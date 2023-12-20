« previous next »
William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
December 20, 2023, 11:22:34 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on December 20, 2023, 10:52:34 am
I think Joshua might get a late-ish stoppage actually.

I'd be kind of surprised if Fury wins a legitimate decision as I can't see him winning many late rounds on account of being gassed. Take him vs Wilder III. Fury threw just 385 punches in almost 11 rounds, landing 150. So he threw fewer than 40 punches a round and landed around 14 a round. In the Wilder II fight, he threw 267 in almost 7 rounds, so again, under 40 a round. In Wilder I, he threw 327 in 12, so under 30 a round.  He did throw almost 50 a round against Chisora in the last fight but that was against a statue.

He'll need to up his punch output overall to win a decision against Usyk (barring bent scorecards) is what I am saying and I don't think he has the gas tank to do that in say the last 3 rounds against an opponent that will force him to move constantly.

For me, Fury is more likely to use his massive size, strength and power advantages. He is an actual giant and hits bloody hard whenever he sits down on his punches (ask Wilder). So, it makes sense for him to throw some serious leather early on if he doesn't think he can do 12 good rounds. He won't necessarily need to win by early KO in this scenario, just cause enough damage to Usyk to prevent him from continually moving and throwing later on.

As for the £100m, he'll make that and more for an Ngannou rematch which he'll win easily with a slightly better training camp. He's on record as saying he doesn't care about legacy, only money. Fury talks a lot of shit, but his actions in the last few years suggest he's being truthful on that score.

You'd be hard to think a Fury fight in his entire career where hes gassed out, intact hes usually dominant in th later rounds of his fights.  However, we know that Usyk is a phenomenal athlete, not only the engine, but the footwork, the southpaw stance, the overall IQ, its impossible not to like or respect Usyk if you are a fan of boxing, he is everything that is good in the sport.

However what you have to consider about Usyk is that both Joshua and Dubois have zero inside game, none.  Neither of those clinched, neither of those put their weight all over Usyk, neither of those wrestled and roughed him up, as a consequence they got the energizer rabbit bouncing infront of the all night.

To get a closer idea of what Usyks punch output will be for this fight, take a look at what Usyks punch stats were against Derick Chidora, an opponent who roughed him up, got up close, and used his weight on him.

The absolute vital key to this fight is the RANGE it will be fought at, and where Fury is a completely different class to the likes of Joshua, Dubois, and Chisora is his adaptability and ring IQ to work an opponent out with a plan B or C.

If you fight Usyk at mid-range you are dead, a sitting duck, you'll fight at his tempo, get your head boxed off, gas (like Bellew), you've basically lost the fight as soon as the bell rings.

Where Fury is all wrong for Usyk is that Furys best styles are long range with a tight guard and also close range up close mauling, wrestling and putting his weight all over someone. If Fury fights mid range he will go the same way as everyone else but I believe he is too clever for that, I can see a 116-112 type decision coming for Fury in a messy fight.
« Last Edit: December 20, 2023, 11:25:57 am by William Regal »
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
December 20, 2023, 12:50:17 pm
Quote from: William Regal on December 20, 2023, 11:22:34 am
You'd be hard to think a Fury fight in his entire career where hes gassed out, intact hes usually dominant in th later rounds of his fights.  However, we know that Usyk is a phenomenal athlete, not only the engine, but the footwork, the southpaw stance, the overall IQ, its impossible not to like or respect Usyk if you are a fan of boxing, he is everything that is good in the sport.

However what you have to consider about Usyk is that both Joshua and Dubois have zero inside game, none.  Neither of those clinched, neither of those put their weight all over Usyk, neither of those wrestled and roughed him up, as a consequence they got the energizer rabbit bouncing infront of the all night.

To get a closer idea of what Usyks punch output will be for this fight, take a look at what Usyks punch stats were against Derick Chidora, an opponent who roughed him up, got up close, and used his weight on him.

The absolute vital key to this fight is the RANGE it will be fought at, and where Fury is a completely different class to the likes of Joshua, Dubois, and Chisora is his adaptability and ring IQ to work an opponent out with a plan B or C.

If you fight Usyk at mid-range you are dead, a sitting duck, you'll fight at his tempo, get your head boxed off, gas (like Bellew), you've basically lost the fight as soon as the bell rings.

