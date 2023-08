At the end of the day it's the referee's call. Ideally if he thinks the shorts are too high or too low and the belt line is out of bounds, he should be telling the fighters that at the start. I don't think he did but his talk wasn't in English so who knows.



If Dubois is right though and he landed a knock out blow, he has to suck it up and find another one if he wants to be world champion. He had 4 rounds left to find one when he quit, he's got no one but himself to blame.