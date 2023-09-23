I'm not the biggest boxing fan (I prefer MMA), but why oh why is the biggest heavyweight fight in a generation being held over there?, I know it's money, but isn't there any prestige attached to any sport these days?



Because in Saudi, Fury is likely to earn £100m from this fight and Usyk maybe £50mIf the fight was at a packed Wembley without Saudi involvement,you'd probably be looking at Fury earning around £35-40m and Usyk earning around £15m, it's a no brainer for both boxers, just a pity the atmosphere in saudi will be dogshit compared to Wembley.