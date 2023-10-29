« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1868 1869 1870 1871 1872 [1873]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3869271 times)

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74880 on: October 29, 2023, 07:12:03 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on October 29, 2023, 06:45:54 pm
What is your explanation for why Lewis was never higher than no.8(according to Ring mag annual ratings)? I suspect similar to Fury and vitali; size matters
Well the year you brought up he only won one fight (although most of us would say he won two). I rate Lewis higher than just about anyone but throughout the 90s he was one of four top heavyweights and he only fought one of the other three. He caught up with Tyson in the end but he'd already been through the Rahman debacle by that point and Tyson was 15 years past his prime.

Politics played a huge part with Lewis as well unfortunately.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,540
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74881 on: October 29, 2023, 07:13:15 pm »
So you get it now.  ;D

Boxing has been a dodgy, dirty sport for it's entire existence.   It's not "what you're good at, it's who you know and how much you can pay?".  ;D
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,695
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74882 on: October 29, 2023, 07:58:34 pm »
Two things are most clear:

1) The current Heavyweight division is appalling and worse quality than at any point in history

2) Fury will always be a scumbag bigot who I'll always despise and hope one day he gets the absolute pummeling he's well overdue
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,540
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74883 on: October 29, 2023, 08:09:37 pm »
Here's the crazy thing mate, this current generation is one level up than the previous one.  ;D

The era following Lewis, Tyson, Holyfield etc and the era of the Klit's bar the brothers was CRAP.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74884 on: October 29, 2023, 08:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 29, 2023, 07:58:34 pm
Two things are most clear:

1) The current Heavyweight division is appalling and worse quality than at any point in history

2) Fury will always be a scumbag bigot who I'll always despise and hope one day he gets the absolute pummeling he's well overdue
Woah there!

Wlad literally fulfilled a mandatory title defence against a guy who had to drive a DHL truck the following Monday ;D

The truth is the heavyweight division is often a bit shit.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,698
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74885 on: October 29, 2023, 08:36:30 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on October 29, 2023, 07:09:27 pm
The only bias I see, is anti Fury bias, rather than anti British

When Lewis is not high in the top 10, it's because he is not American, when Fury is not high in the top 10 it's because he isn't elite or something.  You won't use foreign bias to support Fury as you don't like him

fury like Floyd will likely get to almost everyone by the time he is done, but be largely hated by fight fans during his career, until he does.  Enbarassing the sport like he did yesterday will amplify the hate and double standards he is judged by in the mean time
Fury hasn't earned a high ranking, it's as simple as that. His one win of note is under a cloud of possible PED use. Apart from that he's had 5 world title fights against three opponents who fight the exact same way. All are slow, come forward plodders with no head movement, footwork and awful stamina with zero ability to counter punch and have piss poor jabs. wilder is a little different due to power and fast hands but is otherwise slow, predictable and not that good. Whyte was shot and Chisora is shot and crap. Fury will not fight both Joshua and Usyk. I doubt he fights either. He's never shown an ability to deal with mobile opponents with stamina. The dearth of talent in the division means few fighters fit the bill.

It's not bias, it's just that he's never proven he's that good. Against past fighters, he'd get schooled by Holyfield, Lewis et Al. Chris Byrd beats him, there I said it.
« Last Edit: October 29, 2023, 08:41:02 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,540
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74886 on: Yesterday at 12:58:37 am »
And you know why Ngannou wasn't pissed off because of this so called "robbery"...

Quote
Francis Ngannou on a potential Tyson Fury rematch: "I don't know when, but I do believe we're gonna run this back.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74887 on: Yesterday at 11:39:50 am »
It does make me laugh how the same people in here repeatedly claim Furys failed Nandralone test was for Klitchsko, when his failed test was for the Christian Hammer fight.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:42:02 am by William Regal »
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74888 on: Yesterday at 12:30:12 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 11:39:50 am
It does make me laugh how the same people in here repeatedly claim Furys failed Nandralone test was for Klitchsko, when his failed test was for the Christian Hammer fight.
His ban covered the Klitschko fight, and the adverse finding came after it (for some reason...).

It's fun though if you think he was juicing for the Hammer fight then a) suddenly stopped right before the biggest fight of his life and b) didn't receive any benefit from it.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74889 on: Yesterday at 12:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 12:30:12 pm
His ban covered the Klitschko fight, and the adverse finding came after it (for some reason...).

It's fun though if you think he was juicing for the Hammer fight then a) suddenly stopped right before the biggest fight of his life and b) didn't receive any benefit from it.

