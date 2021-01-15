I agree but whos better in the boxing world right now?
That Ngannou is so humble despite being cheated. Outrageous
I can't believe that boxers would travel to *checks notes* Saudi Arabia and not get a straight, honest verdict. What's the world coming to?
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Fck boxingIm done - expected nothing less with the Saudis involved!
K'inel, you'd think this is the first time watching boxing for some on here. The game has been bent forever, absolutely no surprise.
He probably knew beforehand he wasn't going to get the decision.
Based on tonight? Anyone in the top 100 😁He won't beat any heavyweight that can move, fight off the back foot or can counter punch with any authority.
No way is Fury fighting Usyk on December 23rd.Fury will fake an injury and it will be fought in March/April.
Sticking to RAWK I am. Real forum, real mods, real fans, fair and unbiased opinions etc..etc..
I know, this sort of thing never happens in the US!
You'd never get a verdict like this in Las Vegas. Don King would.be spinning in his grave on a might like this.He's have to get his best henchmen to break a few bones to get a verdict like this