Where Fury is all wrong for Usyk is that Furys best styles are long range with a tight guard and also close range up close mauling, wrestling and putting his weight all over someone. If Fury fights mid range he will go the same way as everyone else but I believe he is too clever for that, I can see a 116-112 type decision coming for Fury in a messy fight.
Fury was breathing out of his arse in the third Wilder fight, by his own admission he was completely gassed.  If he's not training seriously and he wants to make it a 6 round fight I think he'll get found out.

Think you're right about what the game plan should be for Fury though, he will want to make it an ugly fight and let Usyk try and push him around the ring.  Usyk has got the best feet in boxing so we'll see if he can stay out of that trap.

I also think that Fury's body is a massive target and I don't understand why his opponents don't press that a bit more.  Even Whyte had some success there for the 30 seconds or so that he was actually trying.  He's got that weird jerky head movement that makes him so hard to hit, but there's this big soft target everyone seems to ignore.  If Usyk can get into range and out again quickly and keep that up for 12 rounds he'll be too much to deal with.  That's a big ask though looking for a heavyweight to basically do the Pacquaio game plan.

It's a good fight this one (if it happens) because there's so many different ways it could go.  I think it will probably be a stinker for the neutral though.
I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
December 20, 2023, 01:38:51 pm
The fact that Fury wears his shorts so they come up to his chest makes it hard to target his body.
William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
December 20, 2023, 03:39:07 pm
Quote from: Lusty on December 20, 2023, 12:50:17 pm
Fury was breathing out of his arse in the third Wilder fight, by his own admission he was completely gassed.  If he's not training seriously and he wants to make it a 6 round fight I think he'll get found out.

Think you're right about what the game plan should be for Fury though, he will want to make it an ugly fight and let Usyk try and push him around the ring.  Usyk has got the best feet in boxing so we'll see if he can stay out of that trap.

I also think that Fury's body is a massive target and I don't understand why his opponents don't press that a bit more.  Even Whyte had some success there for the 30 seconds or so that he was actually trying.  He's got that weird jerky head movement that makes him so hard to hit, but there's this big soft target everyone seems to ignore.  If Usyk can get into range and out again quickly and keep that up for 12 rounds he'll be too much to deal with.  That's a big ask though looking for a heavyweight to basically do the Pacquaio game plan.

It's a good fight this one (if it happens) because there's so many different ways it could go.  I think it will probably be a stinker for the neutral though.

You see using Fury v Wilder 3 as an example of Fury gassing is completely nonsensical, the punch stats show that Fury threw significantly more punches 6,7,8,9,10 than he did in the 1st half of the fight, nearly double than rounds 1 to 6, and the amount of punches he threw increased more 8, 9, 10 to a fight high in round 10, before knocking him out in round 11, the majority of these were power punches as well.

Fury must of been tired but its 100% not a fighter gassing, go rewatch the last 3 rounds and tell me where hes loading up or going out of his way for a breather, he simply isn't.  It's also worth noting that Fury considers that fight his worst fight preparation ever, if I'm.not mistaken he was sleeping on the hospital floor 5 weeks before that fight due to his premature new born baby being in intensive care fighting for her life and had an extremely short fight camp.

The body of Fury is a big target if you can get past his high waistband, fighters tend not to bother with it because Fury has never been visible hurt from a body punch, if you watch him train he often let's fighters have a free reign to attack his body as part of his training. Someone of Usyks calibre wont be able to miss the body, I suppose it's just getting past Furys reach to go it.

Furys biggest problem is getting caught in mid range exchanges where he can be made to luck clumsy and is susceptible to flash knockdowns.  If Fury trys to fight Usyk mid range, he will get his ass kicked 100 percent.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
December 20, 2023, 04:14:38 pm
Fury isn;t training for a 12 round fight it seems.  :D
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
December 20, 2023, 09:49:12 pm
Dan Rafael saying AJ and Wilder have agreed terms on a 2 fight deal, will be signing before their fights in Saturday.

Absolutely nailed on one of them loses now.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
December 20, 2023, 09:53:10 pm
First bout planned for March 9th as well.  :D
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:23:45 pm
The Day of Reckoning is upon us lads...
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:26:47 pm
Quote from: Lusty on December 20, 2023, 09:49:12 pm
Dan Rafael saying AJ and Wilder have agreed terms on a 2 fight deal, will be signing before their fights in Saturday.

