All due respect to Helenius but fucking hell, this is a bit over the top isn't it?
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Good KO though, I got to admit.
I think he's done at the top level. Hope he doesn't take the Fury fight because he'll get outboxed, and Wilder might catch him with a bomb.
His CV is better than Fury's if you take out the Wilder trilogy.
Wilder vs Joshua would be interesting. Basically a case of who hits the bomb punch first.
Any idea how much Helenius will get paid for that? Hope it is a nice chunk for his retirement fund.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
About a million mate I've heard.
Why is this tit in the ring? He is a mascot at this point, not a fighter.
State of McGregor there, now calling out KSI who he wouldn't even acknowledge before. Seems like Khabib really messed him up
Lumping on Wilder to end it early
Eddie Hearn has declared that they will look to finalise Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder in the next few days. January in Saudi Arabia known to be the target.
