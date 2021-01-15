« previous next »
1892tillforever

  Re: Boxing thread
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74800 on: Today at 12:34:49 am
Quote from: Chavvie on Today at 12:29:39 am
I agree but whos better in the boxing world right now?
Based on tonight? Anyone in the top 100 😁

He won't beat any heavyweight that can move, fight off the back foot or can counter punch with any authority.
smicer07

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74801 on: Today at 12:34:51 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:34:12 am
That Ngannou is so humble despite being cheated. Outrageous

He probably knew beforehand he wasn't going to get the decision.
damomad

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74802 on: Today at 12:34:54 am
Even Fury will be humbled after that. Hell know he was bettered. Maybe time to hang up the gloves and walk away still undefeated.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74803 on: Today at 12:35:02 am
Rematch inside Hell In A Cell then?
I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74804 on: Today at 12:35:04 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:32:39 am
I can't believe that boxers would travel to *checks notes* Saudi Arabia and not get a straight, honest verdict. What's the world coming to?
Bad decisions happen everywhere, the sport is dirty.
Wabaloolah

  Re: Boxing thread
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74805 on: Today at 12:35:13 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:34:12 am
That Ngannou is so humble despite being cheated. Outrageous
he was hardly cheated he got paid handsomely for being part of the circus. He knew before the start he wouldn't be winning
Szobosslad

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74806 on: Today at 12:35:24 am
Well done Francis, fantastic performance, robbed unsurprisingly
rawcusk8

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74807 on: Today at 12:35:35 am
Quote from: Gerry83 on Today at 12:30:54 am
Fck boxing

Im done - expected nothing less with the Saudis involved!
Yeah cos dodgy judges decisions have never been an issue for boxing it only came about when Saudis came along :lmao
chromed

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74808 on: Today at 12:35:35 am
I believe they both knew if it went the distance that Fury would get the decision no matter what happened...

Tyson didn't look concerned at the end, and Francis wasn't upset by the decision.

Boxing is just a soap opera these days lads.
Trotterwatch

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74809 on: Today at 12:35:36 am
Actually turned it off at the end as figured it'd be a straightforward points win for Francis.... What a joke Fury is and the division as a whole.
Broad Spectrum

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74810 on: Today at 12:35:49 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:32:39 am
I can't believe that boxers would travel to *checks notes* Saudi Arabia and not get a straight, honest verdict. What's the world coming to?

I know, this sort of thing never happens in the US!
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74811 on: Today at 12:35:50 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:33:42 am
K'inel, you'd think this is the first time watching boxing for some on here. The game has been bent forever, absolutely no surprise.

That 96-93 score card is utterly laughable. Completely blatant.
naYoRHa2b

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74812 on: Today at 12:35:53 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:34:51 am
He probably knew beforehand he wasn't going to get the decision.

Yeah sad. To be honest Fury gave the game away when he basically stopped throwing punches the last two rounds despite being battered
Rosario

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74813 on: Today at 12:36:05 am
So question for the more informed boxing viewers. Does Usyk beat Fury or is the size disadvantage just too big?
Chavvie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74814 on: Today at 12:36:33 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:34:49 am
Based on tonight? Anyone in the top 100 😁

He won't beat any heavyweight that can move, fight off the back foot or can counter punch with any authority.

Obviously but until tonight he was supposedly a skilled boxer. He just got beat to anyone with eyes so what now?
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74815 on: Today at 12:36:41 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:32:36 am
No way is Fury fighting Usyk on December 23rd.

Fury will fake an injury and it will be fought in March/April.
He's not fighting Usyk ever IMO. Said it since Usyk became champ. His style is poison for fatty.
Alf

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74816 on: Today at 12:37:05 am
Doesn't do the credibility of boxing any good that. Dodgy decision and an abysmal performance by Tyson Fury.
Crackerjack Sam

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74817 on: Today at 12:38:01 am
Ngannou robbed
gemofabird

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74818 on: Today at 12:38:34 am
Lennox Lewis in on the corruption
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74819 on: Today at 12:39:07 am
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 12:35:49 am
I know, this sort of thing never happens in the US!
You'd never get a verdict like this in Las Vegas. Don King would.be spinning in his grave on a might like this.

He's have to get his best henchmen to break a few bones to get a verdict like this
Gerry83

  Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74820 on: Today at 12:40:16 am
They were never letting the right decision get in the way of a fight between Fury & Usyk
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74821 on: Today at 12:40:24 am
I love how some of you fuckers are taking this seriously.  ;D

Me and a few others on here were saying this from the start it's a joke and scripted and bent.
