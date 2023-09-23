« previous next »
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74520 on: Today at 04:45:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:38:01 pm
Allegedly agreement for Usyk v Fury on December 23rd or in January.
Quote from: Lusty on September 23, 2023, 05:44:11 pm
I'll believe that one when they're stood in the ring.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74521 on: Today at 04:57:34 pm
What Barney said. Both Promoters confirm.

Mike Coppinger is reporting it. He's the ESPN Boxing journo.

Quote
Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk being signed: "I can't believe that it's happening but it is. Respect to Tyson for his courage."

Quote
Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions have now officially confirmed that Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Heavyweight world titles is SIGNED for Saudi Arabia - reported dates Dec 23rd or January.

Whoever wins Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk winner will be boxing's first Undisputed Heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74522 on: Today at 05:06:26 pm
What do we think Canelo v Charlo tomorrow night lads? easy win for ginger right?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74523 on: Today at 05:11:23 pm
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74524 on: Today at 05:45:36 pm
I'm not the biggest boxing fan (I prefer MMA), but why oh why is the biggest heavyweight fight in a generation being held over there?, I know it's money, but isn't there any prestige attached to any sport these days?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74525 on: Today at 05:48:39 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:45:36 pm
I'm not the biggest boxing fan (I prefer MMA), but why oh why is the biggest heavyweight fight in a generation being held over there?, I know it's money, but isn't there any prestige attached to any sport these days?

Because the murderous prick is willing to spend 5% of GDP to grow it by 1%
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74526 on: Today at 05:50:16 pm
As with everything money talks mate.

Also Wembley in January? When it's pissing it down and the infrastructure is so shite that a day of snow fucks everything up here?  ;D
I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74527 on: Today at 05:54:07 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:45:36 pm
I'm not the biggest boxing fan (I prefer MMA), but why oh why is the biggest heavyweight fight in a generation being held over there?, I know it's money, but isn't there any prestige attached to any sport these days?
Boxing is probably the dirtiest sport there is. It's history is littered with shady characters, corruption, dodgy decisions and now this. A bit like football in that when it's good, it's brilliant. But when it's bad, it's downright dark.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74528 on: Today at 06:03:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:50:16 pm
As with everything money talks mate.

Also Wembley in January? When it's pissing it down and the infrastructure is so shite that a day of snow fucks everything up here?  ;D
You'd think he'd want to fight in Manchester or Dublin, the 3Arena in Dublin is an enormous indoor venue.
William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #74529 on: Today at 06:57:16 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:45:36 pm
I'm not the biggest boxing fan (I prefer MMA), but why oh why is the biggest heavyweight fight in a generation being held over there?, I know it's money, but isn't there any prestige attached to any sport these days?

Because in Saudi, Fury is likely to earn £100m from this fight and Usyk maybe £50m

If the fight was at a packed Wembley without Saudi involvement,you'd probably be looking at Fury earning around £35-40m and Usyk earning around £15m, it's a no brainer for both boxers, just a pity the atmosphere in saudi will be dogshit compared to Wembley.
