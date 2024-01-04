« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1880 1881 1882 1883 1884 [1885]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3943519 times)

Online William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75360 on: January 4, 2024, 07:12:12 pm »


I'll get my arse out in burton's window if Joshua fights Zhang next, zero chance imo

Seems like March 3rd is pencilled in for Joshua's next fight, the big question is will the IBF belt be vacated by Fury v Usyk before that date? The Usyk fight is 14 days before that march 3rd date, do the IBF have to wait for the Fury v Usyk rematch to be triggered before officially making the belt vacant?

Theres no way Joshua v Hyrgovic takes place and is organised without official confirmation that the IBF belt is on the line so that March 3rd date is a very tight turn around for that imo, thought still possible.

My guess is Hearn doing everything possible to make Joshua v Ngannou (just months after repeatedly ridiculing Ngannou as a boxing opponent).  An easy win for Joshua in a big money fight, perfect before a fight for the IBF title.  I'd guess Hyrgovic to be on the same card as well.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,843
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75361 on: January 5, 2024, 03:05:36 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on January  4, 2024, 07:12:12 pm

I'll get my arse out in burton's window if Joshua fights Zhang next, zero chance imo

Seems like March 3rd is pencilled in for Joshua's next fight, the big question is will the IBF belt be vacated by Fury v Usyk before that date? The Usyk fight is 14 days before that march 3rd date, do the IBF have to wait for the Fury v Usyk rematch to be triggered before officially making the belt vacant?

Theres no way Joshua v Hyrgovic takes place and is organised without official confirmation that the IBF belt is on the line so that March 3rd date is a very tight turn around for that imo, thought still possible.

My guess is Hearn doing everything possible to make Joshua v Ngannou (just months after repeatedly ridiculing Ngannou as a boxing opponent).  An easy win for Joshua in a big money fight, perfect before a fight for the IBF title.  I'd guess Hyrgovic to be on the same card as well.
Hrgovic is shite, so if it's possible to get that one done in March, Joshua's team should do what they can to ensure it happens as it's an easy win IMO but against someone who is, for some reason, kind of rated.

Ngannou is a terrible option from a competitive standpoint but if a certain boxer had bothered his arse against the MMA star and flattened him like he should have, it wouldn't be viable now would it?  :D I hope it doesn't happen because it would be awful and a copout. Also, Fury needs a back up plan when he decides to pull out of the Usyk fight  :P

Quote from: Samie on January  4, 2024, 02:19:50 pm

The man doesn't need a weapon because he IS one.  :wanker
« Last Edit: January 5, 2024, 03:19:21 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,178
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75362 on: January 5, 2024, 03:48:34 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on January  5, 2024, 03:05:36 pm
Hrgovic is shite, so if it's possible to get that one done in March, Joshua's team should do what they can to ensure it happens as it's an easy win IMO but against someone who is, for some reason, kind of rated.

Ngannou is a terrible option from a competitive standpoint but if a certain boxer had bothered his arse against the MMA star and flattened him like he should have, it wouldn't be viable now would it?  :D I hope it doesn't happen because it would be awful and a copout. Also, Fury needs a back up plan when he decides to pull out of the Usyk fight  :P
The man doesn't need a weapon because he IS one.  :wanker
All 3 are simple enough fights for Joshua I think.  I know that a few on here rate Zhang but he is the second slowest man alive (after Joyce) and he's 40 years old at this point.  He also has a loss to Hrgovic on his record and although he was hard done by it wasn't exactly a thriller.  The idea that Joshua would duck him in favour of Hrgovic is a bit daft IMO.

I don't think they could get the IBF title together in time for Joshua/Hrgovic to be for that belt though, I think it will depend on the loser activating the rematch clause.  Or maybe they would make it for the interim title or something.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,129
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75363 on: January 5, 2024, 04:31:03 pm »
IBF said they will strip whoever is the Undisputed Champion unless they fight Hrgovic (IBF #1). COnsidering Fury v Usyk has an automatic rematch clause that means they won;t fight the mandtory and IBF belt will be  Hrgovic v Joshua, who is #2 ranked by them.
Logged

Online William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75364 on: January 5, 2024, 05:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  5, 2024, 04:31:03 pm
IBF said they will strip whoever is the Undisputed Champion unless they fight Hrgovic (IBF #1). COnsidering Fury v Usyk has an automatic rematch clause that means they won;t fight the mandtory and IBF belt will be  Hrgovic v Joshua, who is #2 ranked by them.

