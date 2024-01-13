Beterbiev is such a good fighter, the way he constantly closes the gap coming forward and makes fighters gas whilst landing such solid punches, makes the opponent fight his fight, it'll be very interesting how he manages against Bivol because you can guarantee Bivol will demand a much bigger ring than that.



I think it just further emphasizes how good Yardes performance was against Beterbiev, I think Yarde has been very badly managed, fed to 2 of the biggest wrecking balls in boxing in Kovalev and Beterbiev, and sustaining a lot of damage in those fights, if Yarde had been guided right I think he would have been a belt holder at some point but I dont see it happening now. Credit to both Smith and Yarde though for wanting to fight the best.