Decided to spend this year hater free my man Duvva.I just hate that anti hero song
hows your knob?
Disappointed with Smith there. Felt at times like he wanted to be the first to not get stopped. Can he say he left it all in there!Beterbiev v Bivol will be a good fight. I have to go Bivol UD. I think his footwork would give him fits.
Beterbiev is such a good fighter, the way he constantly closes the gap coming forward and makes fighters gas whilst landing such solid punches, makes the opponent fight his fight, it'll be very interesting how he manages against Bivol because you can guarantee Bivol will demand a much bigger ring than that.I think it just further emphasizes how good Yardes performance was against Beterbiev, I think Yarde has been very badly managed, fed to 2 of the biggest wrecking balls in boxing in Kovalev and Beterbiev, and sustaining a lot of damage in those fights, if Yarde had been guided right I think he would have been a belt holder at some point but I dont see it happening now. Credit to both Smith and Yarde though for wanting to fight the best.
He can still be relevant at Light Heavy, it's just a shame for him that he has two elite fighters in his division currently. Maybe can pick up a belt once Beterbiev v Bivol happens and then the belts are scattered.
Was he a really good weight bully for so long? Perhaps I'm being harsh.
He should've moved up to Light Heavy a few years befoe he actually did. But then again he would;ve had to face a younger Beterbiev and that's scary.
Some great boxers at the minute Inoue, Lomachenko, Haney, Tank, Crawford, Canelo, Beterbiev, Bivol, Usyk etc, would be really interesting to know how many are truely clean of PEDS
By all regard he's a humble and well spoken man before fight week though.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]