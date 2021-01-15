« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3785934 times)

That response to the crowd  ;D

Fucking Bellew as well. "I told you he was capable of this." Yeah no shit.
Shite.
Well I got my money, it;s fine.  ;D
All due respect to Helenius but fucking hell, this is a bit over the top isn't it?
What the fuck is this after fight tosh? You beat a bum.
AJ mate you KO'd a bum. Celebrating with the crowd like you became World Champion again.
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm
All due respect to Helenius but fucking hell, this is a bit over the top isn't it?
yeah it's nuts, celebrated like he knocked out peak Tyson
Good KO though, I got to admit.
I think he's done at the top level. Hope he doesn't take the Fury fight because he'll get outboxed, and Wilder might catch him with a bomb.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:51:00 pm
Good KO though, I got to admit.

To be fair, the Finnish bloke was basically asking to be knocked out at that point.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 11:51:09 pm
I think he's done at the top level. Hope he doesn't take the Fury fight because he'll get outboxed, and Wilder might catch him with a bomb.
he won't quit, I doubt Hearn let's him anyway even if he wanted to
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:46:48 pm
His CV is better than Fury's if you take out the Wilder trilogy.

Can't argue with that
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:46:48 pm
His CV is better than Fury's if you take out the Wilder trilogy.
It is better including the Wilder trilogy to be honest.
Any idea how much Helenius will get paid for that? Hope it is a nice chunk for his retirement fund.
 Wilder vs Joshua would be interesting. Basically a case of who hits the bomb punch first.
Nice knockout but that celebration was cringeworthy.
Quote from: danuttah on Yesterday at 11:52:50 pm
Wilder vs Joshua would be interesting. Basically a case of who hits the bomb punch first.
Since Joshua refuses to throw punches for four rounds these days, his chances diminish. I always maintained he would catch Wilder first because he's a better boxer, but now, I think windmill lands a haymaker sometime around round 4 or 5.
Quote from: danuttah on Yesterday at 11:52:50 pm
Wilder vs Joshua would be interesting. Basically a case of who hits the bomb punch first.
I'd fear for Joshua in that fight
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:52:34 pm
Any idea how much Helenius will get paid for that? Hope it is a nice chunk for his retirement fund.

About a million mate I've heard.  ;D
Lumping on Wilder to end it early
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:54:33 pm
About a million mate I've heard.  ;D

Good on him :D
Think AJ has just lost so much of his confidence and swagger after a few defeats. Over two years since he ended a fight with a KO after being used to doing that most of his career.

Not exactly a stellar opponent but the fact hes bombed someone out with a single punch will boost the confidence. Wilder fight would be fun.
Great knockout from AJ, he looked tentative at times. However given Joshua's previous encounters with replacements, a job well done.
Saudi Arabia FFS
Why is this tit in the ring? He is a mascot at this point, not a fighter.
Wilder v AJ being lined up for Saudi in January then.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:58:32 pm
Why is this tit in the ring? He is a mascot at this point, not a fighter.

Coked up and pissed.
Wilder does him inside 3 rounds
That performance hardly screams confidence, think Wilder will land a bomb and put his lights out, hope Im wrong but hes a shadow of his former self.
Bellew must be getting a bung from the Joshua camp, his tongue is so far up his arse, he's almost cleaning his teeth
State of McGregor there, now calling out KSI who he wouldn't even acknowledge before. Seems like Khabib really messed him up
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 12:13:10 am
State of McGregor there, now calling out KSI who he wouldn't even acknowledge before. Seems like Khabib really messed him up
He was destined for this path of self-destruction long before the Khabib fight.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 12:13:10 am
State of McGregor there, now calling out KSI who he wouldn't even acknowledge before. Seems like Khabib really messed him up

The coked up rapist should be behind bars, not in a boxing ring.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:56:03 pm
Lumping on Wilder to end it early
It makes sense, but you have to remember that Wilder has beaten no one of any note barring old man Ortiz. Until he beats someone better, I'll continue to call him shite.
The Wilder-AJ fight wont be one for the purists. One of them cant box and is reliant on one big punch and the other looks like hes scared of getting hit and throwing big punches.

Quote
Eddie Hearn has declared that they will look to finalise Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder in the next few days. January in Saudi Arabia known to be the target.
