Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75000 on: Yesterday at 01:16:15 am »
Benavidez v Andrade this weekend lads. David calling out Canelo still.  ;D
Offline duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75001 on: Yesterday at 02:45:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:16:15 am
Benavidez v Andrade this weekend lads. David calling out Canelo still.  ;D
Taylor v Cameron rematch as well. That should be a cracker


Offline Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75002 on: Yesterday at 02:43:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:45:31 am
Taylor v Cameron rematch as well. That should be a cracker

Samie doesn't mention womens boxing, he's a bit of a sexist pig  ;)
Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75003 on: Yesterday at 06:00:01 pm »
Women should be loved not punched...unless you're into S&M.
Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75004 on: Today at 11:14:47 pm »
What a fight that was. Bent if Taylor doesn't get it
Online smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75005 on: Today at 11:15:08 pm »
How much was Taylor holding throughout?
Online smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75006 on: Today at 11:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:14:47 pm
What a fight that was. Bent if Taylor doesn't get it

Bound to get it in Dublin
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75007 on: Today at 11:17:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:14:47 pm
What a fight that was. Bent if Taylor doesn't get it

The City will burn. ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75008 on: Today at 11:19:00 pm »
She deserves this.

Drink it in Lass.
Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75009 on: Today at 11:20:33 pm »
Even a completely gakked up Conor McGregor (which is, you know, every day of the week) wouldn't have given that fight 98-92
Online smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75010 on: Today at 11:20:57 pm »
I want my fiver back.
Online Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75011 on: Today at 11:22:17 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:16:23 pm
Bound to get it in Dublin

She didnt last time and she defo won this one.
Online rocco

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75012 on: Today at 11:22:44 pm »
Excellent Katie made us proud
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75013 on: Today at 11:24:43 pm »
Looks and sounds like a party.
Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75014 on: Today at 11:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:20:33 pm
Even a completely gakked up Conor McGregor (which is, you know, every day of the week) wouldn't have given that fight 98-92

98-92 was as ridiculous as 95-95. I had her winning by 2
Online danuttah

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75015 on: Today at 11:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:25:05 pm
98-92 was as ridiculous as 95-95. I had her winning by 2

I dunno, 95-95 was probably about right if that knockdown counted (only saw one very quick replay - but thought it was a knockdown in real time).
Offline Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75016 on: Today at 11:31:12 pm »
Katie Taylor what a performance. Was getting written off too easily pre right and for me she won that comfortable enough
Offline RobbieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75017 on: Today at 11:35:21 pm »
What a fight and what a fighter Taylor is.
Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75018 on: Today at 11:37:04 pm »
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 11:30:46 pm
I dunno, 95-95 was probably about right if that knockdown counted (only saw one very quick replay - but thought it was a knockdown in real time).
It was absolutely a knockdown. I can never judge fights, but had Taylor by 1 or 2 rounds so wouldn't have been surprised if Cameron got the champ's benefit of the doubt and it being called a draw.

Trilogy for sure anyway (unless Taylor decides to retire).
Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #75019 on: Today at 11:37:18 pm »
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 11:30:46 pm
I dunno, 95-95 was probably about right if that knockdown counted (only saw one very quick replay - but thought it was a knockdown in real time).

Haven't seen a replay, didn't think it was a knockdown in real time. Fine margins.