The test was straight after Hammer, the British Board of boxing Control said as a result the Hammer result should come off Furys professional record. Fury didnt fail any test for Klitchsko.

The guy in your avatar James Toney twice failed 2 drug tests, do you think his wins against the likes of Nunn and McCallum should be tainted even though he didnt fail a test for them fights?

Ps apologies if it's not James Toney, I cant see right lol
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,823
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74890 on: Yesterday at 12:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 29, 2023, 08:09:37 pm
Here's the crazy thing mate, this current generation is one level up than the previous one.  ;D

The era following Lewis, Tyson, Holyfield etc and the era of the Klit's bar the brothers was CRAP.

Tyson's error was in the 80s mate (85-90), just to correct your 90s comment.  Lewis and Holyfield were later, in the 90s
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:44:16 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,120
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74891 on: Yesterday at 12:46:46 pm »
What happens to the sport of boxing when the youtuber fights become more popular than the professionals?

The whole sports needs an overhaul doesn't it. Easier said than done but there should be:

1. A fixture list and multiple mini league tables like in CL football where everyone fights each other twice. Group winners fight each other for the belts.

2. A definitive, transparent and quantifiable method of point scoring. A person watching at home should be able to reach the same exact score as a judge at the fight.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74892 on: Yesterday at 01:23:17 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 12:40:47 pm
The test was straight after Hammer, the British Board of boxing Control said as a result the Hammer result should come off Furys professional record. Fury didnt fail any test for Klitchsko.

The guy in your avatar James Toney twice failed 2 drug tests, do you think his wins against the likes of Nunn and McCallum should be tainted even though he didnt fail a test for them fights?

Ps apologies if it's not James Toney, I cant see right lol
That's a mad comparison because Toney failed his drug tests in 2005 and 2007, and you're talking about fights he had in 1991 ;D. And let's face it, Toney balanced out the steroid abuse by drinking a litre of gravy every day!

The Klitschko fight was the one directly after Hammer. And he was banned for 2 years which included the Klitschko fight. It was originally ruled a NC but UKADA basically shat themselves because Fury's legal team would have used them into existence.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,540
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74893 on: Yesterday at 01:24:47 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 12:40:47 pm
The test was straight after Hammer, the British Board of boxing Control said as a result the Hammer result should come off Furys professional record. Fury didnt fail any test for Klitchsko.

The guy in your avatar James Toney twice failed 2 drug tests, do you think his wins against the likes of Nunn and McCallum should be tainted even though he didnt fail a test for them fights?

Ps apologies if it's not James Toney, I cant see right lol


HOW DARE YOU DISS JAMES "FAT" TONEY! Lusty will be calling you out in the car park soon mate.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,540
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74894 on: Yesterday at 01:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:40:53 pm
Tyson's error was in the 80s mate (85-90), just to correct your 90s comment.  Lewis and Holyfield were later, in the 90s

I still consider Tyson part of the 90's generation too mate.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,823
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74895 on: Yesterday at 01:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:31:30 pm
I still consider Tyson part of the 90's generation too mate.

Still about, but past his prime though
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74896 on: Yesterday at 01:45:52 pm »
I'm aware of that, the point I'm basically making is that Fury never failed a test for klitchsko and Toney never failed a test for those, they are both proven cheats, so where do you draw the line, is their entire career tainted or just the fights they tested positive for.

It's common knowledge that the top athletes making the big bucks have the expertise to beat the testing, look at Shane Mosley fighting like superman in America, never failed a test in his life and When the BALCO scandal broke he was found to be juiced to the gills on EPO, just like Lance Armstrong who never failed a drug test in his career either.

Look at the "Evan Fields incident" with Holyfield going from a skinny Light heavyweight into a muscle bound wrecking ball at heavyweight, look at Roy Jones fighting like some abnormal freak, failing a test for an Anabolic steroid v Richard Hall and blaming it on 'ripped fuel supplement' and it then getting conveniently wiped under the carpet after Jones made a substantial donation to the commission.

Look at Manny Pacquiao going from flyweight to then being an utter wrecking ball at welterweight, never failed a test, look at Canelo doing abnormal things, I'm not sure where you draw the line.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:01:51 pm by William Regal »
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74897 on: Yesterday at 02:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 29, 2023, 06:48:40 pm
Roy Jones Jr dominated the P4P rankings in the mid to late 90's. The early 90's was dominated by Julio Cesar Chavez. Most likely bias from the Americans but I think Lewis should've been P4P #1 when he became Undisputed but they wanted him to fight Tyson earlier than he did. 

