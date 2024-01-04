He's only stepped up to this level once, and it didn't go well.



Maybe he was injured or there was something else to it, but I was shocked by the Canelo fight at how little he engaged. Lets hope this time is different, I thought he was the real deal a few years ago but he just kind of stalled.



He's been incredibly inactive which can't help, I've never heard of any issues with injuries or hand problems perhaps but maybe we don't know. Potential fights might have just not been made and certain cards fell a certain way over a period of time which left him not fighting much. He beat Groves in 2018, and although that was Groves who was over the hill, it was a bit of a statement win. Since then he's only fought 5 times! Since September 2018. Mad to me that.It should be a cracker though and I do give Callum a chance, as long as he puts it on Beterbiev and doesn't coast thorough avoiding being hit. Callum can be hit, his defence isn't spectacular so you feel Beterbiev will have success but he isn't a young fighter at almost 39 and his preparation for this fight was disrupted with jaw surgery leading to the postponement.I'm really excited for it though. Head says Beterbiev will just prove his worth and get it done in the middle rounds, but I could not rule Callum out.