Absolutely nailed on one of them loses now.
If Wilder doesn't land early he might have a big problem.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:28:14 pm
Wilder has fought once in 2 years and he's 38. Fuckin' Hell he might need to get him out in a round or two or he's done maybe.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:30:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:28:14 pm
Wilder has fought once in 2 years and he's 38. Fuckin' Hell he might need to get him out in a round or two or he's done maybe.
 
It's even worse mate, he's fought twice in almost four years  ::)

He's well capable of blasting out Parker who has had his chin cracked but it's no foregone conclusion. Even this version of parker is automatically in his top three best ever opponents!
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:22:02 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 06:26:47 pm
If Wilder doesn't land early he might have a big problem.
Never really rated Parker at his peak but he was at least durable. This version should be no problem, Wilder will land eventually and get his cash out against Joshua.
William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:57:39 pm
It's an interesting fight, Parker is very active this past 18 months and like has been said, Wilder has fought just one round in the past 26 months after 2 monster beatings.

I think Parker is going to cause Wilder loads of problems in the first 6 rounds and be quite dominant up close but I just cant help but feel a gassed out Wilder is gonna knock him out from nowhere.

I think Joshua will win convincingly but the Dubois v Miller fight I think is perhaps the toughest to call.  From listening to sparring stories about Miller, I dont think he has the best chin, so I think it's one of those that either Dubois wins by knockout in the first 6 or Miller wins if it goes past 6.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:11:12 pm
Bivol fight should be good too. He said he wants Undisputed with Beterbiev next year.  :D
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:43:41 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:22:02 pm
Never really rated Parker at his peak but he was at least durable. This version should be no problem, Wilder will land eventually and get his cash out against Joshua.
It's the most likely scenario. However, we can't take Wilders durability as a guarantee either. Who is to say whether his punch resistance is gone?

Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:57:39 pm
It's an interesting fight, Parker is very active this past 18 months and like has been said, Wilder has fought just one round in the past 26 months after 2 monster beatings.

I think Parker is going to cause Wilder loads of problems in the first 6 rounds and be quite dominant up close but I just cant help but feel a gassed out Wilder is gonna knock him out from nowhere.

I think Joshua will win convincingly but the Dubois v Miller fight I think is perhaps the toughest to call.  From listening to sparring stories about Miller, I dont think he has the best chin, so I think it's one of those that either Dubois wins by knockout in the first 6 or Miller wins if it goes past 6.
We have no idea if Miller is any good. We know Dubois isn't but does beat up on inferior opponents. It's an interesting fight on paper that could turn out to be a pile of crap.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:14:44 am
That Parker fight a silly one to take for a semi final. Lost 3 times but was only not competitive in AJ fight. Incredibly unlucky in the Whyte fight with that headbutt considered a knockdown and he was giving a good account of himself against Joyce and landed plenty.

If the fight goes into round 4 parker will win imo
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:35:27 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:14:44 am
That Parker fight a silly one to take for a semi final. Lost 3 times but was only not competitive in AJ fight. Incredibly unlucky in the Whyte fight with that headbutt considered a knockdown and he was giving a good account of himself against Joyce and landed plenty.

If the fight goes into round 4 parker will win imo
I feel similarly but you can't count out Windmill even in the later rounds. He is well capable of landing a Hail Mary in round 9 when he looks like he's about to drop. Indeed, he has won many fights in the later rounds, albeit against opponents inferior even to this past his best version of Parker.

It's just a question, as always, whether his age, inactivity, and general lack of boxing skills are once again outweighed by his howitzer of a right hand.

Also, Jason Gavern didn't answer his phone, so they chose Parker instead.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:09:56 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:35:27 am
I feel similarly but you can't count out Windmill even in the later rounds. He is well capable of landing a Hail Mary in round 9 when he looks like he's about to drop. Indeed, he has won many fights in the later rounds, albeit against opponents inferior even to this past his best version of Parker.

It's just a question, as always, whether his age, inactivity, and general lack of boxing skills are once again outweighed by his howitzer of a right hand.

Also, Jason Gavern didn't answer his phone, so they chose Parker instead.
Parker is not going to knock him out and the longer the fight goes on the odds of the hadoken go up.  Even if he loses every round he might win it in the 12th, that's basically what would have happened in the first Fury fight if the referee didn't count to 20.

All about what state he's in like you say, and whether the rumours about his hand being fucked are true.  But this is not a prime Joe Parker either.
