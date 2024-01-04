I'll get my arse out in burton's window if Joshua fights Zhang next, zero chance imo
Seems like March 3rd is pencilled in for Joshua's next fight, the big question is will the IBF belt be vacated by Fury v Usyk before that date? The Usyk fight is 14 days before that march 3rd date, do the IBF have to wait for the Fury v Usyk rematch to be triggered before officially making the belt vacant?
Theres no way Joshua v Hyrgovic takes place and is organised without official confirmation that the IBF belt is on the line so that March 3rd date is a very tight turn around for that imo, thought still possible.
My guess is Hearn doing everything possible to make Joshua v Ngannou (just months after repeatedly ridiculing Ngannou as a boxing opponent). An easy win for Joshua in a big money fight, perfect before a fight for the IBF title. I'd guess Hyrgovic to be on the same card as well.