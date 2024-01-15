« previous next »
Boxing thread

Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
January 15, 2024, 05:01:56 pm
Quote from: William Regal on January 15, 2024, 04:15:07 pm
Suppose it was an odd angle but it comes fresh on Beterbiev getting an adverse testosterone reading in december then Tony Bellew going on about it after the fight even though no rule was actually broken, then Canelo on that list is obviously a drug cheat, you'd hardly be surprised if 2 beasts like them were juicing, though you obviously have to go by the rule of innocent till proven guilty.

It goes back to a great American era in the 90s, Roy Jones busted for steroids after the Richard Hall fight, then conveniently swept under the carpet, James Toney busted twice, the famous 'Evan Fields Incident' when Holyfield was transformed from a skinny cruiserweight to a muscle bound heavyweight, Shane Mosley fighting like superman, never failed a drugs test in his life and then when the BALCO scandal broke he was found to take EPO like Lance Armstrong who also had never failed a test in his life.

What comes from it is that these fighters have all their pre planned excuses ready if tthey are ever busted, whether that be wild Boer meat, ripped fuel, or eating 30 eggs per day.  In my opinion, if someone is generally going through the weight divisions fighting like a superman then there is suspicion to be had, whether that be Jones, Mosely, Canello, Holyfield etc, look at Pacquiao going from flyweight to an absolute wrecking ball at 147, smashing the likes of Cotto, Hatton, Margarito all over the ring, of course its innocent till proven guilty but the best doctors are experts at masking the testing.

It does make you wonder how many elite fighter fight clean, and the conundrum it puts other fighters in if they think they need to juice to compete, all I'm saying is, to know the truth would be interesting.
I've always thought that with boxing if you're juicing you'll get caught.  Once you get into the title picture these days you're getting tested all the time, the days where you could claim to be afraid of needles (while also having loads of tattoos) are over.  The biggest draws in the sport have been busted and I imagine if there was a way around the testing they would have found it.

The problem is that when you get caught nothing really happens.  So there's no point hiding it.
William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
January 15, 2024, 07:31:32 pm
Quote from: Lusty on January 15, 2024, 05:01:56 pm
I've always thought that with boxing if you're juicing you'll get caught.  Once you get into the title picture these days you're getting tested all the time, the days where you could claim to be afraid of needles (while also having loads of tattoos) are over.  The biggest draws in the sport have been busted and I imagine if there was a way around the testing they would have found it.

The problem is that when you get caught nothing really happens.  So there's no point hiding it.

Did you read about the Asian guy who worked with Fury and Conor Benn, I've forgot his name now but he was a doctor who worked in boxing and he gave an interview about what to put in your body to mask detection in tests, something along those lines, think he got busted after Benn failed his tests and the old interview got took off YouTube,  Connor Benn was denying he even knew him though there was evidence he'd been using him.

The urine testing is apparently useless but Vada's blood testing is more on point but by the sounds of it nowhere near full proof,  depending on the medical advice you can afford to pay for to go undetected.

I'm obviously no expert on it but they know when to do their cycles, they know best how to mask findings, they know the rehearsed excuses to give if they get caught, and if a promoter has a cash cow raking in crazy money then we know how corruption works.  I still find it insane that Lance Armstrong never failed a test, juiced all them years to the eyeballs and any accusations his lawyers were there to bankrupt anyone who dared to point the finger.
William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
January 15, 2024, 07:49:28 pm
Just had a quick look, doctor Usman Sajjad.

Samie

Re: Boxing thread
January 15, 2024, 10:59:21 pm
Quote
ANNOUNCED: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard on Feb 17th in Saudi Arabia:

🥊 Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis II
🥊 Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace
🥊 Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan
🥊 Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi
🥊 Moses Itauma vs Opponent TBC
🥊 Bakhodir Jalolov vs Opponent TBC
🥊 David Nyika vs Opponent TBC
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
January 15, 2024, 10:59:57 pm
Quote
ANNOUNCED: Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou undercard on March 8th in Saudi Arabia:

🥊 Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker
🥊 Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball
🥊 Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne
🥊 Justis Huni vs Opponent TBC
🥊 Ziyad Almaayouf vs Opponent TBC
🥊 Roman Fury vs Opponent TBC
🥊 Jack McGann vs Opponent TBC
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
January 15, 2024, 11:01:52 pm
Winner of Fury v Usyk will also get a new belt.  ;D

William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
January 16, 2024, 05:07:01 pm
The Parker v Zhang match looks an interesting fight, think Parker and Joshua are really benefiting from their activity, must be 5 fights each in 15 months.  Saying that, I think Zhang will be too much for Parker.
SoccerDude

Re: Boxing thread
January 16, 2024, 08:44:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on January 15, 2024, 11:01:52 pm
Winner of Fury v Usyk will also get a new belt.  ;D



That belt looks horrific, like something they'd hand out in WWE.

Zhang V Parker is interesting. Think Zhang will be too big and have too much quality for him, he's still unbeaten for me - the Hrgovic decision was a shocker.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:45:58 pm
 ;D

Quote
His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has said he will not bring any more YouTube boxing to Saudi Arabia: Please, we don't want any YouTuber fights again. I want fighters, this is what I support. For me, inside my heart, I want the fighters. [@DAZNBoxing]
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:19:08 pm
Old school gym v gym bouts coming.  ;D

Quote
Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn have now signed contracts for the Queensberry vs Matchroom 5 vs 5 show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fighters taking part for both teams will be announced during fight week for Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou in early March.

Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:42:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:19:08 pm
Old school gym v gym bouts coming.  ;D


Sure I heard on the commentary that the last heavyweight card was the first time Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren had met face to face, which is mental.

Feels like this would have been a bigger deal a few years ago though.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:47:36 pm
Aye. Saudi bringing enemies together...through money.  :D


All I can think of is Survivor Series bouts.  ;D
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 04:54:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:47:36 pm
Aye. Saudi bringing enemies together...through money.  :D


All I can think of is Survivor Series bouts.  ;D

Got to admit that was my first thought.  Make it 5 on 5 tag team elimination format and I'll fly to Saudi Arabia myself.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:02:56 pm
Quote from: William Regal on January 16, 2024, 05:07:01 pm
The Parker v Zhang match looks an interesting fight, think Parker and Joshua are really benefiting from their activity, must be 5 fights each in 15 months.  Saying that, I think Zhang will be too much for Parker.
Zhang showed very fast hands for such a giant, along with genuine power, against Joyce. However, what he didn't show was stamina, as the fights didn't go on long enough  :D Nor did he have to go looking for Joyce.

It could be that the HW division's slowest man was a perfect matchup for Zhang and he'll struggle with someone who doesn't defend with his face and assume he can't be hurt. Parker can win this by getting on his bike a bit and not trying to trade in the pocket. If he can avoid absorbing a lot of punishment in the first six rounds, I give him a chance of winning a points decision. Zhang's stamina is very questionable, and it was seen in the Hgrovic fight where they looked like they were in slow motion in the last few rounds.
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:19:24 pm
No discussion on a proper fight in a proper city.

Jonas v Mayer has potential to be a cracker tomorrow night
William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:19:26 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 05:02:56 pm
Zhang showed very fast hands for such a giant, along with genuine power, against Joyce. However, what he didn't show was stamina, as the fights didn't go on long enough  :D Nor did he have to go looking for Joyce.

It could be that the HW division's slowest man was a perfect matchup for Zhang and he'll struggle with someone who doesn't defend with his face and assume he can't be hurt. Parker can win this by getting on his bike a bit and not trying to trade in the pocket. If he can avoid absorbing a lot of punishment in the first six rounds, I give him a chance of winning a points decision. Zhang's stamina is very questionable, and it was seen in the Hgrovic fight where they looked like they were in slow motion in the last few rounds.

Yeah I dont think it makes sense for Parker to stand and trade like he did in his loss to Joyce, it's a fight he needs to fight smart in.  I agree with what Lennox Lewis said in the week, that if Parker beats Wilder and Xhang back to back then he is more deserving of a title shot than Joshua gor beating Wallin and Ngannou back to back.

With regards to Zhangs stamina I haven't seen too much wrong with it to be honest.  With regards to the Hyrgovic fight, 6 different fighters turned down that IBF mandatory fight against Hyrgovic (including Parker) because Hyrgovic had long been considered high risk, low reward for the top fighters in the division.

Credit Zhang for actually taking that fight, I've always held a different opinion on that fight, I think it was 2 world class fighters making a fight that will be regarded higher in status as time passes.  I've watched it twice and I thought Hyrgovic just edged it but have no problem anyone scoring it for Zhang.  It was a high punch volume fight (lacking in good defence) Hyrgovic threw over 700 punches which is Usyk volume territory so credit to both giants making it through to the final bell.

I'm looking forward to seeing what both Zhang and Hyrgovic do  next, they are both on the avoid list imo, Zhang because of the southpaw stance and power, and Hyrgovic for the low commercial value.  Inactivity had been killing Hyrgovic so I'm glad the Saudi's have at least been getting him some outings before he gets a title shot.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:24:34 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:19:26 pm
Yeah I dont think it makes sense for Parker to stand and trade like he did in his loss to Joyce, it's a fight he needs to fight smart in.  I agree with what Lennox Lewis said in the week, that if Parker beats Wilder and Xhang back to back then he is more deserving of a title shot than Joshua gor beating Wallin and Ngannou back to back.

With regards to Zhangs stamina I haven't seen too much wrong with it to be honest.  With regards to the Hyrgovic fight, 6 different fighters turned down that IBF mandatory fight against Hyrgovic (including Parker) because Hyrgovic had long been considered high risk, low reward for the top fighters in the division.

Credit Zhang for actually taking that fight, I've always held a different opinion on that fight, I think it was 2 world class fighters making a fight that will be regarded higher in status as time passes.  I've watched it twice and I thought Hyrgovic just edged it but have no problem anyone scoring it for Zhang.  It was a high punch volume fight (lacking in good defence) Hyrgovic threw over 700 punches which is Usyk volume territory so credit to both giants making it through to the final bell.

I'm looking forward to seeing what both Zhang and Hyrgovic do  next, they are both on the avoid list imo, Zhang because of the southpaw stance and power, and Hyrgovic for the low commercial value.  Inactivity had been killing Hyrgovic so I'm glad the Saudi's have at least been getting him some outings before he gets a title shot.
We have very differing opinions on Hrgovic mate  :D. I don't rate him at all! Wasn't impressed with him against Zhang (I also have a different opinion on that fight) and he was bloody awful against that Aussie guy where he eventually got a late stoppage after a dreadful fight.

Perhaps I am doing him a grave injustice. Hopefully, he gets a big fight this year as he has been waiting in the wings far too long. Joshua needs to be fighting him in the summer assuming he gets past Ngannou (which he should do with ease).

Agreed on Parker. IF he beats Zhang, his next fight should be a world title bout.
