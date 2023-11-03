I think he'll be the classic Wilder opponent, win every round and then walk onto a hadoken in rounds 7-9.



The old version of AJ would have just walked through Otto Wallin, but I think the boring version will just win by a couple of rounds in a snooze fest.



Parker lacks power but has enough skill to land at will against Wilder who is usually static. He might bust him up and get a stoppage before the power bomb lands. That said, he looks shot. The version that troubled Joshua beats Wilder. This version had his chin cracked by Slo Mo Joe.Wilder may well be shot too though. Helenius didn't last long enough for us to find out and that ko looked suspicious as fuck.