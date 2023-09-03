You could see from literally the 2nd round there was something wrong with Smith's footing, he was at a huge disadvantage from that point on. For me, Smith was left with 2 choices, either quit or take his medicine and he chose to take his medicine for the paying public and in the vein hope he could land a lucky punch.



I also think Smith chose not to play on it too much after the fight as well, lose with a little bit of class and dignity as if to score a moral point over all the excuses Eubank used after his defeat in the 1st fight.



As for Eubank, I think theres been massive over-praise from all corners after this fight, Smith was a sitting duck in there, just about any fit world class middleweight deals with Eubank imo