I'm a bit puzzled with this one Lusty lol1, these are comments from Mick Hennessy who Fury hasn't worked with for 9 years, I'm sure theres much better quotes you could use to contradict from the bullshit Tyson talks at some point2) Furys cut didnt come a week before the fight, it came from over 2 weeks before3) Fury was wearing a head guard sparring unlike Haye4) While I do think that Fury rightly deserves a lot of criticism, it's worth noting that this was actually the 2nd time in a row that Haye pulled out of the fight with Fury at short notice.5) Turki Alalshkh confirmed yesterday that Fury was still willing to fight Usyk on feb 17th despite the cut.Was reading about the new rescheduled date for this and the financial penalties involved if it doesn't now happen on the May date. Apparently this May date is the last date that can be used to make the fight undisputed before a legal wrangling would start with the IBF.It asks many more questions, how long does a 15 stitch cut take to fully heal? Does Furys next camp involve zero head sparring? Does Usyk take no interim fight inbetween?Whatever happens, it has become extremely tedious, and the general public reaction of 'I'll believe it when Fury is getting into the ring' is correct. I definitely feel for Usyk here, this is definitely testing his mental strength, and for all the criticism Fury rightfullyreceives you just know that it's now water off a ducks back. Furys training camp was awash with rumours, I still think theres plenty to come out in the wash about it but for now until Fury actually gets back in the ring he has become extremely tedious to even talk about.