Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:38:01 pm
Allegedly agreement for Usyk v Fury on December 23rd or in January.
Quote from: Lusty on September 23, 2023, 05:44:11 pm
I'll believe that one when they're stood in the ring.
What Barney said. Both Promoters confirm.

Mike Coppinger is reporting it. He's the ESPN Boxing journo.

Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk being signed: "I can't believe that it's happening but it is. Respect to Tyson for his courage."

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions have now officially confirmed that Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Heavyweight world titles is SIGNED for Saudi Arabia - reported dates Dec 23rd or January.

Whoever wins Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk winner will be boxing's first Undisputed Heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.
« Reply #74522 on: Today at 05:06:26 pm »
What do we think Canelo v Charlo tomorrow night lads? easy win for ginger right?
« Reply #74523 on: Today at 05:11:23 pm »
I'm not the biggest boxing fan (I prefer MMA), but why oh why is the biggest heavyweight fight in a generation being held over there?, I know it's money, but isn't there any prestige attached to any sport these days?
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:45:36 pm
I'm not the biggest boxing fan (I prefer MMA), but why oh why is the biggest heavyweight fight in a generation being held over there?, I know it's money, but isn't there any prestige attached to any sport these days?

Because the murderous prick is willing to spend 5% of GDP to grow it by 1%
As with everything money talks mate.

Also Wembley in January? When it's pissing it down and the infrastructure is so shite that a day of snow fucks everything up here?  ;D
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:45:36 pm
I'm not the biggest boxing fan (I prefer MMA), but why oh why is the biggest heavyweight fight in a generation being held over there?, I know it's money, but isn't there any prestige attached to any sport these days?
Boxing is probably the dirtiest sport there is. It's history is littered with shady characters, corruption, dodgy decisions and now this. A bit like football in that when it's good, it's brilliant. But when it's bad, it's downright dark.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:50:16 pm
As with everything money talks mate.

Also Wembley in January? When it's pissing it down and the infrastructure is so shite that a day of snow fucks everything up here?  ;D
You'd think he'd want to fight in Manchester or Dublin, the 3Arena in Dublin is an enormous indoor venue.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:45:36 pm
I'm not the biggest boxing fan (I prefer MMA), but why oh why is the biggest heavyweight fight in a generation being held over there?, I know it's money, but isn't there any prestige attached to any sport these days?

Because in Saudi, Fury is likely to earn £100m from this fight and Usyk maybe £50m

If the fight was at a packed Wembley without Saudi involvement,you'd probably be looking at Fury earning around £35-40m and Usyk earning around £15m, it's a no brainer for both boxers, just a pity the atmosphere in saudi will be dogshit compared to Wembley.
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 06:57:16 pm
Because in Saudi, Fury is likely to earn £100m from this fight and Usyk maybe £50m

If the fight was at a packed Wembley without Saudi involvement,you'd probably be looking at Fury earning around £35-40m and Usyk earning around £15m, it's a no brainer for both boxers, just a pity the atmosphere in saudi will be dogshit compared to Wembley.

A no brainer because they're both c*nts (Fury has never hidden that), considering that they're best mates with the Russians, you would think that Usyk wouldn't fight there out of principle.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:38:01 pm
Allegedly agreement for Usyk v Fury on December 23rd or in January.
Fatty is not getting in a proper fight two or three months after his circus act.

Sure, he would make huge money but how much is he getting for the upcoming shitshow? He'll pull out and fight another MMA guy, probably Jon Jones in a boxing match.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:15:53 pm
A no brainer because they're both c*nts (Fury has never hidden that), considering that they're best mates with the Russians, you would think that Usyk wouldn't fight their out of principle.

Theres no boxers around who wouldnt do the same when they are gonna earn 2/3 times the money they would do otherwise.

You only have to listen to our Edwardo beating the drum for the past 6 months saying Joshua v Wilder was happening because they thought the Saudi's were gonna put the money up, now the Saudi's seem to be pulling the rug from under their feet, that fight has been delayed and delayed until now they are talking about it not happening at all.

It's a sad thing in all sports these days but we are finding out more than ever that money talks, and morals and principles take a back seat to it all.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:22:43 pm
Fatty is not getting in a proper fight two or three months after his circus act.

Sure, he would make huge money but how much is he getting for the upcoming shitshow? He'll pull out and fight another MMA guy, probably Jon Jones in a boxing match.

The fight is signed to happen before the Riyadh season finishes at the end of March, so the window for this agreement spans for 5 months.

Furys purse for Ngannu is reported at 50m, Ngannu 10m.
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:28:21 pm
Theres no boxers around who wouldnt do the same when they are gonna earn 2/3 times the money they would do otherwise.

You only have to listen to our Edwardo beating the drum for the past 6 months saying Joshua v Wilder was happening because they thought the Saudi's were gonna put the money up, now the Saudi's seem to be pulling the rug from under their feet, that fight has been delayed and delayed until now they are talking about it not happening at all.

It's a sad thing in all sports these days but we are finding out more than ever that money talks, and morals and principles take a back seat to it all.
This is all true. The notion of fighting for legacy or greatness is long gone. It's all about avoiding challenges, staying unbeaten and taking massive paydays regardless of who offers it. I don't begrudge boxers making big money one little bit but of course, you have to consider the source. Plus the fact the money is so unevenly distributed, even amongst world class fighters.
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:32:31 pm
The fight is signed to happen before the Riyadh season finishes at the end of March, so the window for this agreement spans for 5 months.

