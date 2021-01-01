The only bias I see, is anti Fury bias, rather than anti British



When Lewis is not high in the top 10, it's because he is not American, when Fury is not high in the top 10 it's because he isn't elite or something. You won't use foreign bias to support Fury as you don't like him



fury like Floyd will likely get to almost everyone by the time he is done, but be largely hated by fight fans during his career, until he does. Enbarassing the sport like he did yesterday will amplify the hate and double standards he is judged by in the mean time



Fury hasn't earned a high ranking, it's as simple as that. His one win of note is under a cloud of possible PED use. Apart from that he's had 5 world title fights against three opponents who fight the exact same way. All are slow, come forward plodders with no head movement, footwork and awful stamina with zero ability to counter punch and have piss poor jabs. wilder is a little different due to power and fast hands but is otherwise slow, predictable and not that good. Whyte was shot and Chisora is shot and crap. Fury will not fight both Joshua and Usyk. I doubt he fights either. He's never shown an ability to deal with mobile opponents with stamina. The dearth of talent in the division means few fighters fit the bill.It's not bias, it's just that he's never proven he's that good. Against past fighters, he'd get schooled by Holyfield, Lewis et Al. Chris Byrd beats him, there I said it.