The thing is that the rematch clause is not certain to be activated.  If one of Fury or Usyk receives a complete mauling then theres a chance the other retires or waves the rematch, then leaving them with the choice to fight Hyrgovic and keep the IBF belt.

The lure of the Saudi money has really put a hole in this with a March 3rd fight, I think the likelihood of Joshua's fight run is Franklin-Helenius-Wallin-Ngannou-Hyrgovic.  If Ngannou fight doesnt get made then I think a more likely opponent for Joshua would be someone like Kabayel before Hyrgovic.

The funniest thing in all this is that theres a chance no undisputed champion is ever crowned - A draw means no undisputed champion, if the rematch clause is activated then no undisputed return fight. If Fury retired after a draw meaning no rematch then Usyk must face Hyrgovic but then there would still be no WBC belt on the line.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,129
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75365 on: January 5, 2024, 10:25:47 pm »
 ;D

For the Circus thread really.

Quote
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou is now a "DONE DEAL" for a ten-round boxing match to take place in Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has confirmed. Date to be confirmed at a press conference in London this month. [@ArielHelwani]
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,079
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75366 on: January 5, 2024, 10:26:12 pm »
Joshua is fighting Ngannou in March, confirmed by Eddie Hearn. Did not see that coming!
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,810
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75367 on: January 5, 2024, 10:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on January  5, 2024, 10:26:12 pm
Joshua is fighting Ngannou in March, confirmed by Eddie Hearn. Did not see that coming!

Guess Wilder losing messed their plans up, Ngannou could easily know AJ out as well
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,525
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75368 on: January 5, 2024, 11:17:52 pm »
What's the next move for Wilder after that loss? Is he done?

He looked content in his life in post match interview, like Tyson did in his latter years, when the rage or anger seemed to subside (not comparing abilities with Tyson, just the mood).
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,049
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75369 on: January 5, 2024, 11:32:37 pm »
Actually don't mind AJ v Ngannou, another opportunity to see if Ngannou is indeed the real deal.

Wilder is shot. Fury fights took too much out of him, and he was never a decent boxer, just always relied on that straight right and now that's gone.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,178
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75370 on: January 5, 2024, 11:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  5, 2024, 10:25:47 pm
;D

For the Circus thread really.

The beauty of this though is I don't have to watch it. Zhang or Hrgovic would have stunk the place out and I'd have felt compelled to watch. I can happily ignore this one ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,129
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75371 on: January 6, 2024, 12:19:21 am »
Both camps in talks.

Quote
Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang reportedly could return on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,129
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75372 on: January 6, 2024, 12:23:35 am »
Ring Magazine 2023 Fighter of the Year has been awarded to Naoya Inoue for beating Stephen Fulton and Marlon Tapales to become a two-weight four-belt Undisputed World Champion.

Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,178
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75373 on: January 6, 2024, 08:51:24 am »
Quote from: Samie on January  6, 2024, 12:23:35 am
Ring Magazine 2023 Fighter of the Year has been awarded to Naoya Inoue for beating Stephen Fulton and Marlon Tapales to become a two-weight four-belt Undisputed World Champion.


Hard to argue with that. Unified 2 divisions in 12 months.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75374 on: January 6, 2024, 09:10:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on January  5, 2024, 10:25:47 pm
;D

For the Circus thread really.

Quote
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou is now a "DONE DEAL" for a ten-round boxing match to take place in Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has confirmed. Date to be confirmed at a press conference in London this month. [@ArielHelwani]

Kick Kinahan out and take over the sport.

They don't mind throwing serious cash at sports they're generally very shit at, football, golf, boxing. Basketball, cricket maybe even surfing next on their hitlist.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,360
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75375 on: January 8, 2024, 03:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  5, 2024, 10:25:47 pm
;D

For the Circus thread really.
Not sure how you can say that after the Fury fight. I 100% agree pre Fury fight but not after.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,129
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75376 on: January 8, 2024, 05:17:56 pm »
Nah, still clownery for me mate.  :D
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,013
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75377 on: January 10, 2024, 10:57:57 am »
Does Mundo beat Beterbiev this weekend, then?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,129
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75378 on: January 10, 2024, 11:40:42 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 10, 2024, 10:57:57 am
Does Mundo beat Beterbiev this weekend, then?

