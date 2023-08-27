Smith v Eubank Jr 2 this weekend lads. What we thinking here? I fancy Jr to throw this kitchen sink this time.



It's incredibly rare for a fighter that was well beaten in a fight to win a rematch (outside of the heavyweight division where one punch often changes everything). I felt Eubank going back down to 160 at his age and stage of his career was risky for the first fight, let alone a second one. He has never had a big punch so he's unlikely to win it like that. Then again, Smith isn't a spring chicken and it could be his turn to suddenly lose his punch resistance.I don't think Eubank will throw the sink Samie, it's not how he fights. He can start fast but tends to attack in spells rather than sustaining long-lasting pressure, plus of course the posing, always with the posing. His punch resistance is certainly on the wane, and in the back of his mind, the speed with which he fell apart will linger. I think he will be busier than usual yes, but try to be faster at getting out of reach and try to box his way to a decision.FWIW, I think Smith gets to him second half of the fight. It's an interesting one, but yet again, PPV worthy it ain'tWatched the end of the first fight again; the ref that night needs sacking. Disgraceful to let Eubank fight on; he didn't know where he was! Then Eubank squares up to Smith like a drunk outside a nightclub after being stopped