Boxing thread

HardworkDedication

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73640 on: Yesterday at 07:54:35 pm
Bud has got this. He is the best switch hitter in the game

He is the most tactically intelligent fighter. That's why he will win

Spence is very good but his brain is not the same level as Crawford. Nobody in boxing today is on that level. Also Spence looks like he's lost a lot of muscle. That's not good.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73641 on: Yesterday at 07:54:53 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:35:08 pm
This is meant to be fight of the year, two unbeaten fighters. Everyone seems to be writing Erol Spence off, i think he might win it, hes younger and bigger.

He's had one fight in 3 years mate and that was against Ugas.  ;D

He's also recovering  from a car crash during that time.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73642 on: Yesterday at 07:58:29 pm
I'm expecting a cagey opening 4-5 rounds with the second half being more action packed. Crawford will ultimately work Spence out though. A fear of getting jobbed by the judges might result in him being more aggressive than usual in the latter rounds, especially if he's on top.
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73643 on: Today at 12:38:22 am
Any links to this please?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73644 on: Today at 01:02:29 am
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73645 on: Today at 01:11:30 am
Thanks Samie
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73646 on: Today at 01:13:40 am
Thanks to by big ass naan bread and curry here I forgot to post it earlier.  ;D
rawcusk8

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73647 on: Today at 02:26:58 am
Samie whens the main event ring walk?
I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73648 on: Today at 04:30:43 am
Crawford won the walkouts that's for sure
Red Dane

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73649 on: Today at 04:51:18 am
Crawford is working very effective. Spence is working hard, but not as effective as Crawford.
HardworkDedication

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73650 on: Today at 04:51:53 am
This is a one sided beat down but I'm not surprised. Crawford is different gravy.
rawcusk8

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73651 on: Today at 04:58:59 am
Dont think Bud is troubled by Spence power at all.. hes barely worked up a sweat
I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73652 on: Today at 05:00:10 am
Yeah Crawford has got this one in the bag. Spence has nothing for him.
Red Dane

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73653 on: Today at 05:06:01 am
I did not expect the difference between them, to be this big.
rawcusk8

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73654 on: Today at 05:11:32 am
Stream died but Ive seen enough to be honest, Bud is brilliant, over to the UFC I go.
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73655 on: Today at 05:12:05 am
Wow that was a landslide victory.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73656 on: Today at 05:14:54 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on July 27, 2023, 11:01:59 pm
Crawford to make Spence look like he has Latvian ancestry.

Stoppage in the second half for me.

How i wished i bet on this!

When Spence couldn't make a dent in a fat and undermotivated Mikey Garcia i knew he had nothing for Crawford

I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73657 on: Today at 05:15:15 am
Well mercifully that's over. Shame to see a fighter like Spence get his ass handed to him like that, expected way more from him. Crawford is disgustingly good. Wish he was around 10 years ago in Mayweather's prime, that would've been a fight to see.
Crackerjack Sam

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73658 on: Today at 05:15:59 am
Crawford👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
Fiasco

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73659 on: Today at 05:16:39 am
That was a masterclass from Crawford. A performance that will last long in the memory. What a phenomenal boxer he is.
King_doggerel

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73660 on: Today at 05:16:48 am
Quote from: King_doggerel on July 22, 2023, 04:21:08 am
So Spence vs Crawford in 7 days...who have you guys got?

For years now I've had Crawford by stoppage, and this hasn't changed.

I'm really looking forward to this.

never a doubt. bud is special. gave an absolute beating to spence. wow
AndyMuller

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73661 on: Today at 06:18:57 am
How can I watch this now its over?
sinnermichael

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73662 on: Today at 09:10:15 am
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73663 on: Today at 10:00:47 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 05:14:54 am
How i wished i bet on this!

When Spence couldn't make a dent in a fat and undermotivated Mikey Garcia i knew he had nothing for Crawford
I was going to and then didn't  :butt :butt :butt

Bud is an extraordinary talent, enjoy him while he's around.

Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73664 on: Today at 10:26:28 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 05:14:54 am
How i wished i bet on this!

When Spence couldn't make a dent in a fat and undermotivated Mikey Garcia i knew he had nothing for Crawford


Pretty much went exactly the way you said mate.  Luckily for me I forgot to put a bet on ;D
Alf

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73665 on: Today at 11:42:36 am
A few people said beforehand that Bud would punch through Spence's defence where other fighters couldn't. I recall hearing during the fight that he'd landed 58% of shots thrown. Spence while looking battered & bloody was landing good shots to the body but that they didn't deter Crawford. Glad we're not talking about the officials today, not sure we'll see a rematch.
dikwad

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73666 on: Today at 11:49:00 am
Quote from: Alf on Today at 11:42:36 am
A few people said beforehand that Bud would punch through Spence's defence where other fighters couldn't. I recall hearing during the fight that he'd landed 58% of shots thrown. Spence while looking battered & bloody was landing good shots to the body but that they didn't deter Crawford. Glad we're not talking about the officials today, not sure we'll see a rematch.

Think there's a rematch clause at 154lbs. Doubt it will make any difference to the outcome
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73667 on: Today at 11:50:43 am
Quote from: dikwad on Today at 11:49:00 am
Think there's a rematch clause at 154lbs. Doubt it will make any difference to the outcome
Seems a bit pointless. I'd rather see him go after Charlo and go 3x undisputed.
I've been a good boy

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73668 on: Today at 11:55:05 am
Spence has triggered the rematch clause already. Terrible move, he needs to build his name back up because he took a battering. Still surprised at how one-sided it was, for years we thought this would be a 50/50 matchup.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #73669 on: Today at 11:57:46 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:50:43 am
Seems a bit pointless. I'd rather see him go after Charlo and go 3x undisputed.
Charlo is fighting Canelo on September 30 though. Canelo was supposed to fight the other Charlo originally but he's now unavailable.

The Canelo fight is up at 168 I think, but Charlo will need several months to recover after the beating he gets from ginger.

Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 11:55:05 am
Spence has triggered the rematch clause already. Terrible move, he needs to build his name back up because he took a battering. Still surprised at how one-sided it was, for years we thought this would be a 50/50 matchup.
Personally, I always felt Crawford would school him. He's getting another beating in the rematch.
