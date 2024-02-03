« previous next »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75560 on: February 3, 2024, 07:31:17 pm »
Helwani with the live scoop.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2euzZelAuA

18th of May i think they're saying?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75561 on: February 3, 2024, 07:39:03 pm »
Quote
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Heavyweight world titles is set to be rescheduled for May 18th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75562 on: February 3, 2024, 08:21:44 pm »
Saudi giving them ultimatum's now.

Quote
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have both promised to forfeit $10million if they pull out of the fight on May 18th, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has revealed. If Fury out, Usyk faces opponent of his choice. If Usyk out, Alalshikh wants Fury vs Anthony Joshua. [@MMAFighting]
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75563 on: February 3, 2024, 09:02:08 pm »
Whittaker well and truly taking the piss tonight!...
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75564 on: February 3, 2024, 09:03:35 pm »
What an arrogant twat this Whittaker is. Makes me sick.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75565 on: February 3, 2024, 09:03:55 pm »
Quote from: danuttah on February  3, 2024, 09:02:08 pm
Whittaker well and truly taking the piss tonight!...
First time seeing this nobhed.. dont think Ive ever been more cringed out.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75566 on: February 3, 2024, 09:06:25 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on February  3, 2024, 09:03:55 pm
First time seeing this nobhed.. dont think Ive ever been more cringed out.

I kinda like it - maybe he takes it a bit too far though....
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75567 on: February 3, 2024, 09:08:38 pm »
He's not a showman, he's a c*nt.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75568 on: February 3, 2024, 09:09:44 pm »
Quote from: danuttah on February  3, 2024, 09:06:25 pm
I kinda like it - maybe he takes it a bit too far though....
Definitely way too far, dont mind it if you can back it up but after 6 fights, all likely against electricians its abit too much. Save it for the big fights across the pond, hell definitely get exposed.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75569 on: February 3, 2024, 09:12:25 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on February  3, 2024, 09:09:44 pm
Definitely way too far, dont mind it if you can back it up but after 6 fights, all likely against electricians its abit too much. Save it for the big fights across the pond, hell definitely get exposed.

Thing is, now is probably the time to do that shit. Try that against the big boys and he'll get floored.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75570 on: February 3, 2024, 09:14:06 pm »
Groves on the Prince Nas diet :)

Quote from: danuttah on February  3, 2024, 09:12:25 pm
Thing is, now is probably the time to do that shit. Try that against the big boys and he'll get floored.
Cant wait to see it, mate.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75571 on: February 3, 2024, 10:13:12 pm »
Buatsi should win this.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75572 on: February 3, 2024, 10:45:30 pm »
Good fight this.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75573 on: February 3, 2024, 11:03:56 pm »
I have Buatsi up by 2 rounds so far.,
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75574 on: February 3, 2024, 11:09:52 pm »
Azeez down twice in the 11th
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75575 on: February 3, 2024, 11:15:52 pm »
Buatsi wins by UD

116-110

117-109

117-109
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75576 on: Yesterday at 09:43:26 am »
Quote from: Lad on February  3, 2024, 09:03:35 pm
What an arrogant twat this Whittaker is. Makes me sick.

Just saw the clip, hes been watching Antony at United :lmao
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75577 on: Yesterday at 12:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on February  3, 2024, 02:35:02 pm
Yeah I remember all that.

I'm a bit puzzled with this one Lusty lol

1, these are comments from Mick Hennessy who Fury hasn't worked with for 9 years, I'm sure theres much better quotes you could use to contradict from the bullshit Tyson talks at some point

2) Furys cut didnt come a week before the fight, it came from over 2 weeks before

3) Fury was wearing a head guard sparring unlike Haye

4) While I do think that Fury rightly deserves a lot of criticism, it's worth noting that this was actually the 2nd time in a row that Haye pulled out of the fight with Fury at short notice.

5) Turki Alalshkh confirmed yesterday that Fury was still willing to fight Usyk on feb 17th despite the cut.

Was reading about the new rescheduled date for this and the financial penalties involved if it doesn't now happen on the May date.  Apparently this May date is the last date that can be used to make the fight undisputed before a legal wrangling would start with the IBF.

It asks many more questions, how long does a 15 stitch cut take to fully heal?  Does Furys next camp involve zero head sparring? Does Usyk take no interim fight inbetween?

