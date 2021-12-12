« previous next »
The WBC are so odd in term of their heavyweight rankings. They seem to have the same people on top no matter what they do. Why is Wilder still number 1 when he hasn't had a decent win in 3 and a half years?
Dillian Whyte will still be ranked in the top 10 years after he's died.
If you've got a spare £10k, you can make an easy £1000 betting on Fury to win on Bet365
If you've got a spare £10k, you can make an easy £1000 betting on Fury to win on Bet365
Generous odds to be fair.

We'll never get back to the glory days of Floyd v McGregor though where the bookies were giving free money away.
Yeah, very surprised he's only 1/10 on there. Hopefully some silly markets available on Sky and PP closer to the time too
So this absolute bollocks shitshow is confirmed.  :butt
Disaster from top to bottom this.  :D

Frank Warren has stated that Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou on Oct 28th in Saudi Arabia is NOT an exhibition bout, but said he's unsure whether it will count on their official boxing records. He added that Fury's WBC Heavyweight world title is not on the line.
Disaster from top to bottom this.  :D
Mayweathers farce against McGregor counted towards the official record.

Hopefully Fury won't have a title by then. I'd rather watch Jason Gavern duke it out with Audley for the vacant belt than have the current muppet "champion" hang on to it.
