Re: Boxing thread
June 17, 2023, 12:59:30 pm
Whyte is supposedly not going to fight Joshua because, in a shock move, he is moaning about being lowballed by Hearn  ::)

WTF is he expecting? He is decidedly a B side, is mainly known for staggering Joshua in the second round of their other fight (where he got brutally KO'd), almost got decapitated against the ghost of Povetkin, got battered by Fury, and got a fortunate decision against a fairly mediocre fighter.

He is basically looking for a cash out because he knows well he is finished.

Also, Frazier Clarke isn't that good and gets beaten by Wardley quite handily IMO.
Re: Boxing thread
June 18, 2023, 12:45:16 am
Jack calling out the Ginger Doper.  ;D

Re: Boxing thread
June 18, 2023, 12:47:02 am
Also this... ::)

Middle East most likely Abu Dhabi.

Quote
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn is now pretty much agreed for September, Eddie Hearn has confirmed. [@IFLTV]
Re: Boxing thread
June 20, 2023, 03:39:14 pm
Quote
Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott has stated that Wilder could fight Andy Ruiz next before Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in December.
Re: Boxing thread
June 23, 2023, 03:02:50 am
International Boxing Association stripped by International Olympic Committee of status

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/65987324

Sounds like the IBA president is a lunatic, which makes you wonder if a breakaway organisation will be formed.
Re: Boxing thread
June 23, 2023, 08:55:41 am
Quote from: Statto Red on June 23, 2023, 03:02:50 am
International Boxing Association stripped by International Olympic Committee of status

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/65987324

Sounds like the IBA president is a lunatic, which makes you wonder if a breakaway organisation will be formed.
They've confirmed that boxing will be a part of the 2024 and 2028 Olympics so it will probably be IOC doing it themselves again for now.
Re: Boxing thread
June 23, 2023, 02:27:50 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on June 23, 2023, 03:02:50 am
International Boxing Association stripped by International Olympic Committee of status

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/65987324

Sounds like the IBA president is a lunatic, which makes you wonder if a breakaway organisation will be formed.

Great news.
Re: Boxing thread
June 23, 2023, 02:29:49 pm
Quote from: Lusty on June 23, 2023, 08:55:41 am
They've confirmed that boxing will be a part of the 2024 and 2028 Olympics so it will probably be IOC doing it themselves again for now.

Thank fuck for that. Outside of Athletics, Boxing and Swimming is considered the main sports programme.

But this if the Amateur game doesn't reform we'll be in this position again for 2032 and beyond.
Re: Boxing thread
June 25, 2023, 03:34:30 pm
Canelo signed with Al Haymon and PBC. Edwardo's main cash cow gone.  :D

Quote
Canelo Alvarez's new three-fight deal with PBC is worth over $100million. [@ESPNmx]
Re: Boxing thread
June 27, 2023, 03:04:27 pm
Another twist.  :D

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1673347849499672579

Quote
EXCLUSIVE: A team of doctors and scientists believe they have gathered evidence that proves Conor Benn did not take a banned substance.
Re: Boxing thread
June 27, 2023, 07:28:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 25, 2023, 03:34:30 pm
Canelo signed with Al Haymon and PBC. Edwardo's main cash cow gone.  :D
I don't know why people are happy for a British promoter to lose out to an American promoter. I get not caring about promoters but actively routing for a US promoter over a British one is odd.
Re: Boxing thread
June 27, 2023, 08:27:47 pm
I'm one of the few people who likes Edwardo on here mate. Since the nickname but he is a dickhead.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
June 29, 2023, 12:40:26 am
Don't know where Wilder gets the balls to demand 70/30 of anything.  ;D

Quote
Andy Ruiz's father Andy Ruiz Sr has stated that Deontay Wilder has offered them "around" a 70/30 purse split, but they want 50/50.
Re: Boxing thread
June 29, 2023, 01:09:42 am
50/50 is the more ridiculous split tbf.
Re: Boxing thread
June 29, 2023, 01:50:52 am
You think so mate?  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
June 29, 2023, 08:44:12 am
Ruiz might be mister jiggles but he also has by far the biggest win between either of them. Wilder reigned longer but knocked out a series of stiffs and he's not known outside boxing at all.

So I agree with Samie here, RAWK's mister jiggles 🤣🤣🤣
Re: Boxing thread
June 29, 2023, 12:39:26 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on June 29, 2023, 08:44:12 am
Ruiz might be mister jiggles but he also has by far the biggest win between either of them. Wilder reigned longer but knocked out a series of stiffs and he's not known outside boxing at all.


And what was the split for the AJ/Ruiz rematch?
Re: Boxing thread
June 29, 2023, 01:55:49 pm
Saudi's love AJ he'd have been paid way more but that's inflated money mate.
Re: Boxing thread
June 29, 2023, 02:18:15 pm
The split for the rematch would have been agreed in the contract for the first fight anyway.  And Ruiz came in at late notice so would have taken what he was offered.

Wouldn't shock me if Ruiz beat him.
Re: Boxing thread
June 29, 2023, 09:41:08 pm
Quote
Zhilei Zhang will rematch Joe Joyce in a Heavyweight clash on September 23rd at Wembley Arena in London.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:46:20 pm
Any stream for Anderson-Kossobutskiy, Makhmudov-Akpejiori :)
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:50:01 pm
I thought a fair stoppage in the Jonas fight, though my missus watching with me saying if it was a men's fight it wouldn't have been stopped.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:58:45 pm
Whittaker is certainly good at taking the pi*s - maybe too much.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:24:02 pm
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 09:58:45 pm
Whittaker is certainly good at taking the pi*s - maybe too much.

It's his brand. Needs to get it knocked out of him but it's far too early for him. This is the longest fights he's been at at pro level.
