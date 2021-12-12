Benavidez v Andrade this weekend lads. David calling out Canelo still.
Taylor v Cameron rematch as well. That should be a cracker
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
What a fight that was. Bent if Taylor doesn't get it
Bound to get it in Dublin
Even a completely gakked up Conor McGregor (which is, you know, every day of the week) wouldn't have given that fight 98-92
98-92 was as ridiculous as 95-95. I had her winning by 2
I dunno, 95-95 was probably about right if that knockdown counted (only saw one very quick replay - but thought it was a knockdown in real time).
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.71]