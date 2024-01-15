Zhang showed very fast hands for such a giant, along with genuine power, against Joyce. However, what he didn't show was stamina, as the fights didn't go on long enough Nor did he have to go looking for Joyce.



It could be that the HW division's slowest man was a perfect matchup for Zhang and he'll struggle with someone who doesn't defend with his face and assume he can't be hurt. Parker can win this by getting on his bike a bit and not trying to trade in the pocket. If he can avoid absorbing a lot of punishment in the first six rounds, I give him a chance of winning a points decision. Zhang's stamina is very questionable, and it was seen in the Hgrovic fight where they looked like they were in slow motion in the last few rounds.



Yeah I dont think it makes sense for Parker to stand and trade like he did in his loss to Joyce, it's a fight he needs to fight smart in. I agree with what Lennox Lewis said in the week, that if Parker beats Wilder and Xhang back to back then he is more deserving of a title shot than Joshua gor beating Wallin and Ngannou back to back.With regards to Zhangs stamina I haven't seen too much wrong with it to be honest. With regards to the Hyrgovic fight, 6 different fighters turned down that IBF mandatory fight against Hyrgovic (including Parker) because Hyrgovic had long been considered high risk, low reward for the top fighters in the division.Credit Zhang for actually taking that fight, I've always held a different opinion on that fight, I think it was 2 world class fighters making a fight that will be regarded higher in status as time passes. I've watched it twice and I thought Hyrgovic just edged it but have no problem anyone scoring it for Zhang. It was a high punch volume fight (lacking in good defence) Hyrgovic threw over 700 punches which is Usyk volume territory so credit to both giants making it through to the final bell.I'm looking forward to seeing what both Zhang and Hyrgovic do next, they are both on the avoid list imo, Zhang because of the southpaw stance and power, and Hyrgovic for the low commercial value. Inactivity had been killing Hyrgovic so I'm glad the Saudi's have at least been getting him some outings before he gets a title shot.