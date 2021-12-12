« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1841 1842 1843 1844 1845 [1846]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3785067 times)

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,569
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73800 on: Today at 10:50:12 pm »
I doubt Washington gets this. Not done enough to beat the 'house' fighter. Plus UK judging is as bad as there is for bias.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,569
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73801 on: Today at 10:51:52 pm »
When the fuck did Tommy Fury agree to fight another YouTuber? Smart man. He is not making it in boxing, so he will make very nice money fighting guys who can't touch him.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73802 on: Today at 10:52:40 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:47:09 pm
Another against Whyte who is shot. He won't fight a boxer for at least 9 months most likely.

This is a terrible fight; finding it very hard to score. Expecting home cooking though if it goes to the cards.

Exactly but it shouldnt be allowed. Dont get me wrong i think boxers should have a say who they fight, its a dangerous game, but dont take the piss with it. You have youtubers taking bigger risks then a so called "goat".

At least we have Usyk who will take on anyone it seems.
Logged

Online danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73803 on: Today at 10:53:28 pm »
98-93.... Haha. You called it with the homer judges!
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,398
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73804 on: Today at 10:54:00 pm »
That's a ridiculous decision  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,861
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73805 on: Today at 10:54:23 pm »
Hahaha wtf
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,569
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73806 on: Today at 10:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 10:52:40 pm
Exactly but it shouldnt be allowed. Dont get me wrong i think boxers should have a say who they fight, its a dangerous game, but dont take the piss with it. You have youtubers taking bigger risks then a so called "goat".

At least we have Usyk who will take on anyone it seems.
Not according to Snake Eyes Warren who is as trustworthy as they come  :lmao :lmao :lmao

98-93 - HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,074
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73807 on: Today at 10:56:19 pm »
Fuck Me!  ;D
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73808 on: Today at 10:56:28 pm »
What a fucking sport. 98-93

Fucking hell just lol
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,074
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73809 on: Today at 10:57:03 pm »
UNANIMOUS DECISION !  ;D
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,632
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73810 on: Today at 10:57:30 pm »
Not sure why any foreign boxers even bother to come to the UK when they've got fucking PGMOL judging the fights.
Logged

Online danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73811 on: Today at 10:58:28 pm »
The concern is that Chisora might actually carry on fighting now.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,569
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73812 on: Today at 10:58:45 pm »
Chisora was 1.59 on the exchange before the decision btw.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,964
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73813 on: Today at 10:59:49 pm »
Absolute state of that judges scorecard.

It's only going to give Chisora the credibility in his head to carry on.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,074
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73814 on: Today at 11:00:00 pm »
98-93

97-94

96-94
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,861
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73815 on: Today at 11:00:40 pm »
Is Bellew pissed?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,461
  • JFT 97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73816 on: Today at 11:00:46 pm »
When it was 98-93 I naively thought they must have scored it properly and it was to Washington.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,861
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73817 on: Today at 11:01:05 pm »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,861
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73818 on: Today at 11:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:00:46 pm
When it was 98-93 I naively thought they must have scored it properly and it was to Washington.

Same here.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,398
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73819 on: Today at 11:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:00:46 pm
When it was 98-93 I naively thought they must have scored it properly and it was to Washington.

I said to the missus I was surprised it was unanimous and thought Chisora would get at least 1 judge giving him the fight  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,074
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73820 on: Today at 11:04:10 pm »
Motherfuckers keep making me repeat myself but AGAIN:

Bring in Hawkeye!

 Have camera's/lasers attached to all 4 corners.

Feed back all hits to judges who will have few seconds to score the punches.
Logged

Online danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73821 on: Today at 11:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:00:40 pm
Is Bellew pissed?
Haha, I thought that. Either that, or he's been in the toilets with Mcgregor.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,569
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73822 on: Today at 11:07:41 pm »
Fucking circus  :butt :butt

This KSI is a twat.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73823 on: Today at 11:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:04:10 pm
Motherfuckers keep making me repeat myself but AGAIN:

Bring in Hawkeye!

 Have camera's/lasers attached to all 4 corners.

Feed back all hits to judges who will have few seconds to score the punches.

And go back to the old amateur days? Where punches = points?

No ta
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,074
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73824 on: Today at 11:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 11:08:15 pm
And go back to the old amateur days? Where punches = points?

No ta

No, judges are already scoring the fight. This way they get help. Call it the VAR of Boxing.
Logged

Online danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73825 on: Today at 11:10:33 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 11:07:41 pm
Fucking circus  :butt :butt

This KSI is a twat.
A twat indeed. But a twat that's making a lot of money by bringing the WWF into boxing!
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,461
  • JFT 97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73826 on: Today at 11:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:04:10 pm
Motherfuckers keep making me repeat myself but AGAIN:

Bring in Hawkeye!

 Have camera's/lasers attached to all 4 corners.

Feed back all hits to judges who will have few seconds to score the punches.

Makes sense you then have a way of judging the judges and seeing what they are missing.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,074
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73827 on: Today at 11:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:12:24 pm
Makes sense you then have a way of judging the judges and seeing what they are missing.


Exactly!

Al mate, give up the FSG talk and you and I agree will agree more often.  :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1841 1842 1843 1844 1845 [1846]   Go Up
« previous next »
 