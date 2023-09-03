« previous next »
A-Bomb

Re: Boxing thread
September 3, 2023, 08:23:51 am
Quote from: Tonyh8su on September  3, 2023, 08:17:58 am
Well that was a shite night. Our mate got sparked in the first minute of the first round and then the crowd was killing each other during the main event, I walked out during the 9th to avoid being battered by scallys.

Cant wait to get back to Liverpool today for the game.

Thats shite to hear lad, was it really that bad in the audience?
TomDcs

Re: Boxing thread
September 3, 2023, 08:35:28 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on September  3, 2023, 01:22:44 am
Like it, lump it or hate him - he was world class tonight mate.

Not a chance!
Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
September 3, 2023, 08:37:16 am
Highlights from the fight:

William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
September 3, 2023, 09:35:52 am
You could see from literally the 2nd round there was something wrong with Smith's footing, he was at a huge disadvantage from that point on.  For me, Smith was left with 2 choices, either quit or take his medicine and he chose to take his medicine for the paying public and in the vein hope he could land a lucky punch.

I also think Smith chose not to play on it too much after the fight as well, lose with a little bit of class and dignity as if to score a moral point over all the excuses Eubank used after his defeat in the 1st fight.

As for Eubank, I think theres been massive over-praise from all corners after this fight, Smith was a sitting duck in there, just about any fit world class middleweight deals with Eubank imo
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
September 3, 2023, 10:43:07 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on September  3, 2023, 07:45:03 am
1892 you know as well as I do that money makes the world go round in boxing. He could get that Janibek fight tomorrow no bother for example. Whether he wins it or not is a different matter
Sadly you're correct CB. Name recognition carries weight and cash.

Janibek would absolutely flatten him though.
Lad

Re: Boxing thread
September 3, 2023, 11:02:40 am
That's what you get for wearing blue shorts.
I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
September 4, 2023, 11:29:44 am
Eubank better start looking for a new trainer


Quote
Metro
@MetroUK
Brian BoMac McIntyre, the trainer of boxer Chris Eubank Jr, has been arrested by armed police at Manchester airport after security found a loaded gun in his suitcase.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
September 4, 2023, 12:25:34 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on September  3, 2023, 08:17:58 am
Well that was a shite night. Our mate got sparked in the first minute of the first round and then the crowd was killing each other during the main event, I walked out during the 9th to avoid being battered by scallys.

Cant wait to get back to Liverpool today for the game.

Noticed that at the time. Seemed everyone in the crowd started focusing on one area of the arena rather than what was happening in the ring.
jimbo196843

Re: Boxing thread
September 4, 2023, 04:39:53 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on September  4, 2023, 11:29:44 am
Eubank better start looking for a new trainer
Just seen that, hes been remanded in custody until next month too 🤣🤣
I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
September 4, 2023, 06:27:23 pm
Quote from: jimbo196843 on September  4, 2023, 04:39:53 pm
Just seen that, hes been remanded in custody until next month too 🤣🤣
He's fucked. Will have a huge impact on Crawford as well.
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
September 4, 2023, 09:33:04 pm
Eubank beat what was put in front of hin and didn't put a foot wrong on Saturday night, was gutted for Beefy. Smith was a bit flat in the first fight with Liam Williams and wasn't sharp against Canelo due to the cut in sparring with Brook, but it was the worst display I've seen from him.
Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
September 4, 2023, 09:48:50 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on September  4, 2023, 11:29:44 am
Eubank better start looking for a new trainer

That was clever of him.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Boxing thread
September 4, 2023, 10:13:18 pm
Quote from: jimbo196843 on September  4, 2023, 04:39:53 pm
Just seen that, hes been remanded in custody until next month too 🤣🤣

And a minimum of 7yrs after that + whatever sentence you get for trying smuggle it into the hold of a plane  ;D
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:20:34 am
Quote
Shakur Stevenson vs Frank Martin for the vacant WBC Lightweight world title has target dates of Nov 16th in Las Vegas or Dec 9th in New York after deal was agreed today. [@MikeCoppinger]
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:22:10 am
Mayweather getting into arguments with Leonard and Hearns on Instagram.  ;D

