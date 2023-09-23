A no brainer because they're both c*nts (Fury has never hidden that), considering that they're best mates with the Russians, you would think that Usyk wouldn't fight their out of principle.



Theres no boxers around who wouldnt do the same when they are gonna earn 2/3 times the money they would do otherwise.You only have to listen to our Edwardo beating the drum for the past 6 months saying Joshua v Wilder was happening because they thought the Saudi's were gonna put the money up, now the Saudi's seem to be pulling the rug from under their feet, that fight has been delayed and delayed until now they are talking about it not happening at all.It's a sad thing in all sports these days but we are finding out more than ever that money talks, and morals and principles take a back seat to it all.