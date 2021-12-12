« previous next »
gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:53:37 pm
All that money spent by SKY Sports on that graphic.....

What a fucking idiot.
I've been a good boy

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:00:38 pm
Fuckin knew he'd pull out, we were all expecting it.

He's just not that good. Beat a very limited fighter in Wilder and people thought he was the new Muhammad Ali.
Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:02:05 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:41:27 pm
Usyk v Fury postponed as Fury has a cut  ;D

I was wondering when this would happen.


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:09:06 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:02:05 pm
I was wondering when this would happen.

Just pointed out on our whatsapp group I said on 16th November I'll believe it when they're toe to toe in the ring. This was inevitable.



Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:09:45 pm
Quote
Statement from Tyson Fury on the Oleksandr Usyk fight being postponed:

"I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition. I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed. I can only apologise to everyone affected including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partners, and fans as well as our hosts and my friends in Saudi Arabia."
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:10:41 pm
Spoiler



Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:09:06 pm
Just pointed out on our whatsapp group I said on 16th November I'll believe it when they're toe to toe in the ring. This was inevitable.
We all did mate ;D

Just strip the belt off him and let Usyk fight whoever he wants for it.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:12:11 pm
Fury has been given Champion Emeritus status by the WBC. He will always be "champion" till he announes he's done properly.  ;D
Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:15:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:12:11 pm
Fury has been given Champion Emeritus status by the WBC. He will always be "champion" till he announes he's done properly.  ;D
Haha good old WBC.

I think Vitali is still champ under the same ruling.
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:16:43 pm


William Regal

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:19:00 pm
Fuckinell this is an absolute classic.

Let's see what come out in the wash because his camp has been awash with rumours

By the look of that cut, you're looking at summer for it rescheduled.

Who can Usyk realistically face now 2 weeks out?
TipTopKop

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:24:42 pm
Shame that, perhaps not surprising, but who knows.
dikwad

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:25:58 pm
Few on here expected this to go ahead
William Regal

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:27:17 pm
Dan Rafeal saying Hyrgovic in negotiations to step in
Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:28:18 pm
Not shocked at all I said the other week im not 100% it goes ahead.
dikwad

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:32:51 pm
Either that cuts photoshopped or he's been sparring with Otto Wallin
jedimaster

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:34:21 pm
I'd just started to believe that maybe this fight was going to happen after all....not a chance :D


jonkrux

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:36:18 pm
Fury is a mug. End of.
William Regal

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:37:32 pm
Quote from: dikwad on Yesterday at 06:32:51 pm
Either that cuts photoshopped or he's been sparring with Otto Wallin

It's the same eye, possibly part of the same cut reopened but the full Wallin cut was literally 4 times bigger than that
Lad

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:07:39 pm
Quote from: dikwad on Yesterday at 06:32:51 pm
Either that cuts photoshopped or he's been sparring with Otto Wallin

AI ??
1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:54:54 pm
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

What a complete shock this is.  ::)

Fury will doubtless return in the summer for an eagerly awaited rematch with Martin Rogan.

Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 06:27:17 pm
Dan Rafeal saying Hyrgovic in negotiations to step in
I'd take that. You know what I think of Hrgovic though  :D
William Regal

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:29:11 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 07:54:54 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

What a complete shock this is.  ::)

Fury will doubtless return in the summer for an eagerly awaited rematch with Martin Rogan.
I'd take that. You know what I think of Hrgovic though  :D

Well it's an interesting one, a lot of people asking why Hyrgovic wasnt originally on one of these 2 saudi cards and now people suggesting that Hyrgovic was deliberately held back as a replacement due to the unreliability of Fury.  If Hyrgovic is properly fit then that is a fight I'd like to see.
1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:54:45 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 08:29:11 pm
Well it's an interesting one, a lot of people asking why Hyrgovic wasnt originally on one of these 2 saudi cards and now people suggesting that Hyrgovic was deliberately held back as a replacement due to the unreliability of Fury.  If Hyrgovic is properly fit then that is a fight I'd like to see.
If Hrgovic isn't fit I would question his desire to be honest. He had a complete joke fight last time and was clearly gearing towards a fight early enough in 2024, so I would expect him to be in good nick. However, there's the small matter of trying to prepare for the specific opponent which is very tough. I'd be highly impressed if he takes on what is a huge risk.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:55:29 pm
RIP Apollo Creed

