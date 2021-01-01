What is your explanation for why Lewis was never higher than no.8(according to Ring mag annual ratings)? I suspect similar to Fury and vitali; size matters



Well the year you brought up he only won one fight (although most of us would say he won two). I rate Lewis higher than just about anyone but throughout the 90s he was one of four top heavyweights and he only fought one of the other three. He caught up with Tyson in the end but he'd already been through the Rahman debacle by that point and Tyson was 15 years past his prime.Politics played a huge part with Lewis as well unfortunately.