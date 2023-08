Does Crawford beat Mayweather in his prime?



I'm probably Mayweather's biggest fan on here but I have to admit it's a 50/50 fight for me. Prime Mayweather that fought De La Hoya, Corrales vs Crawford would be an amazing fight.As for the fight on Saturday night, it was a flawless performance by Crawford. Spence landed one hard punch the whole fight and it did nothing because Crawford was 50/50 balanced and he countered with a hook that was one of the knockdowns.Spence didn't understand what was happening to him unfortunately. He is an excellent technician but not a tactician. His coach is also not a good tactician.I stated previously that Spence looked drained and I know he is talking about fighting Crawford at 154 but he would get smashed again. Crawford is tight at 147 too but not as much as Spence.