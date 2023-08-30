« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3805691 times)

Offline 1892tillforever

  "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,596
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74160 on: August 30, 2023, 11:00:07 am »
Quote from: Machae on August 27, 2023, 10:24:37 am
It's telling that nearly 99% of ex pros saying it was a legitimate shot, looked it and ill trust their judgement.

Additionally, aren't the rules 'below the belt isn't allowed', and clearly upon replays, it wasnt
Barry Jones and Bellew both say it wasn't a legitimate shot. Here's an article relating to what Jones said https://proboxtv.com/news/i-was-three-feet-away-from-the-action-%E2%80%93-barry-jones-reviews-usyk-dubois-controversy/en it highlights things a lot of people don't seem to be aware of.

It is great news for Warren and Dubois as they get to milk sympathy, and it is a convenient distraction from the fact that Dubois quit in a world title fight.
Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,173
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74161 on: August 30, 2023, 11:24:31 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on August 30, 2023, 11:00:07 am
Barry Jones and Bellew both say it wasn't a legitimate shot. Here's an article relating to what Jones said https://proboxtv.com/news/i-was-three-feet-away-from-the-action-%E2%80%93-barry-jones-reviews-usyk-dubois-controversy/en it highlights things a lot of people don't seem to be aware of.

It is great news for Warren and Dubois as they get to milk sympathy, and it is a convenient distraction from the fact that Dubois quit in a world title fight.

Nice to see a grown-up take. I'm a casual and i knew it was low.
Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74162 on: August 30, 2023, 01:36:21 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on August 30, 2023, 11:00:07 am
Barry Jones and Bellew both say it wasn't a legitimate shot. Here's an article relating to what Jones said https://proboxtv.com/news/i-was-three-feet-away-from-the-action-%E2%80%93-barry-jones-reviews-usyk-dubois-controversy/en it highlights things a lot of people don't seem to be aware of.

It is great news for Warren and Dubois as they get to milk sympathy, and it is a convenient distraction from the fact that Dubois quit in a world title fight.
Liam Smith called it low as well.  Personally I think it's borderline and all depends on what the referees instructions were to both fighters in the dressing room, which none of us know.  It's certainly not where you'd be aiming an uppercut to the body, he would have been intending to hit him a lot higher around the solar plexus if he wanted to knock him out.

The other thing we don't know is what Usyk would have done if the referee started counting instead of telling Usyk to stay on the deck.  Even if it wasn't low, there's every chance he would have got up, clung on for a couple of minutes and carried on boxing Dubois' head off from the following round.  It's not like Dubois really went in for the kill when he got up, Usyk probably won the round.
Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,099
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74163 on: August 30, 2023, 01:42:46 pm »
Quote from: BER on August 30, 2023, 11:24:31 am
Nice to see a grown-up take. I'm a casual and i knew it was low.

I'm casual too and thought it wasn't.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,793
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74164 on: August 30, 2023, 02:13:21 pm »
Quote from: BER on August 30, 2023, 11:24:31 am
Nice to see a grown-up take. I'm a casual and i knew it was low.

Most fighters said it  wasn't a low blow though. You're just happy some no marks agreed with you.  ;D
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,793
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74165 on: August 30, 2023, 10:23:29 pm »
Smith v Eubank Jr 2 this weekend lads. What we thinking here? I fancy Jr to throw this kitchen sink this time.
Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,596
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74166 on: August 30, 2023, 11:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 30, 2023, 10:23:29 pm
Smith v Eubank Jr 2 this weekend lads. What we thinking here? I fancy Jr to throw this kitchen sink this time.
It's incredibly rare for a fighter that was well beaten in a fight to win a rematch (outside of the heavyweight division where one punch often changes everything). I felt Eubank going back down to 160 at his age and stage of his career was risky for the first fight, let alone a second one. He has never had a big punch so he's unlikely to win it like that. Then again, Smith isn't a spring chicken and it could be his turn to suddenly lose his punch resistance.

I don't think Eubank will throw the sink Samie, it's not how he fights. He can start fast but tends to attack in spells rather than sustaining long-lasting pressure, plus of course the posing, always with the posing. His punch resistance is certainly on the wane, and in the back of his mind, the speed with which he fell apart will linger. I think he will be busier than usual yes, but try to be faster at getting out of reach and try to box his way to a decision.

FWIW, I think Smith gets to him second half of the fight. It's an interesting one, but yet again, PPV worthy it ain't  :butt

Watched the end of the first fight again; the ref that night needs sacking. Disgraceful to let Eubank fight on; he didn't know where he was! Then Eubank squares up to Smith like a drunk outside a nightclub after being stopped :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,793
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74167 on: August 31, 2023, 12:43:18 am »
Fair points mate, I just think we're in the last chance saloon with Jr and if he loses this one he's done at the top-ish level. He will be back to fighting Latvian electricians at York Hall mate.
Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,354
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74168 on: August 31, 2023, 04:54:19 am »
I thought it was an elbow that did the major damage to Jr last time and we'll see something different in the rematch.
Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,163
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74169 on: August 31, 2023, 06:11:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on August 31, 2023, 12:43:18 am
Fair points mate, I just think we're in the last chance saloon with Jr and if he loses this one he's done at the top-ish level. He will be back to fighting Latvian electricians at York Hall mate.

From name alone, I think the Benn payday will always be there for him to retire on.
Offline georgiejones

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74170 on: August 31, 2023, 03:10:35 pm »
If its below the naval its a low blow, shot was clearly below the naval so its a correct call, ex sportsman and celebrity, and journalists have got an agenda to peddle so they say what will give them the most clicks
Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74171 on: August 31, 2023, 08:33:44 pm »
Quote from: carling on August 31, 2023, 04:54:19 am
I thought it was an elbow that did the major damage to Jr last time and we'll see something different in the rematch.