Whatever happens, it has become extremely tedious, and the general public reaction of 'I'll believe it when Fury is getting into the ring' is correct.  I definitely feel for Usyk here, this is definitely testing his mental strength, and for all the criticism Fury rightfullyreceives you just know that it's now water off a ducks back.  Furys training camp was awash with rumours, I still think theres plenty to come out in the wash about it but for now until Fury actually gets back in the ring he has become extremely tedious to even talk about.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75578 on: Yesterday at 01:52:46 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 12:11:19 pm
I'm a bit puzzled with this one Lusty lol

1, these are comments from Mick Hennessy who Fury hasn't worked with for 9 years, I'm sure theres much better quotes you could use to contradict from the bullshit Tyson talks at some point

2) Furys cut didnt come a week before the fight, it came from over 2 weeks before

3) Fury was wearing a head guard sparring unlike Haye

4) While I do think that Fury rightly deserves a lot of criticism, it's worth noting that this was actually the 2nd time in a row that Haye pulled out of the fight with Fury at short notice.

5) Turki Alalshkh confirmed yesterday that Fury was still willing to fight Usyk on feb 17th despite the cut.

Was reading about the new rescheduled date for this and the financial penalties involved if it doesn't now happen on the May date.  Apparently this May date is the last date that can be used to make the fight undisputed before a legal wrangling would start with the IBF.

It asks many more questions, how long does a 15 stitch cut take to fully heal?  Does Furys next camp involve zero head sparring? Does Usyk take no interim fight inbetween?

Whatever happens, it has become extremely tedious, and the general public reaction of 'I'll believe it when Fury is getting into the ring' is correct.  I definitely feel for Usyk here, this is definitely testing his mental strength, and for all the criticism Fury rightfullyreceives you just know that it's now water off a ducks back.  Furys training camp was awash with rumours, I still think theres plenty to come out in the wash about it but for now until Fury actually gets back in the ring he has become extremely tedious to even talk about.

You're right that it's tedious mate, so I won't go on about it too much. And you're right that I could have probably found better quotes, from memory Fury himself accused Haye of deliberately cutting himself to get out of it.

Fwiw he was wearing an open head guard in sparring from the video I saw, but I honestly have no idea if that's genuine or not. You would expect him to be working safer than that having given Haye all that stick.

As for point 4... This is not the first time Fury has pulled out, it's not the second either. And point 5, yeah sure ;D

With the short notice and the penalties I don't see how Usyk can risk an interim fight now. He'll have to ditch this camp and start again in mid March. Only gives Fury about 6 weeks to heal though before he has to start another camp, which seems way too quick.

(I'm not sticking up for Haye btw he's a helmet)
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75579 on: Yesterday at 08:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 01:52:46 pm
As for point 4... This is not the first time Fury has pulled out, it's not the second either. And point 5, yeah sure ;D
Accept that's not true with regards to point 4 pal, there was no agreement reached over an April 29 date at Wembley between the 2 camps, infact it was Usyk who walked away from those negotiations over Furys team saying they didnt want a rematch clause in the contract.

The only time a deal had been agreed Fury v Usyk was a dec23rd date providing Fury got through in a breeze v Ngannou, accept he didnt, he got knocked down, marked up, and eaked out a split decision on October 28, hence Usyk knew a full 8 weeks prior that the fight would be rescheduled for Feb 17.

At the most you could say Fury cancelled twice and the first one was at 8 weeks notice.  I'm not even interested in defending Fury but its important facts are facts and not elaborated fiction.

With regards to point 5 which was the sentence strangely bolded in Mick Hennesseys comments was "Tyson would not cancel a fight under any circumstances, we'd have to drag him out it", Turki Alalshiyk said last night in an interview Fury spoke to him and told him he was prepared to still take the fight with the cut and that it was his decision to postpone it.

Again I realise it's all pedantic points, I just found the entire quote a bizarre way to get your point across especially when Haye wore no headgear at all and it wasn't even Furys quote to begin with
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75580 on: Yesterday at 08:22:23 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 08:00:56 pm
Accept that's not true with regards to point 4 pal, there was no agreement reached over an April 29 date at Wembley between the 2 camps, infact it was Usyk who walked away from those negotiations over Furys team saying they didnt want a rematch clause in the contract.

The only time a deal had been agreed Fury v Usyk was a dec23rd date providing Fury got through in a breeze v Ngannou, accept he didnt, he got knocked down, marked up, and eaked out a split decision on October 28, hence Usyk knew a full 8 weeks prior that the fight would be rescheduled for Feb 17.

At the most you could say Fury cancelled twice and the first one was at 8 weeks notice.  I'm not even interested in defending Fury but its important facts are facts and not elaborated fiction.

With regards to point 5 which was the sentence strangely bolded in Mick Hennesseys comments was "Tyson would not cancel a fight under any circumstances, we'd have to drag him out it", Turki Alalshiyk said last night in an interview Fury spoke to him and told him he was prepared to still take the fight with the cut and that it was his decision to postpone it.

Again I realise it's all pedantic points, I just found the entire quote a bizarre way to get your point across especially when Haye wore no headgear at all and it wasn't even Furys quote to begin with
Ok but the actual quotes from Fury back then were even more daft, I just can't be arsed looking them up.

