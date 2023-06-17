Whyte is supposedly not going to fight Joshua because, in a shock move, he is moaning about being lowballed by HearnWTF is he expecting? He is decidedly a B side, is mainly known for staggering Joshua in the second round of their other fight (where he got brutally KO'd), almost got decapitated against the ghost of Povetkin, got battered by Fury, and got a fortunate decision against a fairly mediocre fighter.He is basically looking for a cash out because he knows well he is finished.Also, Frazier Clarke isn't that good and gets beaten by Wardley quite handily IMO.