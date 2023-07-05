« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1834 1835 1836 1837 1838 [1839]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3751188 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,992
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73520 on: July 5, 2023, 02:39:02 pm »
Quote
Dillian Whyte has reportedly now SIGNED the contract for the Anthony Joshua rematch on August 12th. [@SkySports]
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,700
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73521 on: Yesterday at 04:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July  5, 2023, 02:39:02 pm


Boring fight. Theyre all ducking eachother as usual. Trash division
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,438
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73522 on: Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm »
Looking forward to AJ & Whyte. If your playing devil's advocate, you could argue that Dillian doesn't have a lot left. Him & AJ hate each other, it will be a test for Joshua no matter how well drilled he's been by Derek James. The potential is there for AJ to get drawn back to where Klitschko took him & where he didn't want to go with Andy Ruiz in his first defeat.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,509
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73523 on: Today at 08:23:29 am »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm
Looking forward to AJ & Whyte. If your playing devil's advocate, you could argue that Dillian doesn't have a lot left. Him & AJ hate each other, it will be a test for Joshua no matter how well drilled he's been by Derek James. The potential is there for AJ to get drawn back to where Klitschko took him & where he didn't want to go with Andy Ruiz in his first defeat.
Whyte is utterly shot. He 'might' have a decent round or two and that's about it. As Keith said, it is a boring fight but I suppose it is better than not fighting (just about). It's an insult to have this fight as a PPV headliner as it was for Fury vs Chisora III. Boxing fans are being taken for fools but nothing will change until people stop paying for shit PPVs. It used to be a case of having a good main event and 2-3 solid/good undercard fights and a couple of mismatches. Then it was all about the main event and mainly crap undercard fights. Now it is shit undercard fights and a shit main event.  :butt :butt :butt

The British heavyweights (and Wilder) seem more interested in mouthing off on social media than settling things in the ring.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:26:04 am by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73524 on: Today at 08:31:25 am »
Povetkin took Whyte's soul with that beautiful KO.

He's been a shell of a fighter since then.

AJ in 5.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73525 on: Today at 09:33:41 am »
£27.99 PPV on top of subscription that went up this year. Fcuk off!
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,171
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73526 on: Today at 09:42:00 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 04:51:18 pm
Boring fight. Theyre all ducking eachother as usual. Trash division
To be fair I think it is Fury ducking and there aren't many fights available. AJ is scheduled to fight Wilder in Decemeber, he can't fight Usyk again so who else is he meant to fight?

Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,171
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73527 on: Today at 09:42:48 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:31:25 am
Povetkin took Whyte's soul with that beautiful KO.

He's been a shell of a fighter since then.

AJ in 5.
Took his soul so much that he knocked him out in 4 rounds a few months later.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,909
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73528 on: Today at 10:03:18 am »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm
Looking forward to AJ & Whyte. If your playing devil's advocate, you could argue that Dillian doesn't have a lot left. Him & AJ hate each other, it will be a test for Joshua no matter how well drilled he's been by Derek James. The potential is there for AJ to get drawn back to where Klitschko took him & where he didn't want to go with Andy Ruiz in his first defeat.
It might be a laugh if the old version of AJ turns up, but if it's the boring version then you're going to pay £26 to watch him land about 5 jabs every round until one of them gasses.
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:42:00 am
To be fair I think it is Fury ducking and there aren't many fights available. AJ is scheduled to fight Wilder in Decemeber, he can't fight Usyk again so who else is he meant to fight?


Fury is fighting some UFC fella I think.  He's basically retired.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,509
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73529 on: Today at 02:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:42:48 am
Took his soul so much that he knocked him out in 4 rounds a few months later.
Povetkin was shot when he KO'd Whyte, he looked like he was at death's door in the rematch.

Whyte looked gassed when he got into the ring against Fury and was Godawful against Franklin and got a gift decision. Had Franklin turned up in the shape he did against Joshua (where he lost a fair bit of weight and looked far better for it), I think he would beat Whyte via stoppage.

This is a shit fight.

Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:03:18 am
It might be a laugh if the old version of AJ turns up, but if it's the boring version then you're going to pay £26 to watch him land about 5 jabs every round until one of them gasses.Fury is fighting some UFC fella I think.  He's basically retired.
He does all his fighting online these days. I think he will get stripped of the title if he fights the UFC lad, and rightly so. Then we might actually see some title fights.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,992
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #73530 on: Today at 02:30:04 pm »
This current Heavyweight division is a piss taking era of clowns. The lot of them. Have more talent than the previous decades of clowns but they didn't have the money this lot are getting.  This lot are worse than the 80's Heavyweight era bar early Tyson.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1834 1835 1836 1837 1838 [1839]   Go Up
« previous next »
 