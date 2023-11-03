« previous next »
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74920 on: November 3, 2023, 10:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on November  3, 2023, 10:02:42 pm
Can Benn even box in Britain?

His appealing. If Eddie is saying they are looking at venues over here they must be confident.  Dubai or Saudi are backups anyway.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74921 on: November 3, 2023, 10:08:25 pm »
In Saudi they won't have a clue who their dads are.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74922 on: November 3, 2023, 10:09:16 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November  3, 2023, 09:47:46 pm
Disappointed to be honest. I was hoping Eubank would go and get flattened by Janibek.

I was hoping for Benividiz more like.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74923 on: November 6, 2023, 09:02:19 pm »
Derek Chisora is calling out Francis Ngannou.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74924 on: November 8, 2023, 07:07:53 pm »
Quote
Deontay Wilder has revealed that he's now back in talks for a potential fight vs Andy Ruiz.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74925 on: November 8, 2023, 07:54:53 pm »
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74926 on: November 8, 2023, 08:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on November  8, 2023, 07:54:53 pm
:butt
On paper it would be Windmills best win. Better than fighting Jason Gavern again.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74927 on: November 8, 2023, 08:14:14 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November  8, 2023, 08:08:28 pm
On paper it would be Windmills best win. Better than fighting Jason Gavern again.
I'm not even sure it's a foregone conclusion to be honest.

But it just means we're not getting Fury/Usyk or Wilder/AJ.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74928 on: November 8, 2023, 09:32:32 pm »
Andy Ruiz has done fuck all since that Joshua win. Phoned it in for the rematch and tries to convince everyone he's motivated by releasing videos every few weeks of him in the gym. Heavyweight boxing is in the mud with jokers like him around.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74929 on: November 10, 2023, 12:14:17 pm »
The IBF has stripped Crawford of his belt so he is no longer undisputed champion because he isn't making a mandatory defence next time up. Meanwhile, the WBC lets Tyson Fury away with fighting non-boxers while Jermall Charlo hasn't defended his WBO middleweight title since June 2021 but somehow hasn't been stripped  :butt :butt :butt
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74930 on: November 10, 2023, 02:02:54 pm »
Champion Emeritus status baby.  ;D
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74931 on: November 11, 2023, 11:09:09 am »
Quote from: Samie on November  8, 2023, 07:07:53 pm

Now it seems Joshua and Wilder are both fighting separate fights on December 23rd in Saudi. What would have been the Fury/Usyk bill.

Maybe they'll finally fight each other in February when the new date for Fury/Usyk falls through.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74932 on: November 11, 2023, 03:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on November 11, 2023, 11:09:09 am
Now it seems Joshua and Wilder are both fighting separate fights on December 23rd in Saudi. What would have been the Fury/Usyk bill.

Maybe they'll finally fight each other in February when the new date for Fury/Usyk falls through.
You think heavyweight boxers will fight just two months after a previous fight. This isn't the old days mate  :D
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74933 on: November 11, 2023, 04:49:31 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 11, 2023, 03:59:39 pm
You think heavyweight boxers will fight just two months after a previous fight. This isn't the old days mate  :D
I think there's a time limit on that sweet, sweet Saudi cash mate ;D

I could see it, but it would have to be a couple of absolute puddings they fight in December.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74934 on: November 11, 2023, 04:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on November 11, 2023, 04:49:31 pm
I think there's a time limit on that sweet, sweet Saudi cash mate ;D

I could see it, but it would have to be a couple of absolute puddings they fight in December.
Wilder never fights anything else to be honest. What's Jason Gavern up to?  :D
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74935 on: November 11, 2023, 06:55:37 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 11, 2023, 04:50:23 pm
Wilder never fights anything else to be honest. What's Jason Gavern up to?  :D
Now there's a name that we should have brought up a couple of pages ago, when we were talking about shit boxers with big names on their CV. I seem to remember him beating James Toney in one of those prizefighter competitions at York Hall ages ago!
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74936 on: November 11, 2023, 07:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on November 11, 2023, 06:55:37 pm
Now there's a name that we should have brought up a couple of pages ago, when we were talking about shit boxers with big names on their CV. I seem to remember him beating James Toney in one of those prizefighter competitions at York Hall ages ago!
I had to check that! Toney lost his next fight to someone called Charles Ellis.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74937 on: November 11, 2023, 08:07:53 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 11, 2023, 07:47:24 pm
I had to check that! Toney lost his next fight to someone called Charles Ellis.
It was mad, remember watching it at the time. Forcing that version of Toney to fight more than once on the same night was insane.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74938 on: November 11, 2023, 09:26:36 pm »
He was having a spliff between fights mate. A pint too probably.  ;D
Online duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74939 on: November 11, 2023, 11:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 11, 2023, 09:26:36 pm
He was having a spliff between fights mate. A pint too probably.  ;D
The Kirkland Laing training method I think its known as
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74940 on: November 13, 2023, 12:20:36 am »
Dan Rafael saying this card is being lined up for December 23 in Saudi.


Quote

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Dmitry Bivol vs Richard Rivera
 
Filip Hrgovic vs TBC

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74941 on: November 13, 2023, 08:17:55 am »
Quote from: Samie on November 13, 2023, 12:20:36 am
Dan Rafael saying this card is being lined up for December 23 in Saudi.


Wilder and AJ picking the opponents with the lowest KO % in the division there ;D
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74942 on: November 13, 2023, 08:19:50 am »
Quote from: Lusty on November 13, 2023, 08:17:55 am
Wilder and AJ picking the opponents with the lowest KO % in the division there ;D
I wouldn't be that shocked if Wilder was beaten by Parker, even this version which seems finished as a contender.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74943 on: November 13, 2023, 10:33:12 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 13, 2023, 08:19:50 am
I wouldn't be that shocked if Wilder was beaten by Parker, even this version which seems finished as a contender.
I think he'll be the classic Wilder opponent, win every round and then walk onto a hadoken in rounds 7-9.