Furys purse for Ngannu is reported at 50m, Ngannu 10m.
Didn't the announcement say December or January though?  :o

Anyway, Fury will get 50m or more for fighting Jon Jones in a boxing match or some other MMA guy. I won't believe this fight happens until I see it. By next March etc. it will have been nearly 2 years since Fury fought any kind of contender (because Chisora doesn't count). He is 35 and has not been particularly keen on staying in shape. Will he have the hunger to do a proper training camp?
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:28:21 pm
Theres no boxers around who wouldnt do the same when they are gonna earn 2/3 times the money they would do otherwise.

You only have to listen to our Edwardo beating the drum for the past 6 months saying Joshua v Wilder was happening because they thought the Saudi's were gonna put the money up, now the Saudi's seem to be pulling the rug from under their feet, that fight has been delayed and delayed until now they are talking about it not happening at all.

It's a sad thing in all sports these days but we are finding out more than ever that money talks, and morals and principles take a back seat to it all.

Like I said, Fury has always been a scumbag so no surprise there. Usyk on the other hand has gone way down in my estimation, you have the Ukrainian Gov trying to get people to boycott playing the Russian youth side but they'll say fuck all about this & he's one of their own.
What's crazy is this will be the first Undisputed Heavyweight fight since Lewis v Holyfield 2.  :o
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:36:38 pm
Didn't the announcement say December or January though?  :o

Anyway, Fury will get 50m or more for fighting Jon Jones in a boxing match or some other MMA guy. I won't believe this fight happens until I see it. By next March etc. it will have been nearly 2 years since Fury fought any kind of contender (because Chisora doesn't count). He is 35 and has not been particularly keen on staying in shape. Will he have the hunger to do a proper training camp?

I've watched an interview with Warren tonight mate, the exact date is not set in stone, I presume dec 23 is the earliest possible date if Fury was to take care of Ngannu in just a couple of rounds.

I know nothing about the Riyadh season but apparently this Ngannu fight is opening it and then it finishes at the end of march which the Usyk fight has to take place before it ends.

Warren says they will announce the exact fight date of the Usyk fight after the Ngannu fight finishes.
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:50:50 pm
I've watched an interview with Warren tonight mate, the exact date is not set in stone, I presume dec 23 is the earliest possible date if Fury was to take care of Ngannu in just a couple of rounds.

I know nothing about the Riyadh season but apparently this Ngannu fight is opening it and then it finishes at the end of march which the Usyk fight has to take place before it ends.

Warren says they will announce the exact fight date of the Usyk fight after the Ngannu fight finishes.
That makes sense. Fury could win in a round if he wanted to. I expect he will dance and clown around like the gargantuan bellend he is for a few rounds, though.

For the record, I don't think this fight ever happens.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:47:27 pm
What's crazy is this will be the first Undisputed Heavyweight fight since Lewis v Holyfield 2.  :o
Too much money in being a World Heavyweight Champion.  Also the Klitschkos had a monopoly on the belts for a couple of decades and wouldn't fight each other.

Joshua v Wilder was the only real chance that ever had of happening until now.
Aye, partially you are correct mate. But we had the likes of Peter, Sanders, Valev, Haye,  Briggs, Chagev, Stiverne etc in that era. The Klits were champions at the same time for a short period in that two decades.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:25:56 pm
Aye, partially you are correct mate. But we had the likes of Peter, Sanders, Valev, Haye,  Briggs, Chagev, Stiverne etc in that era. The Klits were champions at the same time for a short period in that two decades.
They also did brother revenge tag team with the WBO title; Vitali lost it via injury to Chris Byrd in April 2000, Wlad beat Byrd on points in October 2000. Wlad lost it to Corrie Sanders in March 2003, Vitali stopped Sanders in April 2004  :D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:11:23 pm
https://twitter.com/Tyson_Fury/status/1707781320036720929



Shows how much of a farce the Ngannou fight is if another fight has been signed before the outcome. Not that it matters like but may as well just fuck that exhibition off if you're looking this much past it.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:06:26 pm
What do we think Canelo v Charlo tomorrow night lads? easy win for ginger right?

Normally yeah.

Just wondering if Canelo has maybe passed his peak...

Bivol bullied him (granted at a higher weight) but he's had a lot of fights, maybe he's on the down slope...
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:21:28 am
Apparently Nigel Benn KO'd a lad on Connor's team.  ;D

Any news links for this? remember reading it here but all I can find is an argument with the security at ringside last weekend. Just been telling it to me mate with absolute certainty but can't find anything to back it up. Life lesson about taking things at face value I suppose  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:06:26 pm
What do we think Canelo v Charlo tomorrow night lads? easy win for ginger right?

Think I woulda rather seen the Jermall fight, which was initially touted, feel it would be a lot more competitive. Though I guess the narrative here sets that up anyway
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 10:00:49 pm
Any news links for this? remember reading it here but all I can find is an argument with the security at ringside last weekend. Just been telling it to me mate with absolute certainty but can't find anything to back it up. Life lesson about taking things at face value I suppose  ;D

This is the nature of Chinese whispers mate. Apparently the KO happened in the back after this altercation.  ;D