I don;t think he does but he might just suprise him early on mate.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,129
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75379 on: January 10, 2024, 11:41:41 am »
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,013
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75380 on: January 10, 2024, 11:52:21 am »
Is the undercard worth a watch?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,129
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75381 on: January 10, 2024, 11:59:29 am »
Maybe bar Maloney v Sanchez not really mate.  :D

Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,178
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75382 on: January 10, 2024, 01:02:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 10, 2024, 10:57:57 am
Does Mundo beat Beterbiev this weekend, then?
He's only stepped up to this level once, and it didn't go well.

Maybe he was injured or there was something else to it, but I was shocked by the Canelo fight at how little he engaged.  Lets hope this time is different, I thought he was the real deal a few years ago but he just kind of stalled.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,079
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75383 on: January 10, 2024, 01:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on January 10, 2024, 01:02:17 pm
He's only stepped up to this level once, and it didn't go well.

Maybe he was injured or there was something else to it, but I was shocked by the Canelo fight at how little he engaged.  Lets hope this time is different, I thought he was the real deal a few years ago but he just kind of stalled.

He's been incredibly inactive which can't help, I've never heard of any issues with injuries or hand problems perhaps but maybe we don't know. Potential fights might have just not been made and certain cards fell a certain way over a period of time which left him not fighting much. He beat Groves in 2018, and although that was Groves who was over the hill, it was a bit of a statement win. Since then he's only fought 5 times! Since September 2018. Mad to me that.

It should be a cracker though and I do give Callum a chance, as long as he puts it on Beterbiev and doesn't coast thorough avoiding being hit. Callum can be hit, his defence isn't spectacular so you feel Beterbiev will have success but he isn't a young fighter at almost 39 and his preparation for this fight was disrupted with jaw surgery leading to the postponement.

I'm really excited for it though. Head says Beterbiev will just prove his worth and get it done in the middle rounds, but I could not rule Callum out.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75384 on: Yesterday at 08:38:55 am »
Teofimo calling out Bud for a fight at 147.

Is Spence taking the rematch?
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,129
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75385 on: Yesterday at 01:27:25 pm »
Spence say's he's activiated a rematch clause but nothing has been confirmed after that.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,049
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75386 on: Yesterday at 01:34:04 pm »
Spence just had eye surgery so no rematch anytime soon. Bud does need to be more active, 4 fights in 4 years.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:42:21 pm by I've been a good boy »
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,843
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75387 on: Yesterday at 02:47:53 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 10, 2024, 10:57:57 am
Does Mundo beat Beterbiev this weekend, then?
I think he has a fighting chance to be honest. He laid a massive egg against Canelo but he claims to have had an arm injury that ginger exploited, who knows?

In any case, he 'should' be stronger up at 175 but the downside is he has been far, far too inactive.

As far as Beterbiev is concerned, Father Time is catching up fast and if it doesn't get to him this weekend, it will if he fights Bivol. He's 39 before the end of the month and also fairly inactive. Moreover, he looked vulnerable against Yarde and is absolutely there to be hit. I remember his shootout with Callum Johnson a few years back. A similar type of fight might see him be on the wrong end of it.

If Beterbiev was 4-5 years younger, he wins this handily. Now, I'm unsure about what's left in the tank. If Smith actually goes for it, then it has the potential to be a brilliant fight. If he is over cautious, he will lose.
Logged

Online William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75388 on: Today at 04:36:52 pm »
I think Beterbiev will win by knock out around the 9th, good luck to Smith though, should be a good watch this
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,129
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75389 on: Today at 04:46:40 pm »
Yeah I fancy 9th or 10th round stoppage for Beterbiev. The Bivol fight is in our grasps hence why Eddie showcased him to Saudi  recently.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1880 1881 1882 1883 1884 [1885]   Go Up
« previous next »
 