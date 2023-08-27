« previous next »
1892tillforever

Reply #74160 on: Yesterday at 11:00:07 am
Quote from: Machae on August 27, 2023, 10:24:37 am
It's telling that nearly 99% of ex pros saying it was a legitimate shot, looked it and ill trust their judgement.

Additionally, aren't the rules 'below the belt isn't allowed', and clearly upon replays, it wasnt
Barry Jones and Bellew both say it wasn't a legitimate shot. Here's an article relating to what Jones said https://proboxtv.com/news/i-was-three-feet-away-from-the-action-%E2%80%93-barry-jones-reviews-usyk-dubois-controversy/en it highlights things a lot of people don't seem to be aware of.

It is great news for Warren and Dubois as they get to milk sympathy, and it is a convenient distraction from the fact that Dubois quit in a world title fight.
BER

Reply #74161 on: Yesterday at 11:24:31 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:00:07 am
Barry Jones and Bellew both say it wasn't a legitimate shot. Here's an article relating to what Jones said https://proboxtv.com/news/i-was-three-feet-away-from-the-action-%E2%80%93-barry-jones-reviews-usyk-dubois-controversy/en it highlights things a lot of people don't seem to be aware of.

It is great news for Warren and Dubois as they get to milk sympathy, and it is a convenient distraction from the fact that Dubois quit in a world title fight.

Nice to see a grown-up take. I'm a casual and i knew it was low.
Lusty

Reply #74162 on: Yesterday at 01:36:21 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:00:07 am
Barry Jones and Bellew both say it wasn't a legitimate shot. Here's an article relating to what Jones said https://proboxtv.com/news/i-was-three-feet-away-from-the-action-%E2%80%93-barry-jones-reviews-usyk-dubois-controversy/en it highlights things a lot of people don't seem to be aware of.

It is great news for Warren and Dubois as they get to milk sympathy, and it is a convenient distraction from the fact that Dubois quit in a world title fight.
Liam Smith called it low as well.  Personally I think it's borderline and all depends on what the referees instructions were to both fighters in the dressing room, which none of us know.  It's certainly not where you'd be aiming an uppercut to the body, he would have been intending to hit him a lot higher around the solar plexus if he wanted to knock him out.

The other thing we don't know is what Usyk would have done if the referee started counting instead of telling Usyk to stay on the deck.  Even if it wasn't low, there's every chance he would have got up, clung on for a couple of minutes and carried on boxing Dubois' head off from the following round.  It's not like Dubois really went in for the kill when he got up, Usyk probably won the round.
stewil007

Reply #74163 on: Yesterday at 01:42:46 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:24:31 am
Nice to see a grown-up take. I'm a casual and i knew it was low.

I'm casual too and thought it wasn't.

Samie

Reply #74164 on: Yesterday at 02:13:21 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:24:31 am
Nice to see a grown-up take. I'm a casual and i knew it was low.

Most fighters said it  wasn't a low blow though. You're just happy some no marks agreed with you.  ;D
Samie

Reply #74165 on: Yesterday at 10:23:29 pm
Smith v Eubank Jr 2 this weekend lads. What we thinking here? I fancy Jr to throw this kitchen sink this time.
1892tillforever

Reply #74166 on: Yesterday at 11:02:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:23:29 pm
Smith v Eubank Jr 2 this weekend lads. What we thinking here? I fancy Jr to throw this kitchen sink this time.
It's incredibly rare for a fighter that was well beaten in a fight to win a rematch (outside of the heavyweight division where one punch often changes everything). I felt Eubank going back down to 160 at his age and stage of his career was risky for the first fight, let alone a second one. He has never had a big punch so he's unlikely to win it like that. Then again, Smith isn't a spring chicken and it could be his turn to suddenly lose his punch resistance.

I don't think Eubank will throw the sink Samie, it's not how he fights. He can start fast but tends to attack in spells rather than sustaining long-lasting pressure, plus of course the posing, always with the posing. His punch resistance is certainly on the wane, and in the back of his mind, the speed with which he fell apart will linger. I think he will be busier than usual yes, but try to be faster at getting out of reach and try to box his way to a decision.

FWIW, I think Smith gets to him second half of the fight. It's an interesting one, but yet again, PPV worthy it ain't  :butt

Watched the end of the first fight again; the ref that night needs sacking. Disgraceful to let Eubank fight on; he didn't know where he was! Then Eubank squares up to Smith like a drunk outside a nightclub after being stopped :lmao :lmao :lmao
Samie

Reply #74167 on: Today at 12:43:18 am
Fair points mate, I just think we're in the last chance saloon with Jr and if he loses this one he's done at the top-ish level. He will be back to fighting Latvian electricians at York Hall mate.
carling

Reply #74168 on: Today at 04:54:19 am
I thought it was an elbow that did the major damage to Jr last time and we'll see something different in the rematch.
