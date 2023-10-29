Also had the likes of Oscar, Mosely, Pernell, Felix, Hopkins, in that P4P list that decade.



90's was a ridiculous era. And to only see the likes of Lennox and Holyfield barely breaking into it the shows the 90's was absolutely stacked.



Klitschko's and Fury are no where near Lennox and Holyfield.



Holyfields a funny one for me, 2 great wins over Qawi, he was arguably the greatest light heavy ever but his work at heavyweight doesnt quite stack up to his ranking imo. 2 very good wins, 1 v prime Riddick Bowe (arguably his best win) and a good win v Tyson who was even then well past his best.He has great names on his resume in Foreman and Holmes but they had both been retired a ridiculous amount of time, both in their 40s and both huge underdogs going into the fight. On the positive you can throw in 2 closish fights with Lennox Lewis.Then on the negative you look at some of the fighters he lost too Twice v prime Bowe (no shame in that) Moorer, a loss and a draw v John Ruiz, awful performance v czyz, losses (past prime) to the likes of Toney, Donald, and a couple of others but all at a younger age than Usyk is now, if Usyk lost to this type of opponent he would be slaughtered.I think time often remembers fighters very kindly, a fondness in hindsight, we tend to remember the best nights from the old times and not their bad nights. I agree with Holyfield having a high all time P4P ranking (though I think its questionable about how that weight and muscle came from nowhere) but I think his ATG heavyweight ranking is often overstated.The one who never got the credit he deserved until he retired was Lennox Lewis, that is a man who entirely cleared out an excellent era (bar Bowe) in his opponents back yard. Even right till Lewis' last fight v Vitali Klitschko, Lewis was slaughtered in America due to the controversy of the stoppage, and back home in England he was never truly loved because he fought for Canada in the Olympics and had a Canadian accent.It's only years after that Lewis started getting the acclaim he deserved, one of the deepest winning resumes ever and imo has an extremely strong case for being ranked the 2nd greatest heavyweight of all time behind Ali, Lewis certainly belongs in that discussion alongside Joe Louis, Foreman, and Marciano.Overall the 90s era across all weights was a great watch but in hindsight i think most of it was dominated by Americans that were juiced to the gills.