If Hrgovic isn't fit I would question his desire to be honest. He had a complete joke fight last time and was clearly gearing towards a fight early enough in 2024, so I would expect him to be in good nick. However, there's the small matter of trying to prepare for the specific opponent which is very tough. I'd be highly impressed if he takes on what is a huge risk.



Lol question his desire?So hes got no scheduled fight, meanwhile the most skillful heavyweight in 20 years has just beasted out the most intense training camp of his life for an orthodox giant (which he is) and you think him not accepting a fight on 2 weeks notice shows no desire when he is already guaranteed a mandatory crack at the IBF title on a minimum 12 week notice date of his own choosing lol?Let's get this straight, if Hyrgovic accepts this fight against a southpaw genius at 2 weeks notice when hes already got a guaranteed title shot at 12 weeks notice, then he is a man with a huge pair of bollocks with a huge saudi offer dangling infront of his eyes.