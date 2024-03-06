« previous next »
Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75640 on: March 6, 2024, 11:49:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on March  6, 2024, 11:44:51 pm
The fuckin' disrespect from you lad. Call him by his full Royal title " His Royal Highness Turkey Shake".

"His totally amazing brilliant excellency" as every fucker on IFL or Boxing Social call him every 5 seconds.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75641 on: Yesterday at 01:40:26 pm
Just a reminder lads, Zhang v Parker is on the undercard of Joshua v Ngannou.  :wave
Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75642 on: Yesterday at 03:39:36 pm
Nick Ball against Rey Vargas should be good an all. Gotta back a fellow Scouser but wouldn't surprise me if this was another Mexican v UK shock.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75643 on: Yesterday at 03:48:18 pm
Quote from: Lee-87 on Yesterday at 03:39:36 pm
Nick Ball against Rey Vargas should be good an all. Gotta back a fellow Scouser but wouldn't surprise me if this was another Mexican v UK shock.
Vargas is on the downward slope but I wouldnt view it as a shock if he wins. He was a world class operator and only lost last time out for the first time in his career. He is about 8 inches taller than Ball as well!  :o
Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75644 on: Yesterday at 04:04:39 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 03:48:18 pm
Vargas is on the downward slope but I wouldnt view it as a shock if he wins. He was a world class operator and only lost last time out for the first time in his career. He is about 8 inches taller than Ball as well!  :o

I didn't realise the height difference was so big but just saw the head to head and yeah, big difference like. I remember him stopping a similar sized Isaac Lowe a couple of years back though, granted Vargas is a much better fighter than Lowe.

Ball's the bookies favourite and a few pundits I've seen on the regular channels so maybe by "Shock" I meant more against the odds but yeah, definitely looking forward to it and much more 50/50 than being touted. If they both go for it, could turn out to be one of the fights of the night.
gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75645 on: Yesterday at 04:34:17 pm
Quote from: Lee-87 on Yesterday at 03:39:36 pm
Nick Ball against Rey Vargas should be good an all. Gotta back a fellow Scouser but wouldn't surprise me if this was another Mexican v UK shock.

Bit of a height disadvantage :P

Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75646 on: Yesterday at 04:50:37 pm
gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75647 on: Yesterday at 04:52:21 pm
Quote from: Lee-87 on Yesterday at 04:50:37 pm




 ;)

Oh I don't doubt that he can punch. Nothing more dangerous than a small scouser :P
I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75648 on: Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
Can't see AJ stopping Ngannou at all, he's not a bum like Wallin or Helenius
Irishred1

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75649 on: Yesterday at 11:21:20 pm
Conor Benn looking to fight Manny who has not fought in 3 and a half years.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75650 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 pm
It won't be on this isles if it gets made. Probably Saudi or Macau.
RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75651 on: Today at 01:00:30 am
Another Ryan Garcia meltdown, talking about when he went to Bohemian Grove.

https://x.com/drakeslayer100/status/1765798374618673542?s=20
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75652 on: Today at 01:02:46 am
Nah this is seriously troubling.  Las Vegas needs to take away his boxing license and he needs to be psychologically evaluated.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75653 on: Today at 05:18:59 pm
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75654 on: Today at 05:28:05 pm
Good KO on the undercard from Louie Green
TAA66

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75655 on: Today at 05:32:58 pm
Zhang v Parker is going to be a banger
TAA66

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75656 on: Today at 05:33:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:18:59 pm


Any idea what time the zhang fight will start?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75657 on: Today at 05:36:54 pm
Anytime after 9pm mate.  ;D
