10:35:02 pm
Do they think Ball is Saudi or something??

i had to listen to that twice  :lmao :lmao
It's mad that they haven't thought of a better way of scoring fights. It's mental.
They just corrected him finally  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:32:58 pm
It was close IMO. Vargas won the first 6 rounds and I thought he won round 10. Ball won the others with two 10-8 rounds.
one of those knock-downs was in the 10th wasn't it?
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:36:59 pm
It's mad that they haven't thought of a better way of scoring fights. It's mental.

They should take up the suggestion of installing Hawkeye camera's on each corner that sends a signal to judges when a scoring shot is produced and they have 3 seconds to recgnise it.
I wish she'd give Wardley his jacket back.
VAR should have got involved for the first knockdown  ;D. I thought it was close.
Anyone have a working stream?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:38:16 pm
one of those knock-downs was in the 10th wasn't it?
The 11th I think.
If Parker deploys similar tactics to what he did with Wilder I think he wins on points.
FYI- This my main event of the night. I ain't watching that circus fight.  ;D
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 11:09:39 pm
Thanks, but not working for me  :butt

Change the links on that mate. Steams 1-4  on there.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:49:39 pm
The 11th I think.
👍 lost track a bit
Parker down
Parker not deploying the same tactics like he did with Wilder. The fuckin' nightclub bouncer is standing there waiting tobe KO'd by Zhang.
brilliant punch, Zhang has some serious power.
Parker cut, shouldn't cause an issue though as it's on his nose below his eyeline by the looks
Zhang v Joshua in Beijing would pull in serious money and viewers.
Thought parker would run for 3 rounds at least

4th round slightly better
Fights have been decent but the crowd are giving 0  to the fighters. May as well be fighting at the emptyhad
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 11:26:35 pm
Fights have been decent but the crowd are giving 0  to the fighters. May as well be fighting at the emptyhad

The future of boxing.
Zhang letting Parker off the hook here.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:11:08 pm
Change the links on that mate. Steams 1-4  on there.

Sorted now mate - ta 👌
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:28:52 pm
The future of boxing.

Are they actually developing any boxers though or just chucking money at the top fighters what happens when the current big fighters retire will they get bored of it
I don't think Zhang does any movment work in the gym. He jut looking for power punhces.  ;D
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 11:34:26 pm
Are they actually developing any boxers though or just chucking money at the top fighters what happens when the current big fighters retire will they get bored of it

Chucking money mate. But the thing about Boxing is there will always be stars coming through, such is the nature of the sport.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:35:54 pm
Chucking money mate. But the thing about Boxing is there will always be stars coming through, such is the nature of the sport.

Thats true just be interesting to see there long term vision for it
Parker was doing well there but Zhang just has so much power
No chance now for Parker
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 11:26:35 pm
Fights have been decent but the crowd are giving 0  to the fighters. May as well be fighting at the emptyhad
they are all just sat there with their arms folded looking bored as fuck
At this rate Parker's going back to Aukland to be head security at a nightclub again for fucks sakes. 
Zhang doesn't like to throw punches does he? The fucker is always looking for a haymaker.  ;D
