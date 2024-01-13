« previous next »
Offline duvva 💅

  Posts: 15,593
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,593
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75400 on: January 13, 2024, 10:13:40 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 13, 2024, 10:11:54 pm
Decided to spend this year hater free my man Duvva.

I just hate that anti hero song  ;D
Good for you man. Hope Smith does the business for you all.

Should be a good scrap either way
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 64,190
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75401 on: Yesterday at 12:59:14 am
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75402 on: Yesterday at 01:29:49 am
Didn't realise this was on Sky Sports.

Ringwalk seems to be 4am.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Golden_Child

  • I...I...I...Iwanttheknife......oh, serious mode? Okay. Ommmm. Give me the kniiiiiife. Ommmm. Pleeeaaaase!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,369
  • Credulity is not a virtue
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75403 on: Yesterday at 02:53:41 am
Come on Callum lad. Big fucking task but Mundo won the super series for a reason at super middle. Beterbiev is the same age as me and I struggle to get out of my office chair on a bad day   ;D
Offline Menace2Sobriety

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75404 on: Yesterday at 03:49:49 am
Murdock is one tough guy, Mbilli is pummeling him. How is he still standing?

I think its time to stop the fight

there it is.
Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,590
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75405 on: Yesterday at 03:56:13 am
Tremendous heart, fair play, don't know how he managed to stay on his feet.
Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,590
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75406 on: Yesterday at 04:43:03 am
Smith being pounded, not sure how long he can hold out for.
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75407 on: Yesterday at 04:45:01 am
Bertibiev's Jab is ridiculous.

It's so vicious.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,590
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75408 on: Yesterday at 04:48:21 am
Yep, laser guided
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75409 on: Yesterday at 04:51:52 am
Damn the accuracy is amazing.

Over!!!
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,023
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75410 on: Yesterday at 04:53:47 am
Too good that fella.
Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,590
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75411 on: Yesterday at 04:54:11 am
Fair play, no complaints. Beterbiev is simply really good.
Offline Menace2Sobriety

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75412 on: Yesterday at 04:54:39 am
Patient stalking. Too good.
Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,545
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75413 on: Yesterday at 04:54:41 am
No movement wasted from Beterbiev, phenomenal display. Gutted for Callum.
Offline Golden_Child

  • I...I...I...Iwanttheknife......oh, serious mode? Okay. Ommmm. Give me the kniiiiiife. Ommmm. Pleeeaaaase!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,369
  • Credulity is not a virtue
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75414 on: Yesterday at 04:55:20 am
Fucks sake.

The rest of the world needs to wake up to beat these Russian athletes. Dagestani MMA fighters and boxers are fucking everyone up.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75415 on: Yesterday at 04:56:15 am
Disappointed with Smith there. Felt at times like he wanted to be the first to not get stopped. Can he say he left it all in there!

Beterbiev v Bivol will be a good fight. I have to go Bivol UD. I think his footwork would give him fits.
Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,086
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75416 on: Yesterday at 04:56:52 am
That was a one-sided beatdown. Stalked him, landed when he wanted, finished it. Ruthlessly clinical.

I didn't think it would be so easy for Beterbiev. Just systematically broke Smith down.
Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 27,162
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75417 on: Yesterday at 04:57:59 am
Beterbiev is a monster; absolute beast of the game.

Mundo is a warrior.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75418 on: Yesterday at 10:07:52 am
Beterbiev is such a good fighter, the way he constantly closes the gap coming forward and makes fighters gas whilst landing such solid punches, makes the opponent fight his fight, it'll be very interesting how he manages against Bivol because you can guarantee Bivol will demand a much bigger ring than that.

I think it just further emphasizes how good Yardes performance was against Beterbiev, I think Yarde has been very badly managed, fed to 2 of the biggest wrecking balls in boxing in Kovalev and Beterbiev, and sustaining a lot of damage in those fights, if Yarde had been guided right I think he would have been a belt holder at some point but I dont see it happening now.  Credit to both Smith and Yarde though for wanting to fight the best.
Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,053
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75419 on: Yesterday at 12:09:50 pm
I was listening to one of his sparring partners being asked how it was to be in there with him, and he said it just feels like the room was getting smaller and smaller.

Incredible fighter, so methodical and brutal. Like the boxing version of Khabib.
Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75420 on: Yesterday at 12:18:35 pm
Some great boxers at the minute Inoue, Lomachenko, Haney, Tank, Crawford, Canelo, Beterbiev, Bivol, Usyk etc, would be really interesting to know how many are truely clean of PEDS
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 64,190
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75421 on: Yesterday at 01:21:41 pm
Beterbiev is an absolute monster. By all regard he's a humble and well spoken man before fight week though.  ;D


Beterbiev v Bivol should happen now for Undisputed. If Beterbiev catches Bivol it's lights out!
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 64,190
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75422 on: Yesterday at 01:23:26 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 04:56:15 am
Disappointed with Smith there. Felt at times like he wanted to be the first to not get stopped. Can he say he left it all in there!