The old version of AJ would have just walked through Otto Wallin, but I think the boring version will just win by a couple of rounds in a snooze fest.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74944 on: November 13, 2023, 04:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on November 13, 2023, 10:33:12 am
I think he'll be the classic Wilder opponent, win every round and then walk onto a hadoken in rounds 7-9.

The old version of AJ would have just walked through Otto Wallin, but I think the boring version will just win by a couple of rounds in a snooze fest.
Parker lacks power but has enough skill to land at will against Wilder who is usually static. He might bust him up and get a stoppage before the power bomb lands. That said, he looks shot. The version that troubled Joshua beats Wilder. This version had his chin cracked by Slo Mo Joe.

Wilder may well be shot too though. Helenius didn't last long enough for us to find out and that ko looked suspicious as fuck.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74945 on: November 13, 2023, 05:34:28 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 13, 2023, 04:24:41 pm
Parker lacks power but has enough skill to land at will against Wilder who is usually static. He might bust him up and get a stoppage before the power bomb lands. That said, he looks shot. The version that troubled Joshua beats Wilder. This version had his chin cracked by Slo Mo Joe.

Wilder may well be shot too though. Helenius didn't last long enough for us to find out and that ko looked suspicious as fuck.
Well he broke his right hand against Fury and the rumour is it's fucked. If that's the case then he really is shot because without the power he doesn't have anything else. You get boxers who reinvent themselves after they fuck their hands up, but he's not the type.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74946 on: November 13, 2023, 05:40:18 pm »
Lads, what about Dubous v Miller?  ;D

Miller going to come in with god knows how many banned PED's in his system.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74947 on: November 13, 2023, 05:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 13, 2023, 05:40:18 pm
Lads, what about Dubous v Miller?  ;D

Miller going to come in with god knows how many banned PED's in his system.
What round do we think Dubois quits in? ;D
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74948 on: November 13, 2023, 05:43:26 pm »
When Miller suddenly  start's moving like prime Jones Jr.  ;D
Offline Legs

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74949 on: November 13, 2023, 07:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 13, 2023, 05:40:18 pm
Lads, what about Dubous v Miller?  ;D

Miller going to come in with god knows how many banned PED's in his system.

The question is how the f**k does big baby get a licence to fight he is a complete disgrace.

Dubois beats him easily well thats if Miller gets past the test id be wary of fighting him though.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74950 on: November 13, 2023, 09:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Legs on November 13, 2023, 07:36:08 pm
The question is how the f**k does big baby get a licence to fight he is a complete disgrace.

Dubois beats him easily well thats if Miller gets past the test id be wary of fighting him though.
You're quite right that it's a disgrace Miller is allowed to fight again. However if the fight happened, there's no guarantee that dubious doesnt fold under pressure.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74951 on: November 13, 2023, 10:04:06 pm »
Even if he's pissing 7  diffrent colours of the rainbow the Saudi money means no one cares if he's on PED's or not.  :(
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74952 on: Today at 03:43:18 pm »
Quote
Breaking: The Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk fight for the Undisputed Heavyweight championship will take place on February 17 in Riyadh. [@MikeCoppinger]
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74953 on: Today at 06:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:43:18 pm

I'll believe it when I hear the bell.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74954 on: Today at 07:01:49 pm »
December 23 card from Riyadh confirmed.



Quote
Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

 Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro

 Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

 Filip Hrgovic vs Mark De Mori

 Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74955 on: Today at 08:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:01:49 pm
December 23 card from Riyadh confirmed.


Who wants to set the over/under on failed drug tests there?  ::)

That's mainly a big bag of wank of a card when you strip it down. A serious of mismatches probably topped by Hrgovic fighting the guy David Haye knocked out in a round on his comeback all those years ago. The bottom fight is arguably the best in paper between two unbeaten heavyweights. It's fucking dreadful on the whole.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74956 on: Today at 08:43:35 pm »
Aye, boss title though. Shame it's squandered on this shite.

Jarell Miller probably been doping on some fresh tings found in the Middle East mate.  ;D
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74957 on: Today at 08:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:43:35 pm
Aye, boss title though. Shame it's squandered on this shite.

Jarell Miller probably been doping on some fresh tings found in the Middle East mate.  ;D
If it's there he'll find it. We still don't know if he's any good either. He's gone down the tried and trusted route of padding his record against journeymen and fringe contenders like Gerald Washington. His record is probably still better than Dubois' 😂
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74958 on: Today at 09:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:43:35 pm
Aye, boss title though. Shame it's squandered on this shite.

Jarell Miller probably been doping on some fresh tings found in the Middle East mate.  ;D
Kind of thing you'd get on a 90s Sky PPV with 4 British World Champions in action and then Bowe v Holyfield or something at 3am.

Great poster though.  I like how they're all doing their mean expressions on except Dubois who looks like he's come in to fix the computers or something and has got swept up in it all by accident.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74959 on: Today at 10:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:53:19 pm
Kind of thing you'd get on a 90s Sky PPV with 4 British World Champions in action and then Bowe v Holyfield or something at 3am.

Great poster though.  I like how they're all doing their mean expressions on except Dubois who looks like he's come in to fix the computers or something and has got swept up in it all by accident.
:lmao :lmao :lmao

That IS Dubois' tough guy face mate. At least he's not been caught having a sly wank like Jai Opetaia to his left and I've no idea why Eden Hazard is on the top left.
