Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75640 on: Yesterday at 11:49:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:44:51 pm
The fuckin' disrespect from you lad. Call him by his full Royal title " His Royal Highness Turkey Shake".

"His totally amazing brilliant excellency" as every fucker on IFL or Boxing Social call him every 5 seconds.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75641 on: Today at 01:40:26 pm
Just a reminder lads, Zhang v Parker is on the undercard of Joshua v Ngannou.  :wave
Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75642 on: Today at 03:39:36 pm
Nick Ball against Rey Vargas should be good an all. Gotta back a fellow Scouser but wouldn't surprise me if this was another Mexican v UK shock.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75643 on: Today at 03:48:18 pm
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 03:39:36 pm
Nick Ball against Rey Vargas should be good an all. Gotta back a fellow Scouser but wouldn't surprise me if this was another Mexican v UK shock.
Vargas is on the downward slope but I wouldnt view it as a shock if he wins. He was a world class operator and only lost last time out for the first time in his career. He is about 8 inches taller than Ball as well!  :o
Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75644 on: Today at 04:04:39 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 03:48:18 pm
Vargas is on the downward slope but I wouldnt view it as a shock if he wins. He was a world class operator and only lost last time out for the first time in his career. He is about 8 inches taller than Ball as well!  :o

I didn't realise the height difference was so big but just saw the head to head and yeah, big difference like. I remember him stopping a similar sized Isaac Lowe a couple of years back though, granted Vargas is a much better fighter than Lowe.

Ball's the bookies favourite and a few pundits I've seen on the regular channels so maybe by "Shock" I meant more against the odds but yeah, definitely looking forward to it and much more 50/50 than being touted. If they both go for it, could turn out to be one of the fights of the night.
gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75645 on: Today at 04:34:17 pm
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 03:39:36 pm
Nick Ball against Rey Vargas should be good an all. Gotta back a fellow Scouser but wouldn't surprise me if this was another Mexican v UK shock.

Bit of a height disadvantage :P

Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75646 on: Today at 04:50:37 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:34:17 pm
Bit of a height disadvantage :P




 ;)
gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75647 on: Today at 04:52:21 pm
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 04:50:37 pm




 ;)

Oh I don't doubt that he can punch. Nothing more dangerous than a small scouser :P
jedimaster

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75648 on: Today at 10:05:13 pm
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson...27 years old vs 58 years old. Egotistical clueless little shit vs all time great.

I remember in the last few years seeing Mike Tyson in a wheelchair and saying that he feels like his life is almost done.

What the fuck is going on....jaysus...
I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75649 on: Today at 10:28:31 pm
Can't see AJ stopping Ngannou at all, he's not a bum like Wallin or Helenius
Irishred1

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75650 on: Today at 11:21:20 pm
Conor Benn looking to fight Manny who has not fought in 3 and a half years.
