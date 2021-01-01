I think Joshua might get a late-ish stoppage actually.



I'd be kind of surprised if Fury wins a legitimate decision as I can't see him winning many late rounds on account of being gassed. Take him vs Wilder III. Fury threw just 385 punches in almost 11 rounds, landing 150. So he threw fewer than 40 punches a round and landed around 14 a round. In the Wilder II fight, he threw 267 in almost 7 rounds, so again, under 40 a round. In Wilder I, he threw 327 in 12, so under 30 a round. He did throw almost 50 a round against Chisora in the last fight but that was against a statue.



He'll need to up his punch output overall to win a decision against Usyk (barring bent scorecards) is what I am saying and I don't think he has the gas tank to do that in say the last 3 rounds against an opponent that will force him to move constantly.



For me, Fury is more likely to use his massive size, strength and power advantages. He is an actual giant and hits bloody hard whenever he sits down on his punches (ask Wilder). So, it makes sense for him to throw some serious leather early on if he doesn't think he can do 12 good rounds. He won't necessarily need to win by early KO in this scenario, just cause enough damage to Usyk to prevent him from continually moving and throwing later on.



As for the £100m, he'll make that and more for an Ngannou rematch which he'll win easily with a slightly better training camp. He's on record as saying he doesn't care about legacy, only money. Fury talks a lot of shit, but his actions in the last few years suggest he's being truthful on that score.



You'd be hard to think a Fury fight in his entire career where hes gassed out, intact hes usually dominant in th later rounds of his fights. However, we know that Usyk is a phenomenal athlete, not only the engine, but the footwork, the southpaw stance, the overall IQ, its impossible not to like or respect Usyk if you are a fan of boxing, he is everything that is good in the sport.However what you have to consider about Usyk is that both Joshua and Dubois have zero inside game, none. Neither of those clinched, neither of those put their weight all over Usyk, neither of those wrestled and roughed him up, as a consequence they got the energizer rabbit bouncing infront of the all night.To get a closer idea of what Usyks punch output will be for this fight, take a look at what Usyks punch stats were against Derick Chidora, an opponent who roughed him up, got up close, and used his weight on him.The absolute vital key to this fight is the RANGE it will be fought at, and where Fury is a completely different class to the likes of Joshua, Dubois, and Chisora is his adaptability and ring IQ to work an opponent out with a plan B or C.If you fight Usyk at mid-range you are dead, a sitting duck, you'll fight at his tempo, get your head boxed off, gas (like Bellew), you've basically lost the fight as soon as the bell rings.Where Fury is all wrong for Usyk is that Furys best styles are long range with a tight guard and also close range up close mauling, wrestling and putting his weight all over someone. If Fury fights mid range he will go the same way as everyone else but I believe he is too clever for that, I can see a 116-112 type decision coming for Fury in a messy fight.