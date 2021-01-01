« previous next »
Online BER

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75560 on: Yesterday at 07:31:17 pm »
Helwani with the live scoop.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2euzZelAuA

18th of May i think they're saying?
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75561 on: Yesterday at 07:39:03 pm »
Quote
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Heavyweight world titles is set to be rescheduled for May 18th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75562 on: Yesterday at 08:21:44 pm »
Saudi giving them ultimatum's now.

Quote
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have both promised to forfeit $10million if they pull out of the fight on May 18th, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has revealed. If Fury out, Usyk faces opponent of his choice. If Usyk out, Alalshikh wants Fury vs Anthony Joshua. [@MMAFighting]
Offline danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75563 on: Yesterday at 09:02:08 pm »
Whittaker well and truly taking the piss tonight!...
Offline Lad

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75564 on: Yesterday at 09:03:35 pm »
What an arrogant twat this Whittaker is. Makes me sick.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75565 on: Yesterday at 09:03:55 pm »
Quote from: danuttah on Yesterday at 09:02:08 pm
Whittaker well and truly taking the piss tonight!...
First time seeing this nobhed.. dont think Ive ever been more cringed out.
Offline danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75566 on: Yesterday at 09:06:25 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:03:55 pm
First time seeing this nobhed.. dont think Ive ever been more cringed out.

I kinda like it - maybe he takes it a bit too far though....
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75567 on: Yesterday at 09:08:38 pm »
He's not a showman, he's a c*nt.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75568 on: Yesterday at 09:09:44 pm »
Quote from: danuttah on Yesterday at 09:06:25 pm
I kinda like it - maybe he takes it a bit too far though....
Definitely way too far, dont mind it if you can back it up but after 6 fights, all likely against electricians its abit too much. Save it for the big fights across the pond, hell definitely get exposed.
Offline danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75569 on: Yesterday at 09:12:25 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:09:44 pm
Definitely way too far, dont mind it if you can back it up but after 6 fights, all likely against electricians its abit too much. Save it for the big fights across the pond, hell definitely get exposed.

Thing is, now is probably the time to do that shit. Try that against the big boys and he'll get floored.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75570 on: Yesterday at 09:14:06 pm »
Groves on the Prince Nas diet :)

Quote from: danuttah on Yesterday at 09:12:25 pm
Thing is, now is probably the time to do that shit. Try that against the big boys and he'll get floored.
Cant wait to see it, mate.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75571 on: Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm »
Buatsi should win this.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75572 on: Yesterday at 10:45:30 pm »
Good fight this.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75573 on: Yesterday at 11:03:56 pm »
I have Buatsi up by 2 rounds so far.,
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75574 on: Yesterday at 11:09:52 pm »
Azeez down twice in the 11th
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75575 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm »
Buatsi wins by UD

116-110

117-109

117-109
Offline TomDcs

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75576 on: Today at 09:43:26 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:03:35 pm
What an arrogant twat this Whittaker is. Makes me sick.

Just saw the clip, hes been watching Antony at United :lmao
Online William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75577 on: Today at 12:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 02:35:02 pm
Yeah I remember all that.

I'm a bit puzzled with this one Lusty lol

1, these are comments from Mick Hennessy who Fury hasn't worked with for 9 years, I'm sure theres much better quotes you could use to contradict from the bullshit Tyson talks at some point

2) Furys cut didnt come a week before the fight, it came from over 2 weeks before

3) Fury was wearing a head guard sparring unlike Haye

4) While I do think that Fury rightly deserves a lot of criticism, it's worth noting that this was actually the 2nd time in a row that Haye pulled out of the fight with Fury at short notice.

5) Turki Alalshkh confirmed yesterday that Fury was still willing to fight Usyk on feb 17th despite the cut.

Was reading about the new rescheduled date for this and the financial penalties involved if it doesn't now happen on the May date.  Apparently this May date is the last date that can be used to make the fight undisputed before a legal wrangling would start with the IBF.

It asks many more questions, how long does a 15 stitch cut take to fully heal?  Does Furys next camp involve zero head sparring? Does Usyk take no interim fight inbetween?

Whatever happens, it has become extremely tedious, and the general public reaction of 'I'll believe it when Fury is getting into the ring' is correct.  I definitely feel for Usyk here, this is definitely testing his mental strength, and for all the criticism Fury rightfullyreceives you just know that it's now water off a ducks back.  Furys training camp was awash with rumours, I still think theres plenty to come out in the wash about it but for now until Fury actually gets back in the ring he has become extremely tedious to even talk about.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75578 on: Today at 01:52:46 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 12:11:19 pm
I'm a bit puzzled with this one Lusty lol

1, these are comments from Mick Hennessy who Fury hasn't worked with for 9 years, I'm sure theres much better quotes you could use to contradict from the bullshit Tyson talks at some point

2) Furys cut didnt come a week before the fight, it came from over 2 weeks before

3) Fury was wearing a head guard sparring unlike Haye

4) While I do think that Fury rightly deserves a lot of criticism, it's worth noting that this was actually the 2nd time in a row that Haye pulled out of the fight with Fury at short notice.

5) Turki Alalshkh confirmed yesterday that Fury was still willing to fight Usyk on feb 17th despite the cut.

Was reading about the new rescheduled date for this and the financial penalties involved if it doesn't now happen on the May date.  Apparently this May date is the last date that can be used to make the fight undisputed before a legal wrangling would start with the IBF.

It asks many more questions, how long does a 15 stitch cut take to fully heal?  Does Furys next camp involve zero head sparring? Does Usyk take no interim fight inbetween?

Whatever happens, it has become extremely tedious, and the general public reaction of 'I'll believe it when Fury is getting into the ring' is correct.  I definitely feel for Usyk here, this is definitely testing his mental strength, and for all the criticism Fury rightfullyreceives you just know that it's now water off a ducks back.  Furys training camp was awash with rumours, I still think theres plenty to come out in the wash about it but for now until Fury actually gets back in the ring he has become extremely tedious to even talk about.

You're right that it's tedious mate, so I won't go on about it too much. And you're right that I could have probably found better quotes, from memory Fury himself accused Haye of deliberately cutting himself to get out of it.

Fwiw he was wearing an open head guard in sparring from the video I saw, but I honestly have no idea if that's genuine or not. You would expect him to be working safer than that having given Haye all that stick.

As for point 4... This is not the first time Fury has pulled out, it's not the second either. And point 5, yeah sure ;D

With the short notice and the penalties I don't see how Usyk can risk an interim fight now. He'll have to ditch this camp and start again in mid March. Only gives Fury about 6 weeks to heal though before he has to start another camp, which seems way too quick.

(I'm not sticking up for Haye btw he's a helmet)
