« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1862 1863 1864 1865 1866 [1867]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3862801 times)

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,204
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74640 on: Today at 10:54:44 pm »
So many desperate loser celebrities in one building.
Logged

Online leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 763
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74641 on: Today at 10:55:07 pm »
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,116
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74642 on: Today at 10:56:46 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:54:44 pm
So many desperate loser celebrities in one building.

Weird what money does to people probably paid to be there
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 763
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74643 on: Today at 10:58:15 pm »
Grim stuff this.
Logged

Online danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74644 on: Today at 10:58:35 pm »
Aha, so that's where the ring was - had me wondering for a minute there....
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,114
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74645 on: Today at 10:59:37 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 10:30:12 pm
An opening ceremony, fucking hell

This is painful lol ...

Sit back and be entertained fellow plebs.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,558
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74646 on: Today at 11:00:39 pm »
mods lock this thread pls. there's another one for this shiftiest
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,846
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74647 on: Today at 11:01:48 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 10:56:46 pm
Weird what money does to people probably paid to be there
Definitely paid. Why would Kanye, Eminem and Undertaker be interested in an exhibition fight
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,481
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74648 on: Today at 11:02:03 pm »
Why the fuck are you wanting this thread locked? 
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,987
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74649 on: Today at 11:02:04 pm »
"Riyadh, the new home of football..."

Yes the commentator actually said that.

Absolute death this is.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74650 on: Today at 11:04:01 pm »
So who do we all think will win or is this gonna be a scripted load of shite with Fury guaranteed the win as hes clearly the money maker for this event
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74651 on: Today at 11:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:02:04 pm
"Riyadh, the new home of football..."

Yes the commentator actually said that.

Absolute death this is.

There's a reason why I refuse to watch these sham's dressed up as sport

That takes the fucking cake that comment, fucking hell
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,116
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74652 on: Today at 11:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:02:04 pm
"Riyadh, the new home of football..."

Yes the commentator actually said that.

Absolute death this is.

It never ever will be why come out with such crap thats never going to happen
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,558
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74653 on: Today at 11:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:02:03 pm
Why the fuck are you wanting this thread locked? 

is this a proper boxing match? or more of a circus?
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,204
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74654 on: Today at 11:10:01 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:04:01 pm
So who do we all think will win or is this gonna be a scripted load of shite with Fury guaranteed the win as hes clearly the money maker for this event

Fury is guaranteed to win because he's a boxer boxing an MMA fighter making his boxing debut.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,846
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74655 on: Today at 11:10:09 pm »
Next they'll be saying Abu Dhabi is the home of fair play
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1862 1863 1864 1865 1866 [1867]   Go Up
« previous next »
 