No one was touching RJJ in the mid 90's though, so Lewis would never had a chance of being #1.
Also had the likes of Oscar, Mosely, Pernell, Felix, Hopkins, in that P4P list that decade.

90's was a ridiculous era. And to only see the likes of Lennox and Holyfield barely breaking into it the shows the 90's was absolutely stacked.

Klitschko's and Fury are no where near Lennox and Holyfield.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:03:07 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,823
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74898 on: Yesterday at 02:28:16 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:01:18 pm
Also had the likes of Oscar, Mosely, Pernell, Felix, Hopkins, in that P4P list that decade.

90's was a ridiculous era. And to only see the likes of Lennox and Holyfield barely breaking into it the shows the 90's was absolutely stacked.

Klitschko's and Fury are no where near Lennox and Holyfield.

The 90s was a great era for boxing, across all weight divisions.  Some absolutely incredible fights back then.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,845
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74899 on: Yesterday at 02:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:28:16 pm
The 90s was a great era for boxing, across all weight divisions.  Some absolutely incredible fights back then.
Probably the last great era unfortunately
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74900 on: Yesterday at 03:01:14 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 01:45:52 pm
I'm aware of that, the point I'm basically making is that Fury never failed a test for klitchsko and Toney never failed a test for those, they are both proven cheats, so where do you draw the line, is their entire career tainted or just the fights they tested positive for.

It's common knowledge that the top athletes making the big bucks have the expertise to beat the testing, look at Shane Mosley fighting like superman in America, never failed a test in his life and When the BALCO scandal broke he was found to be juiced to the gills on EPO, just like Lance Armstrong who never failed a drug test in his career either.

Look at the "Evan Fields incident" with Holyfield going from a skinny cruiserweight into a muscle bound wrecking ball at heavyweight, look at Roy Jones fighting like some abnormal freak, failing a test and blaming it on 'ripped fuel supplement' and it then getting conveniently wiped under the carpet.

Look at Manny Pacquiao going from flyweight to then being an utter wrecking ball at welterweight, never failed a test, look at Canelo doing abnormal things, I'm not sure where you draw the line.



You've got to draw the line somewhere, but I think it's reasonable that a fight that took place DIRECTLY after the failed test is tainted, especially when the fighter would have been banned for the time period in which it took place. You cannot tell me that the roids just get flushed away within a couple of weeks and it's back to no advantage right away. They get a 2 year ban for a reason.

You're right about the sport in general but British fighters are held to higher standards for testing and that's why so many get caught.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74901 on: Yesterday at 03:44:31 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:01:18 pm
Also had the likes of Oscar, Mosely, Pernell, Felix, Hopkins, in that P4P list that decade.

90's was a ridiculous era. And to only see the likes of Lennox and Holyfield barely breaking into it the shows the 90's was absolutely stacked.

Klitschko's and Fury are no where near Lennox and Holyfield.

Holyfields a funny one for me, 2 great wins over Qawi, he was arguably the greatest light heavy ever but his work at heavyweight doesnt quite stack up to his ranking imo.  2 very good wins, 1 v prime Riddick Bowe (arguably his best win) and a good win v Tyson who was even then well past his best.

He has great names on his resume in Foreman and Holmes but they had both been retired a ridiculous amount of time, both in their 40s and both huge underdogs going into the fight. On the positive you can throw in 2 closish fights with Lennox Lewis.

Then on the negative you look at some of the fighters he lost too Twice v prime Bowe (no shame in that) Moorer, a loss and a draw v John Ruiz, awful performance v czyz, losses (past prime) to the likes of Toney, Donald, and a couple of others but all at a younger age than Usyk is now, if Usyk lost to this type of opponent he would be slaughtered.

I think time often remembers fighters very kindly, a fondness in hindsight, we tend to remember the best nights from the old times and not their bad nights. I agree with Holyfield having a high all time P4P ranking (though I think its questionable about how that weight and muscle came from nowhere) but I think his ATG heavyweight ranking is often overstated.

The one who never got the credit he deserved until he retired was Lennox Lewis, that is a man who entirely cleared out an excellent era (bar Bowe) in his opponents back yard. Even right till Lewis' last fight v Vitali Klitschko, Lewis was slaughtered in America due to the controversy of the stoppage, and back home in England he was never truly loved because he fought for Canada in the Olympics and had a Canadian accent. 

It's only years after that Lewis started getting the acclaim he deserved, one of the deepest winning resumes ever and imo has an extremely strong case for being ranked the 2nd greatest heavyweight of all time behind Ali, Lewis certainly belongs in that discussion alongside Joe Louis, Foreman, and Marciano.

