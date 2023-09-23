Allegedly agreement for Usyk v Fury on December 23rd or in January.
I'll believe that one when they're stood in the ring.
Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk being signed: "I can't believe that it's happening but it is. Respect to Tyson for his courage."
Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions have now officially confirmed that Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Heavyweight world titles is SIGNED for Saudi Arabia - reported dates Dec 23rd or January.
I'm not the biggest boxing fan (I prefer MMA), but why oh why is the biggest heavyweight fight in a generation being held over there?, I know it's money, but isn't there any prestige attached to any sport these days?
As with everything money talks mate. Also Wembley in January? When it's pissing it down and the infrastructure is so shite that a day of snow fucks everything up here?
