Looking forward to AJ & Whyte. If your playing devil's advocate, you could argue that Dillian doesn't have a lot left. Him & AJ hate each other, it will be a test for Joshua no matter how well drilled he's been by Derek James. The potential is there for AJ to get drawn back to where Klitschko took him & where he didn't want to go with Andy Ruiz in his first defeat.



Whyte is utterly shot. He 'might' have a decent round or two and that's about it. As Keith said, it is a boring fight but I suppose it is better than not fighting (just about). It's an insult to have this fight as a PPV headliner as it was for Fury vs Chisora III. Boxing fans are being taken for fools but nothing will change until people stop paying for shit PPVs. It used to be a case of having a good main event and 2-3 solid/good undercard fights and a couple of mismatches. Then it was all about the main event and mainly crap undercard fights. Now it is shit undercard fights and a shit main event.The British heavyweights (and Wilder) seem more interested in mouthing off on social media than settling things in the ring.