Overall the 90s era across all weights was a great watch but in hindsight i think most of it was dominated by Americans that were juiced to the gills.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,698
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74902 on: Yesterday at 04:12:34 pm »
That Lennox Lewis is a hard night's work for any HW in history isn't in question. He would be a prohibitive favourite against anyone today and was unquestionably underappreciated during his career.

However he did have two brutal KO losses to fighters well off the elite (although McCall was good). So there's always a chance he'd get clipped by a big hitter.

The fact he is and was a Weapons Grade Arsehole may or not count against him.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74903 on: Yesterday at 04:26:54 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 04:12:34 pm
That Lennox Lewis is a hard night's work for any HW in history isn't in question. He would be a prohibitive favourite against anyone today and was unquestionably underappreciated during his career.

However he did have two brutal KO losses to fighters well off the elite (although McCall was good). So there's always a chance he'd get clipped by a big hitter.

The fact he is and was a Weapons Grade Arsehole may or not count against him.

Lol why do you think he was arsehole?

Yeah those 2 mad KO losses definitely held him back in getting the recognition he deserved even though he swiftly avenged the losses being one of the few heavyweights ever to beat every man he ever faced.

Part of Lewis problem, particularly before he got with Manny Steward was that he would always have that careless spell in a fight and get rocked and have balance problems, steward did a brilliant job in sorting that out.

When you look at the depth of his resume its outstanding, even when you take out his big wins, he always got matched against opponents that were problems for everyone else but he always came through - ruddock, Mercer, Morrison, Galota, Tucker, Tua etc etc
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,823
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74904 on: Yesterday at 04:59:18 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:43:53 pm
Probably the last great era unfortunately

I agree.

There was some great fights in the early to mid 00s, within the featherweight and the lightweight divisions, though.

Corrales, Casamayor, Freitas, Castillo.

Boxing is absolute wank, nowadays.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,540
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74905 on: Yesterday at 07:12:11 pm »
WBC have entered Nganouu into their rankings.  ;D
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,048
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74906 on: Today at 09:01:59 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:59:18 pm
I agree.

There was some great fights in the early to mid 00s, within the featherweight and the lightweight divisions, though.

Corrales, Casamayor, Freitas, Castillo.

Boxing is absolute wank, nowadays.

I used to like Joe Calzaghe, I thought he was quite good.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,316
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74907 on: Today at 10:22:16 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:12:11 pm
WBC have entered Nganouu into their rankings.  ;D
Can't say it isn't deserved. I was dead against this fight and didn't watch it live as no other MMA fighter has been any good in these crossover fights. They were even losing to youtubers.

Francis changed my mind. He was legitimately good and I would love to see how he does against another boxer.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74908 on: Today at 10:55:41 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 04:26:54 pm
Lol why do you think he was arsehole?

Yeah those 2 mad KO losses definitely held him back in getting the recognition he deserved even though he swiftly avenged the losses being one of the few heavyweights ever to beat every man he ever faced.

Part of Lewis problem, particularly before he got with Manny Steward was that he would always have that careless spell in a fight and get rocked and have balance problems, steward did a brilliant job in sorting that out.

When you look at the depth of his resume its outstanding, even when you take out his big wins, he always got matched against opponents that were problems for everyone else but he always came through - ruddock, Mercer, Morrison, Galota, Tucker, Tua etc etc
A fit and focussed Lewis was a match for just about every HW in history.  I think his reputation suffered a bit because he could get into tough fights with opponents who shouldn't really have been on his level.  Would get a bit carefless and lazy during fights like you said, start pawing with the jab and get himself into trouble.  The flash KOs never mattered to me, it's an occupational hazard for HWs, although he has no one to blame but himself for the Rahman one.

He also suffered a bit because he beat up Frank Bruno who was a national treasure by that point, and to be fair that was one of the saddest punches in boxing.  He also got a lot of stick for scraping past Vitali and refusing the rematch, although history has put that in perspective.  We didn't know what Vitali would go on to achieve at that point.

At the end of the day he was one of 4 great HWs in that era, he beat Holyfield, beat Bowe in the amateurs and made him take out a restraining order against him, and he was kept apart from Tyson until they knew they'd finished milking their cash cow.  He also beat the best of the next generation in Vitali, and had a real solid depth to his CV like you say.  Anyone of those you mentioned would be the best name on Wilder's CV and the second best on Joshua or Fury's.  The best name on Wilder's CV wouldn't be in Lewis' top ten.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1868 1869 1870 1871 1872 [1873]   Go Up
« previous next »
 