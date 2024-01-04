Does Mundo beat Beterbiev this weekend, then?
I think he has a fighting chance to be honest. He laid a massive egg against Canelo but he claims to have had an arm injury that ginger exploited, who knows?
In any case, he 'should' be stronger up at 175 but the downside is he has been far, far too inactive.
As far as Beterbiev is concerned, Father Time is catching up fast and if it doesn't get to him this weekend, it will if he fights Bivol. He's 39 before the end of the month and also fairly inactive. Moreover, he looked vulnerable against Yarde and is absolutely there to be hit. I remember his shootout with Callum Johnson a few years back. A similar type of fight might see him be on the wrong end of it.
If Beterbiev was 4-5 years younger, he wins this handily. Now, I'm unsure about what's left in the tank. If Smith actually goes for it, then it has the potential to be a brilliant fight. If he is over cautious, he will lose.