I've been a good boy

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:01:59 pm
I've been with the best, and I've BEAT the best! I've retired more men than Social Security!
William Regal

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:55:58 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:54:45 pm
If Hrgovic isn't fit I would question his desire to be honest. He had a complete joke fight last time and was clearly gearing towards a fight early enough in 2024, so I would expect him to be in good nick. However, there's the small matter of trying to prepare for the specific opponent which is very tough. I'd be highly impressed if he takes on what is a huge risk.

Lol question his desire?

So hes got no scheduled fight, meanwhile the most skillful heavyweight in 20 years has just beasted out the most intense training camp of his life for an orthodox giant (which he is) and you think him not accepting a fight on 2 weeks notice shows no desire when he is already guaranteed a mandatory crack at the IBF title on a minimum 12 week notice date of his own choosing lol?

Let's get this straight, if Hyrgovic accepts this fight against a southpaw genius at 2 weeks notice when hes already got a guaranteed title shot at 12 weeks notice, then he is a man with a huge pair of bollocks with a huge saudi offer dangling infront of his eyes.
duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:12:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:55:29 pm
RIP Apollo Creed


The Master of Disaster


Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:18:12 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:12:23 pm
The Master of Disaster

Didn't know he pipped Ken Norton for the part.
William Regal

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm
They've cancelled the whole show
duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:19:40 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:18:12 pm
Didn't know he pipped Ken Norton for the part.
Didnt know he started out as a linebacker for the Oakland Raiders either


Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:52:10 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm
They've cancelled the whole show
Hrgovic would have been a massive risk at 2 weeks notice. I mean, I don't rate him at all, but then I don't rate Andy Ruiz either. Late replacements cause chaos.

Probably better to cancel it, but then that means no Saudi money till the next Season kicks off so Usyk will probably want a fight to stay busy with.
1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:53:01 am
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 09:55:58 pm
Lol question his desire?

So hes got no scheduled fight, meanwhile the most skillful heavyweight in 20 years has just beasted out the most intense training camp of his life for an orthodox giant (which he is) and you think him not accepting a fight on 2 weeks notice shows no desire when he is already guaranteed a mandatory crack at the IBF title on a minimum 12 week notice date of his own choosing lol?

Let's get this straight, if Hyrgovic accepts this fight against a southpaw genius at 2 weeks notice when hes already got a guaranteed title shot at 12 weeks notice, then he is a man with a huge pair of bollocks with a huge saudi offer dangling infront of his eyes.
You misunderstood me. I meant if he's not in good shape in a general sense, not if he specifically isn't fit to take on a huge challenge. He ought to be in fairly good shape as he knows well it's probably a pivotal year in his career. I agree he would show huge balls to take Usyk on. I don't expect him to and certainly won't hold it against him.

Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm
They've cancelled the whole show
That's that then! Pity about the cruiserweight fight, I was looking forward to that as much as the main event!
TipTopKop

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:19:48 am
The King of Sting...
The Dancing Destroyer...
The Prince of Punch...
The Master of Disaster...
The COUNT of MONTE FISTO...
The heavyweight champion of the world...
APOLLO CREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEED!!!!

RIP Carl.
William Regal

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:09:35 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:53:01 am
You misunderstood me. I meant if he's not in good shape in a general sense, not if he specifically isn't fit to take on a huge challenge. He ought to be in fairly good shape as he knows well it's probably a pivotal year in his career. I agree he would show huge balls to take Usyk on. I don't expect him to and certainly won't hold it against him.
That's that then! Pity about the cruiserweight fight, I was looking forward to that as much as the main event!

It's a good point, it's not only Usyk you've got to feel sorry for, it's the likes of Opetia, Bredis and the undercard fighters as well, hopefully they'll put Opetia v Bredis on the Joshua undercard 2 weeks later
DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:31:27 pm
All that shit he give Haye for the cut, oops. Telling that hardly anyone was even talking about this fight anyway, don't think many expected it to happen whether the reason is legit or not.