The other elbow perhaps?
Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,000
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74172 on: August 31, 2023, 09:23:55 pm »
Hatton documentary just dropped on Sky. About to watch it
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74173 on: Yesterday at 10:13:16 am »
Quote from: carling on August 31, 2023, 04:54:19 am
I thought it was an elbow that did the major damage to Jr last time and we'll see something different in the rematch.
He was still getting walked down and losing every round apart from one, where he landed about 3 shots and everyone lost their mind.  He was getting knocked out either way.  He would do well not to try and box off the back foot in the rematch because he basically doesn't have the skills to do that.
Quote from: Samie on August 31, 2023, 12:43:18 am
Fair points mate, I just think we're in the last chance saloon with Jr and if he loses this one he's done at the top-ish level. He will be back to fighting Latvian electricians at York Hall mate.
Jr's ability to get big pay days is all based on his name and not what he has actually achieved in the sport (which is fuck all), so I don't think it really matters what happens.  He'll still shit talk his way into big domestic fights even if he loses again.  Or he could play the ratings game and look to pick up a loose belt if Canelo or Beterviev move on and they get scattered.
Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74174 on: Yesterday at 11:13:35 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on August 31, 2023, 09:23:55 pm
Hatton documentary just dropped on Sky. About to watch it

Watched it last night, surprised his arl fella agreed to it as he doesn't come out of it well
Thought it was wasn't bad obviously incredibly sad what happened to Ricky as he seems such a genuine bloke but it's also sad for boxing in general as back then fights like Hatton's were massive occasions and you genuinely looked forward to them. Now we have Sky trying to big up and charging people for the likes of Benn v Smith or Joshua with his bum of the month   
Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,032
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74175 on: Yesterday at 11:21:27 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 11:13:35 am
Watched it last night, surprised his arl fella agreed to it as he doesn't come out of it well
Thought it was wasn't bad obviously incredibly sad what happened to Ricky as he seems such a genuine bloke but it's also sad for boxing in general as back then fights like Hatton's were massive occasions and you genuinely looked forward to them. Now we have Sky trying to big up and charging people for the likes of Benn v Smith or Joshua with his bum of the month   

This is what I miss about boxing now, especially British boxing. I remember the build up to Hatton fighting Mayweather and Pacquiao and people talking about it for weeks beforehand. Discussions about where to go and watch it, the excitement in the days beforehand was like the build up to a CL final. Now a lot of it is just boring and you're being charged to watch fights that would have been nothing more than an undercard back then. PPV used to be for the very, very biggest of fights. Now it feels like it's once a week
Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,596
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74176 on: Yesterday at 02:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:13:16 am
He was still getting walked down and losing every round apart from one, where he landed about 3 shots and everyone lost their mind.  He was getting knocked out either way.  He would do well not to try and box off the back foot in the rematch because he basically doesn't have the skills to do that.Jr's ability to get big pay days is all based on his name and not what he has actually achieved in the sport (which is fuck all), so I don't think it really matters what happens.  He'll still shit talk his way into big domestic fights even if he loses again.  Or he could play the ratings game and look to pick up a loose belt if Canelo or Beterviev move on and they get scattered.
From what I remember he threw a ton of uppercuts which Smith avoided fairly easily for the most part. Smith kept his guard high, let Eubank throw while walking him down, and waited for the opening. Eubank needs to throw more body shots if Smith keeps his elbows high, and throw fewer uppercuts!
Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74177 on: Yesterday at 03:20:28 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 02:00:42 pm
From what I remember he threw a ton of uppercuts which Smith avoided fairly easily for the most part. Smith kept his guard high, let Eubank throw while walking him down, and waited for the opening. Eubank needs to throw more body shots if Smith keeps his elbows high, and throw fewer uppercuts!
Yeah I seem to remember him throwing a load of eye catching combinations that didn't actually hit anything.  Which is a metaphor for his entire career I suppose.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,793
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74178 on: Yesterday at 03:36:32 pm »
Weigh-in results:

Liam Smith - 160lbs

Chris Eubank Jr - 159.3lbs


Jr cutting down so much ain't healthy. Eubank Sr going ballistic.
Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,596
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74179 on: Yesterday at 04:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:36:32 pm
Weigh-in results:

Liam Smith - 160lbs

Chris Eubank Jr - 159.3lbs


Jr cutting down so much ain't healthy. Eubank Sr going ballistic.
If Smith catches him clean, he'll go again.
Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,689
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74180 on: Yesterday at 08:51:44 pm »
Eubank just isn't very good. Even if he knocks Smith out in the first round, I won't be convince that he's any more than European level.
Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,914
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74181 on: Today at 12:45:23 am »
Smith looked absolutely dreadful after the weigh in, I know a lot of fighters often do but I thought he looked particularly bad. Don't think it'll matter, Eubank knows Smith can hurt him and he's got it all to prove.
Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,736
  • YNWA
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74182 on: Today at 12:48:53 am »
Anyone going tomorrow night (/tonight)?
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,793
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74183 on: Today at 01:48:03 am »
Are you going mate? What was the price?  :D
Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,066
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #74184 on: Today at 03:05:41 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on August 30, 2023, 11:00:07 am
Barry Jones and Bellew both say it wasn't a legitimate shot. Here's an article relating to what Jones said https://proboxtv.com/news/i-was-three-feet-away-from-the-action-%E2%80%93-barry-jones-reviews-usyk-dubois-controversy/en it highlights things a lot of people don't seem to be aware of.

It is great news for Warren and Dubois as they get to milk sympathy, and it is a convenient distraction from the fact that Dubois quit in a world title fight.

You will always get some who disagree, majority of boxers, pundits said it wasn't.
