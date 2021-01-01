« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1867 1868 1869 1870 1871 [1872]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3864887 times)

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,213
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74840 on: Today at 12:51:19 am »
Fury just edged it for me, when you consider the 10 rounds, the pace, and the massive brown envelope handed to the judges under the table.

This was always a teaser for the Usyk fight, and no decision was going to derail that.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,213
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74841 on: Today at 12:51:39 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:47:52 am
The biggest joke though is people actually paid £22 for that!

You were captivated by it at least.
Logged

Offline Bob Harris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74842 on: Today at 12:51:54 am »
Don King is organising a fingering session in greggs doorway whilst we slowly edge towards the festive season
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,840
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74843 on: Today at 12:57:15 am »
Well maybe just me but don't think it was a robbery to be honest. Was close and massively embarrassing though. Fury is an embarrassment and I say that thinking it's a shame he didn't get the L.
Logged

Offline danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74844 on: Today at 01:04:40 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:57:15 am
Well maybe just me but don't think it was a robbery to be honest. Was close and massively embarrassing though. Fury is an embarrassment and I say that thinking it's a shame he didn't get the L.

To get a 96-93 result, having been knocked down in one round. Fury needs to win 7 rounds. I'm not sure he won two.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,369
  • Truthiness
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74845 on: Today at 01:10:56 am »
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 01:04:40 am
To get a 96-93 result, having been knocked down in one round. Fury needs to win 7 rounds. I'm not sure he won two.
Definitely not round 9, where he walked around him and slapped his hands once. So it must have been the other 8 rounds. Fair play to Tyson, he's very efficient.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,840
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74846 on: Today at 01:16:58 am »
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 01:04:40 am
To get a 96-93 result, having been knocked down in one round. Fury needs to win 7 rounds. I'm not sure he won two.
Just as an example to make myself not look crazy Guardian play by play had same score tbf and Fury landed more punches through the fight (although of course not by as anywhere near as much as he should have). Do get people giving some of rounds to Ngannou, but don't see how anyone could say nearly all those rounds weren't close tho personally
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,503
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74847 on: Today at 01:37:53 am »
https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1718393749565292769


Listen to this, Adam Caterall on Talksport gonig all in on Fury. Talks sense too. ;D
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74848 on: Today at 01:07:27 am »
Just got up and caught some highlights. Absolutely hilarious, couldnt happen to a better loud mouthed twat.

This should knock him down a peg or 2.

Looked totally complacent and unprepared.End result irrelevant.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1867 1868 1869 1870 1871 [1872]   Go Up
« previous next »
 