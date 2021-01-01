None of these links work for me, just getting a load of popups.
So many desperate loser celebrities in one building.
An opening ceremony, fucking hell
Weird what money does to people probably paid to be there
"Riyadh, the new home of football..."Yes the commentator actually said that.Absolute death this is.
Why the fuck are you wanting this thread locked?
So who do we all think will win or is this gonna be a scripted load of shite with Fury guaranteed the win as hes clearly the money maker for this event
