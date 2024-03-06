Vargas is on the downward slope but I wouldnt view it as a shock if he wins. He was a world class operator and only lost last time out for the first time in his career. He is about 8 inches taller than Ball as well!



I didn't realise the height difference was so big but just saw the head to head and yeah, big difference like. I remember him stopping a similar sized Isaac Lowe a couple of years back though, granted Vargas is a much better fighter than Lowe.Ball's the bookies favourite and a few pundits I've seen on the regular channels so maybe by "Shock" I meant more against the odds but yeah, definitely looking forward to it and much more 50/50 than being touted. If they both go for it, could turn out to be one of the fights of the night.