Beterbiev v Bivol will be a good fight. I have to go Bivol UD. I think his footwork would give him fits.

Mate, what is Bivol going to do if he gets caught? We know Bivol ain't a heavy puncher so Beterbiev can just walk him down.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75423 on: Yesterday at 01:44:30 pm
I expect Bivol to run like Mo Farah. It's his only hope but think he can do it. He can't stand in front of him that's for sure
Offline Menace2Sobriety

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75424 on: Yesterday at 03:21:15 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:07:52 am
Beterbiev is such a good fighter, the way he constantly closes the gap coming forward and makes fighters gas whilst landing such solid punches, makes the opponent fight his fight, it'll be very interesting how he manages against Bivol because you can guarantee Bivol will demand a much bigger ring than that.

I think it just further emphasizes how good Yardes performance was against Beterbiev, I think Yarde has been very badly managed, fed to 2 of the biggest wrecking balls in boxing in Kovalev and Beterbiev, and sustaining a lot of damage in those fights, if Yarde had been guided right I think he would have been a belt holder at some point but I dont see it happening now.  Credit to both Smith and Yarde though for wanting to fight the best.

Yeah, the size of the ring surprised me. Deffo an advantage to Beterbiev and will be interesting if Bivol could succeed in negotiating that.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,023
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75425 on: Yesterday at 03:24:01 pm
Where does Smith go from here now?
Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,086
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75426 on: Yesterday at 03:24:43 pm
I'd be surprised to see Smith in the ring again given his post-fight comments. He spoke about evaluating whether he wants to get back in the gym after assessing his options, and that he never wanted to stay in boxing long anyway.

Once you get that attitude you're best walking away. He's got his money. You can argue his career has ended up being underwhelming, and perhaps his inactivity has been down to a lack of motivation.

Was he a really good weight bully for so long? Perhaps I'm being harsh.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 64,190
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75427 on: Yesterday at 03:27:02 pm
He can still be relevant at Light Heavy, it's just a shame for him that he has two elite fighters in his division currently.  Maybe can pick up a belt once Beterbiev v Bivol happens and then the belts are scattered.
Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,086
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75428 on: Yesterday at 03:28:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:27:02 pm
He can still be relevant at Light Heavy, it's just a shame for him that he has two elite fighters in his division currently.  Maybe can pick up a belt once Beterbiev v Bivol happens and then the belts are scattered.

He came across last night that his heart wasn't in it. Maybe it was pure dejection - he's never been beaten and dropped like that before - but I'd love to see him against Yarde or Buatsi for example. He's 34 soon though and maybe he only gets up for the real big fights which he isn't guaranteed to get.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 64,190
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75429 on: Yesterday at 03:28:43 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 03:24:43 pm

Was he a really good weight bully for so long? Perhaps I'm being harsh.

He should've moved up to Light Heavy a few years befoe he actually did.  But then again he would;ve had to face a younger Beterbiev and that's scary.  :D
Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,086
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75430 on: Yesterday at 03:43:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:28:43 pm
He should've moved up to Light Heavy a few years befoe he actually did.  But then again he would;ve had to face a younger Beterbiev and that's scary.  :D

That's the conundrum mate. It is easy to say he's been poor when he's been at the elite level but those fights were against Canelo and Beterbiev, ATG's!


I just feel like he didn't get the most out of his career if indeed he does hang them up.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 64,190
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75431 on: Yesterday at 03:45:16 pm
Aye, he is also the most talented Smith brother too.  :D
Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,065
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75432 on: Yesterday at 06:06:35 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 12:18:35 pm
Some great boxers at the minute Inoue, Lomachenko, Haney, Tank, Crawford, Canelo, Beterbiev, Bivol, Usyk etc, would be really interesting to know how many are truely clean of PEDS
What an odd post so because theyre great fighters theres a question mark on whether theyre on the juice?
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,591
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75433 on: Yesterday at 08:14:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:21:41 pm
By all regard he's a humble and well spoken man before fight week though.  ;D
Exactly that..  8) ... But that jab he has, also has that 'I will destroy you' look..  ;D
Smith was too predictable at times, stuck on the ropes & lack of body shots i thought.
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,848
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75434 on: Today at 08:57:00 am
Activity wouldn't have helped Smith after all! Perhaps he would have lasted a few more rounds, but that's about it! As CB says, Bivol has the footwork and technique to give Beterbiev fits but it does get forgotten that Beterbiev is also a terrific 'boxer' as well as being a wrecking ball.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,023
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75435 on: Today at 10:12:47 am
I think Smith will call it a day after that or maybe one more fight in Liverpool.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 64,190
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #75436 on: Today at 01:20:53 pm
Beterbiev v Bivol being eyed up for June/July apprently.
