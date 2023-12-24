Makhmudov - this is why you never judge a fighter till they've had a gut check and see how they fight in adversity, he gassed really badly and is extremely vulnerable to body shots, they'll be queuing up to fight him.



Dubois - fought a good fight, thought he was on his way to gassing around the 3-5 round mark due to Millers high pressure style but he rode it out well and is always a very good finisher when he gets someone hurt. Miller is basically a punch bag on legs, got a great chin though.



Wilder - very rare I bet at the bookies but I had £20 on parker to win by KO at 9/1, which looked on a couple of times. Wilder was an absolute disgrace, he'll receive massive criticism for this fight and deserves every single bit of it. Malik Scott has been suckin himself off as his trainer tha past 3 years but he was an absolute joke, where was the urgency and the realism in the corner, why wait until round 12 to have a go when that should have been there from round 6 onwards, Wilder and Scott dont deserve to be involved in a big fight again after that performance, was tepid.



Joshua - always thought this was a mis-match, Wallin really doesnt have much to offer bar a bit of awkwardness imo. Not to detract from Joshua, I think that's by far the best hes boxed for a long time, the robotic stiffness and the scared of his shadow look in his eyes was gone, he was relaxed and fluid, and didnt look like gassing with that nervous tension, well played to Ben Davison.



The Hyrgovic fight will be much more interesting though, how much of Joshua's relaxed style was because of sparring 100s of rounds with Wallin and knowing that he doesn't have the power to hurt him? Hyrgovic is a different kettle of fish though, possibly a contender for fight of the year when it happens imo, 2 big hitters who will be highly motivated.