Boxing thread

Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2023, 12:26:51 am
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 24, 2023, 12:17:56 am
Fighters like Usyk and Hollyfield shouldn't be moving up and cleaning up.

We have had jokers like Haye and Bellew fighting as heavies it is a joke.

Holyfield and Usky cleaned up the Cruiserweight divsion, what the heck were the expected to do? And when Holyfield did it the Heavyweights wern't that much bigger than him. Now you get Super/Fat Heavies coming in at 333 lbs for fucks sakes, which is 24 stones.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2023, 12:30:51 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on December 24, 2023, 12:22:08 am
Why was his eye closed? AJs boxing skills have been improving but obviously aren't at Usyks level. He made the mistake of twice trying to outbox him as he was punch shy after the Ruiz fight. If he has got that back then he is a different proposition.

The Heavyweight scene is the best it has been for years. Loads of great fights with this generation.

What generation Wilder is 38, Fury is 35, Zhang is 40, Usyk is 36 and Joshua is 34.

It is the last generation who are getting away with ducking each other.
Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2023, 01:03:40 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on December 24, 2023, 12:22:08 am
Why was his eye closed? AJs boxing skills have been improving but obviously aren't at Usyks level. He made the mistake of twice trying to outbox him as he was punch shy after the Ruiz fight. If he has got that back then he is a different proposition.

The Heavyweight scene is the best it has been for years. Loads of great fights with this generation.
An overhand right that caused more damage than what one would normally expect. Also, Fury isn't the heavyweight version of Pernell Whitaker that many people seem to think. I saw nothing from Joshua tonight that suggests he would beat Usyk.
Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2023, 01:54:33 am
Genuinely do not know what you guys want. We could have prime Tyson vs prime Ali and you lot would still find a reason to.moan and spout why either is shite. Meanwhile I am enjoying a genuinely entertaining heavyweight division with about 10 great fighters and taking in near 1000 quid on a 3/1 ber on Parker. Most enjoyable heavyweight division since the early 2000s and you lot still find a way to moan and bitch.
Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2023, 06:02:50 am
Quote from: garumn on December 24, 2023, 01:54:33 am
Genuinely do not know what you guys want. We could have prime Tyson vs prime Ali and you lot would still find a reason to.moan and spout why either is shite. Meanwhile I am enjoying a genuinely entertaining heavyweight division with about 10 great fighters and taking in near 1000 quid on a 3/1 ber on Parker. Most enjoyable heavyweight division since the early 2000s and you lot still find a way to moan and bitch.
Did you time travel to the 1970's or 1990's Mate.

The HW division has been shite for the entire 2000's since Lennox retired, since then it's been a freakshow of two robotic brothers who killed HW boxing in the USA and had to be exiled to Germany to bore people, and fatties and guys who picked up gloves in their early 20's winning belts.

You're easily pleased.
Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2023, 08:39:58 am
Makhmudov - this is why you never judge a fighter till they've had a gut check and see how they fight in adversity, he gassed really badly and is extremely vulnerable to body shots, they'll be queuing up to fight him.

Dubois - fought a good fight, thought he was on his way to gassing around the 3-5 round mark due to Millers high pressure style but he rode it out well and is always a very good finisher when he gets someone hurt.  Miller is basically a punch bag on legs, got a great chin though.

Wilder - very rare I bet at the bookies but I had £20 on parker to win by KO at 9/1, which looked on a couple of times. Wilder was an absolute disgrace, he'll receive massive criticism for this fight and deserves every single bit of it.  Malik Scott has been suckin himself off as his trainer tha past 3 years but he was an absolute joke, where was the urgency and the realism in the corner, why wait until round 12 to have a go when that should have been there from round 6 onwards, Wilder and Scott dont deserve to be involved in a big fight again after that performance, was tepid.

Joshua - always thought this was a mis-match, Wallin really doesnt have much to offer bar a bit of awkwardness imo.  Not to detract from Joshua, I think that's by far the best hes boxed for a long time, the robotic stiffness and the scared of his shadow look in his eyes was gone, he was relaxed and fluid, and didnt look like gassing with that nervous tension, well played to Ben Davison.

The Hyrgovic fight will be much more interesting though, how much of Joshua's relaxed style was because of sparring 100s of rounds with Wallin and knowing that he doesn't have the power to hurt him? Hyrgovic is a different kettle of fish though, possibly a contender for fight of the year when it happens imo, 2 big hitters who will be highly motivated.
Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2023, 02:41:27 pm
Zhang has called out AJ. Eddie previously said they would fight Zhang at the Bird Nest stadium if they wanted to.  :D

Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2023, 04:12:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 24, 2023, 02:41:27 pm
Zhang has called out AJ. Eddie previously said they would fight Zhang at the Bird Nest stadium if they wanted to.  :D


Get it done Hearn ya twat!

I think he would be better served fighting Hrgovic who frankly is highly overrated and seems to have questionable stamina. Whenever I see him he takes long breaks during rounds where he seems too gassed to throw a punch!
Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2023, 04:17:30 pm
This would be AJ's Rocky 4 moment in Moscow. In front of 100K Chinease fans and the Chinease government.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
December 24, 2023, 05:18:34 pm
I thought that AJ put on a good display, as soon as I'd heard he'd beaten Wallin as an amateur. I didn't see any jeopardy for Joshua, but a credible performance nonetheless.

Credit to Joseph Parker, Wilder did what he does in most fights which is lose the rounds without his party trick at the end of the fight. It appeared Andy Lee had Parker schooled as Fury was for the his first fight with Wilder.

I was really pleased Daniel Dubois beat Big Baby Miller, he showed plenty of heart and persistance to get the job done in the fight of the night.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 01:25:28 pm
Merry Chrsitmas lads.  :wave

If you fancy it tomorrow it's Inoue v Tapales fof the Undisputed Super Batamweight titles from Tokyo.  :wave
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:47:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:25:28 pm
Merry Chrsitmas lads.  :wave

If you fancy it tomorrow it's Inoue v Tapales fof the Undisputed Super Batamweight titles from Tokyo.  :wave
Happy Christmas everyone. Can't get my head around watching boxing at like 10am or whatever on boxing day!
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:23:25 pm
Is it on Sky? Be a good way to start a fine day of sport
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:30:02 pm
Aye, Skysports mate.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm
Merry Christmas to all, will look for the Inoue fight, why not.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:34:43 am
Feels like Anaguchi should have been seen to by the doctors then. Could barely stand up. Do they not have doctors ringside at all decent sized promotions?
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:41:11 am
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 10:34:43 am
Feels like Anaguchi should have been seen to by the doctors then. Could barely stand up. Do they not have doctors ringside at all decent sized promotions?
Was just thinking that. Should have had some oxygen at least. Hope he's alright.
