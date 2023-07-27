This is meant to be fight of the year, two unbeaten fighters. Everyone seems to be writing Erol Spence off, i think he might win it, hes younger and bigger.
Crawford to make Spence look like he has Latvian ancestry.Stoppage in the second half for me.
Sticking to RAWK I am. Real forum, real mods, real fans, fair and unbiased opinions etc..etc..
So Spence vs Crawford in 7 days...who have you guys got?For years now I've had Crawford by stoppage, and this hasn't changed.I'm really looking forward to this.
How can I watch this now its over?
How i wished i bet on this!When Spence couldn't make a dent in a fat and undermotivated Mikey Garcia i knew he had nothing for Crawford
A few people said beforehand that Bud would punch through Spence's defence where other fighters couldn't. I recall hearing during the fight that he'd landed 58% of shots thrown. Spence while looking battered & bloody was landing good shots to the body but that they didn't deter Crawford. Glad we're not talking about the officials today, not sure we'll see a rematch.
Think there's a rematch clause at 154lbs. Doubt it will make any difference to the outcome
Seems a bit pointless. I'd rather see him go after Charlo and go 3x undisputed.
Spence has triggered the rematch clause already. Terrible move, he needs to build his name back up because he took a battering. Still surprised at how one-sided it was, for years we thought this would be a 50/50 matchup.
