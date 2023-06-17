« previous next »
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
June 17, 2023, 12:59:30 pm
Whyte is supposedly not going to fight Joshua because, in a shock move, he is moaning about being lowballed by Hearn  ::)

WTF is he expecting? He is decidedly a B side, is mainly known for staggering Joshua in the second round of their other fight (where he got brutally KO'd), almost got decapitated against the ghost of Povetkin, got battered by Fury, and got a fortunate decision against a fairly mediocre fighter.

He is basically looking for a cash out because he knows well he is finished.

Also, Frazier Clarke isn't that good and gets beaten by Wardley quite handily IMO.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 18, 2023, 12:45:16 am
Jack calling out the Ginger Doper.  ;D

Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 18, 2023, 12:47:02 am
Also this... ::)

Middle East most likely Abu Dhabi.

Quote
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn is now pretty much agreed for September, Eddie Hearn has confirmed. [@IFLTV]
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 20, 2023, 03:39:14 pm
Quote
Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott has stated that Wilder could fight Andy Ruiz next before Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in December.
Statto Red

Re: Boxing thread
June 23, 2023, 03:02:50 am
International Boxing Association stripped by International Olympic Committee of status

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/65987324

Sounds like the IBA president is a lunatic, which makes you wonder if a breakaway organisation will be formed.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
June 23, 2023, 08:55:41 am
They've confirmed that boxing will be a part of the 2024 and 2028 Olympics so it will probably be IOC doing it themselves again for now.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
June 23, 2023, 02:27:50 pm
Great news.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 23, 2023, 02:29:49 pm
Quote from: Lusty on June 23, 2023, 08:55:41 am
They've confirmed that boxing will be a part of the 2024 and 2028 Olympics so it will probably be IOC doing it themselves again for now.

Thank fuck for that. Outside of Athletics, Boxing and Swimming is considered the main sports programme.

But this if the Amateur game doesn't reform we'll be in this position again for 2032 and beyond.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 25, 2023, 03:34:30 pm
Canelo signed with Al Haymon and PBC. Edwardo's main cash cow gone.  :D

Quote
Canelo Alvarez's new three-fight deal with PBC is worth over $100million. [@ESPNmx]
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 27, 2023, 03:04:27 pm
Another twist.  :D

https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1673347849499672579

Quote
EXCLUSIVE: A team of doctors and scientists believe they have gathered evidence that proves Conor Benn did not take a banned substance.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
June 27, 2023, 07:28:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 25, 2023, 03:34:30 pm
Canelo signed with Al Haymon and PBC. Edwardo's main cash cow gone.  :D
I don't know why people are happy for a British promoter to lose out to an American promoter. I get not caring about promoters but actively routing for a US promoter over a British one is odd.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 27, 2023, 08:27:47 pm
I'm one of the few people who likes Edwardo on here mate. Since the nickname but he is a dickhead.  ;D
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:40:26 am
Don't know where Wilder gets the balls to demand 70/30 of anything.  ;D

Quote
Andy Ruiz's father Andy Ruiz Sr has stated that Deontay Wilder has offered them "around" a 70/30 purse split, but they want 50/50.
BER

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:09:42 am
50/50 is the more ridiculous split tbf.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:50:52 am
You think so mate?  ;D
