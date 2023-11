How much was Taylor holding throughout?



Very good fighter, but she's always been a bit dirty. The holding was awful and she likes a butt too.Really good fight. Thought it was a knockdown for Cameron early doors. I was expecting Taylor to be much better this time around, and she was.It was a very close fight, could've been a draw, or 96-94 to either boxer. 98-92 was dodgy as hell, but being in Ireland, not surprising.Would like to see a rematch.