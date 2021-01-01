« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3867404 times)

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74880 on: Yesterday at 07:12:03 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 06:45:54 pm
What is your explanation for why Lewis was never higher than no.8(according to Ring mag annual ratings)? I suspect similar to Fury and vitali; size matters
Well the year you brought up he only won one fight (although most of us would say he won two). I rate Lewis higher than just about anyone but throughout the 90s he was one of four top heavyweights and he only fought one of the other three. He caught up with Tyson in the end but he'd already been through the Rahman debacle by that point and Tyson was 15 years past his prime.

Politics played a huge part with Lewis as well unfortunately.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74881 on: Yesterday at 07:13:15 pm »
So you get it now.  ;D

Boxing has been a dodgy, dirty sport for it's entire existence.   It's not "what you're good at, it's who you know and how much you can pay?".  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74882 on: Yesterday at 07:58:34 pm »
Two things are most clear:

1) The current Heavyweight division is appalling and worse quality than at any point in history

2) Fury will always be a scumbag bigot who I'll always despise and hope one day he gets the absolute pummeling he's well overdue
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74883 on: Yesterday at 08:09:37 pm »
Here's the crazy thing mate, this current generation is one level up than the previous one.  ;D

The era following Lewis, Tyson, Holyfield etc and the era of the Klit's bar the brothers was CRAP.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74884 on: Yesterday at 08:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:58:34 pm
Two things are most clear:

1) The current Heavyweight division is appalling and worse quality than at any point in history

2) Fury will always be a scumbag bigot who I'll always despise and hope one day he gets the absolute pummeling he's well overdue
Woah there!

Wlad literally fulfilled a mandatory title defence against a guy who had to drive a DHL truck the following Monday ;D

The truth is the heavyweight division is often a bit shit.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74885 on: Yesterday at 08:36:30 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 07:09:27 pm
The only bias I see, is anti Fury bias, rather than anti British

When Lewis is not high in the top 10, it's because he is not American, when Fury is not high in the top 10 it's because he isn't elite or something.  You won't use foreign bias to support Fury as you don't like him

fury like Floyd will likely get to almost everyone by the time he is done, but be largely hated by fight fans during his career, until he does.  Enbarassing the sport like he did yesterday will amplify the hate and double standards he is judged by in the mean time
Fury hasn't earned a high ranking, it's as simple as that. His one win of note is under a cloud of possible PED use. Apart from that he's had 5 world title fights against three opponents who fight the exact same way. All are slow, come forward plodders with no head movement, footwork and awful stamina with zero ability to counter punch and have piss poor jabs. wilder is a little different due to power and fast hands but is otherwise slow, predictable and not that good. Whyte was shot and Chisora is shot and crap. Fury will not fight both Joshua and Usyk. I doubt he fights either. He's never shown an ability to deal with mobile opponents with stamina. The dearth of talent in the division means few fighters fit the bill.

It's not bias, it's just that he's never proven he's that good. Against past fighters, he'd get schooled by Holyfield, Lewis et Al. Chris Byrd beats him, there I said it.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74886 on: Today at 12:58:37 am »
And you know why Ngannou wasn't pissed off because of this so called "robbery"...

Quote
Francis Ngannou on a potential Tyson Fury rematch: "I don't know when, but I do believe we're gonna run this back.
