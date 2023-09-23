Allegedly agreement for Usyk v Fury on December 23rd or in January.
I'll believe that one when they're stood in the ring.
Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk being signed: "I can't believe that it's happening but it is. Respect to Tyson for his courage."
Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions have now officially confirmed that Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Heavyweight world titles is SIGNED for Saudi Arabia - reported dates Dec 23rd or January.
I'm not the biggest boxing fan (I prefer MMA), but why oh why is the biggest heavyweight fight in a generation being held over there?, I know it's money, but isn't there any prestige attached to any sport these days?
As with everything money talks mate. Also Wembley in January? When it's pissing it down and the infrastructure is so shite that a day of snow fucks everything up here?
Because in Saudi, Fury is likely to earn £100m from this fight and Usyk maybe £50mIf the fight was at a packed Wembley without Saudi involvement,you'd probably be looking at Fury earning around £35-40m and Usyk earning around £15m, it's a no brainer for both boxers, just a pity the atmosphere in saudi will be dogshit compared to Wembley.
A no brainer because they're both c*nts (Fury has never hidden that), considering that they're best mates with the Russians, you would think that Usyk wouldn't fight their out of principle.
Fatty is not getting in a proper fight two or three months after his circus act. Sure, he would make huge money but how much is he getting for the upcoming shitshow? He'll pull out and fight another MMA guy, probably Jon Jones in a boxing match.
Theres no boxers around who wouldnt do the same when they are gonna earn 2/3 times the money they would do otherwise. You only have to listen to our Edwardo beating the drum for the past 6 months saying Joshua v Wilder was happening because they thought the Saudi's were gonna put the money up, now the Saudi's seem to be pulling the rug from under their feet, that fight has been delayed and delayed until now they are talking about it not happening at all.It's a sad thing in all sports these days but we are finding out more than ever that money talks, and morals and principles take a back seat to it all.
The fight is signed to happen before the Riyadh season finishes at the end of March, so the window for this agreement spans for 5 months.Furys purse for Ngannu is reported at 50m, Ngannu 10m.
Didn't the announcement say December or January though? Anyway, Fury will get 50m or more for fighting Jon Jones in a boxing match or some other MMA guy. I won't believe this fight happens until I see it. By next March etc. it will have been nearly 2 years since Fury fought any kind of contender (because Chisora doesn't count). He is 35 and has not been particularly keen on staying in shape. Will he have the hunger to do a proper training camp?
I've watched an interview with Warren tonight mate, the exact date is not set in stone, I presume dec 23 is the earliest possible date if Fury was to take care of Ngannu in just a couple of rounds.I know nothing about the Riyadh season but apparently this Ngannu fight is opening it and then it finishes at the end of march which the Usyk fight has to take place before it ends.Warren says they will announce the exact fight date of the Usyk fight after the Ngannu fight finishes.
What's crazy is this will be the first Undisputed Heavyweight fight since Lewis v Holyfield 2.
Aye, partially you are correct mate. But we had the likes of Peter, Sanders, Valev, Haye, Briggs, Chagev, Stiverne etc in that era. The Klits were champions at the same time for a short period in that two decades.
https://twitter.com/Tyson_Fury/status/1707781320036720929
What do we think Canelo v Charlo tomorrow night lads? easy win for ginger right?
Apparently Nigel Benn KO'd a lad on Connor's team.
What do we think Canelo v Charlo tomorrow night lads? easy win for ginger right?
Any news links for this? remember reading it here but all I can find is an argument with the security at ringside last weekend. Just been telling it to me mate with absolute certainty but can't find anything to back it up. Life lesson about taking things at face value I suppose