As for the rest, I've got some magic beans to sell you mate ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75581 on: Yesterday at 08:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 08:22:23 pm
Ok but the actual quotes from Fury back then were even more daft, I just can't be arsed looking them up.

As for the rest, I've got some magic beans to sell you mate ;D


Haha if you could be arsed to look some quotes up there would be an avalanche of belters  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75582 on: Yesterday at 09:15:26 pm »
Btw anyone seen Turki Alalshikhs announcements he made?

Bivol v Beterbiev on June 1, main event of the 5 matchroom v Queensbury fights

Hes offered Hyrgovic any of Dubois, Miller, Kabayel, Anderson, Sanchez, Bakole on the Joshua undercard

On the Fury v Usyk May 18 fight date, a $10m fine for either Fury or Usyk if they pull out of this date.   If Fury pulls out then Usyk fights an opponent of his choice on the date.  If Usyk pulls out, Fury must fight Joshua on that date. 

Crazy contracts to make and for all the annoyance of the shit atmosphere in the Saudi arenas, and all the blood money changing hands, it is good to see that big fights are likely to get made from now on
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75583 on: Yesterday at 09:17:40 pm »
Yeah been confirmed by Eddie now too.

Quote
Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev is now a complete done deal, Eddie Hearn has confirmed after His Excellency Turki Alalshikh revealed plans for the Undisputed Light-Heavyweight world title fight to be on same night as the Queensberry vs Matchroom 5 vs 5 on June 1st in Saudi.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75584 on: Yesterday at 10:16:11 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 09:15:26 pm
Btw anyone seen Turki Alalshikhs announcements he made?

Bivol v Beterbiev on June 1, main event of the 5 matchroom v Queensbury fights

Hes offered Hyrgovic any of Dubois, Miller, Kabayel, Anderson, Sanchez, Bakole on the Joshua undercard

On the Fury v Usyk May 18 fight date, a $10m fine for either Fury or Usyk if they pull out of this date.   If Fury pulls out then Usyk fights an opponent of his choice on the date.  If Usyk pulls out, Fury must fight Joshua on that date. 

Crazy contracts to make and for all the annoyance of the shit atmosphere in the Saudi arenas, and all the blood money changing hands, it is good to see that big fights are likely to get made from now on
Joshua should give Usyk the 10m to step aside, see what happens ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75585 on: Yesterday at 11:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:16:11 pm
Joshua should give Usyk the 10m to step aside, see what happens ;D

I've seen that quoted today about Joshua stepping in but just watched that interview and not come across this particular Joshua reference unless something was lost in translation.  Alalshikh just came across as scatty and slightly mental to be honest ;D

Could you imagine Fury training 8 weeks for a small southpaw then 1 week out Usyk pulling out and having to face Joshua who had been training 6 weeks for Fury, its completely nonsensical,  though I guess he thinks he has that much money he can do whatever the fuck he wants.

Alalshiyk seemed to think Fury v Usyk will fight twice (good luck with that ffs) and if Joshua beats Ngannou then he'll make Joshua v Hyrgovic.

With regards to that Hyrgovic list of opponents, I cant imagine he has much interest in facing too many from that list at this stage when hes got a mandatory position.  Anderson and Sanchez are risky opponents and tough stylistically, Dubois would be interesting and a good money fight, Kabayel beatable but underated, and Bakole who is supposed to have butchered all the big names in sparring.  I bet Hyrgovic is thinking, how about you just feed me Audley Harrison instead  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75586 on: Today at 12:34:02 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 11:10:58 pm
I've seen that quoted today about Joshua stepping in but just watched that interview and not come across this particular Joshua reference unless something was lost in translation.  Alalshikh just came across as scatty and slightly mental to be honest ;D

Could you imagine Fury training 8 weeks for a small southpaw then 1 week out Usyk pulling out and having to face Joshua who had been training 6 weeks for Fury, its completely nonsensical,  though I guess he thinks he has that much money he can do whatever the fuck he wants.

Alalshiyk seemed to think Fury v Usyk will fight twice (good luck with that ffs) and if Joshua beats Ngannou then he'll make Joshua v Hyrgovic.

With regards to that Hyrgovic list of opponents, I cant imagine he has much interest in facing too many from that list at this stage when hes got a mandatory position.  Anderson and Sanchez are risky opponents and tough stylistically, Dubois would be interesting and a good money fight, Kabayel beatable but underated, and Bakole who is supposed to have butchered all the big names in sparring.  I bet Hyrgovic is thinking, how about you just feed me Audley Harrison instead  ;D
WTF is druggy Miller doing in that list? That's who Hrgovic will pick if he fancies an easy night. He made Dubois look good ffs.
