Took his soul so much that he knocked him out in 4 rounds a few months later.
Povetkin was shot when he KO'd Whyte, he looked like he was at death's door in the rematch.
Whyte looked gassed when he got into the ring against Fury and was Godawful against Franklin and got a gift decision. Had Franklin turned up in the shape he did against Joshua (where he lost a fair bit of weight and looked far better for it), I think he would beat Whyte via stoppage.
This is a shit fight.
It might be a laugh if the old version of AJ turns up, but if it's the boring version then you're going to pay £26 to watch him land about 5 jabs every round until one of them gasses.Fury is fighting some UFC fella I think. He's basically retired.
He does all his fighting online these days. I think he will get stripped of the title if he fights the UFC lad, and rightly so. Then we might actually see some title fights.